The Catholic Diocese of Salina is currently recruiting for the position of:
Director of Stewardship and Development
Over the last 21 years, Carolyn Anderson has spent more than 1,000 hours in prayer at St. Joseph’s Eucharistic Adoration…
Salina — The desire to deepen the faith draws students into the interactive Pastoral Ministry Education program.
“You’re not going to get this on EWTN, a DVD or television show,” said Ellen Becker, a Junction City resident and parishioner at St. Francis Xavier. “It’s not like anything you’re going to get anywhere else. You’re not going to get to pick the brain of these wonderful people who are taking the time to teach us.”
Becker was the first person to complete the four-year course, which is a collaboration between the Diocese of Salina, Diocese of Dodge City and Newman University in Wichita. She learned about the program while at a workshop.
“I was so attracted to it, so excited about the classes,” she said.“I loved the classes and all of a sudden four years were gone and I had a degree.”
Students may opt to take the courses for college credit, as part of a certificate program or for personal enrichment. If one already has a bachelor’s degree, completing 30 hours from the program will net them an additional bachelor’s.
Goodland resident Fred Hall is the second person in the diocese to complete the program. He became interested in taking the courses because he has served on both the parish council and the finance council at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Goodland.
A convert to the Catholic faith, Hall said the classes were informative.
“I had a lot to learn still,” he said. “The more classes I took, the more questions I had.”
Hall said he opted to take the classes for a certificate.
Concordia — ’Twas two weeks before Christmas, when all through the house; Every creature was stirring, probably even a mouse; The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, And St. Nick and the missus were already there!
The “house” in the original “Visit from St. Nicholas” was probably that of poet Clement Moore. But the house in this telling was the Nazareth Motherhouse, where children and families gathered eagerly early the afternoon of Dec. 11 to meet the Jolly Old Elf and Mrs. Claus.
Arriving just after 1 p.m., they quickly took to their task: Talking with children — even the hesitant ones — and posing for countless photos, with nary a cookie break between them.
Their visit was part of the Motherhouse Christmas Open House, which also included guided tours of the historic landmark building, holiday music, coloring for the kids and, of course, cookies, along with punch and coffee. Numerous Sisters of St. Joseph were on hand to welcome guests, lead tours and serve refreshments.
But Santa and Mrs. Claus — who on other days are known as Dell Lee and Annette Boswell of Leon, Iowa — were the main attraction.
Hays — The Salina Diocese Catholic Rural Life met Dec. 3 and elected new officers during the quarterly meeting.
New officers elected were President Tom Murphy from St. Joseph Parish in Dorrance, Vice President Pete Lorenz from St. John the Baptist Parish in Beloit, Secretary Father Brian Lager from Sacred Heart Parish in Plainville and Treasurer Janice Kruse from Sacred Heart Parish in Seldon. Father Rich Daise, Sacred Heart Parish in Colby, is the moderator.
Tom Murphy and his wife, Jo, are both active in Catholic Rural Life.
“I have always felt that good ag producers were the most environmentally conscious people and we’re very connected to their God,” he said. “I look forward to finding ways for Catholic Rural Life to continue to help the people of the Salina Diocese to continue to grow in their faith and in appreciation of God in their daily farming activities.”
Catholic Rural Life meets quarterly and hosts two different events throughout the Diocese each year. One is on or near May 15 for a St. Isidore Day Mass and blessing of fields. Rural Life Day is held on the second Sunday in August. Rural Life Day includes hearing the stories and recognizing farm families with a Msgr. Weber Century Farm Award for families who have farmed their land for at least 100 years.
Beloit — For the third time since the Wendy’s High School Heisman competition began, a student from St. John Catholic High School was the winner for the state of Kansas. For the first time, one of its students was a national finalist for the award.
On Nov. 8, senior Davis Dubbert was announced as one of five national finalists.
“Davis is an exceptional young man and we are all excited for him,” said Principal Marcy Kee. “He is a product of our culture at St. John’s. Students, their parents and school faculty all adhere to a strong faith based mentality, practicing a servant-leadership style. We are grateful for his opportunity to represent each of us in the St. John’s family.”
Dubbert and his parents, David and Jeri Dubbert were in New York Dec. 9 with the other finalists at the awards ceremony.
“All the other kids who were national finalists had schools with at least 1,000 kids in them,” he said. “There are 16 in my graduating class.”
IMAGE: CNS/ReutersBy Junno Arocho EstevesVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas thanked Pope Francis for his support of the country's new embassy to the Holy See. "This is a sign that the pope loves the Palestinian people and loves peace," Abbas told the pope Jan. 14 before heading to the inauguration of the Palestinian embassy to the Holy See in Rome. The pope welcomed Abbas with open arms, embracing the president and saying, "It is a pleasure to welcome you here." "I am also happy to be here," Abbas replied. The Vatican said the two leaders spoke privately of the contribution of Catholics in Palestine and their "promotion of human dignity and assistance for those most in need, especially in the fields of education, health and aid." The pope and Abbas also discussed the peace process and expressed hope that "direct negotiations between the parties may be resumed to bring an end to the violence" and to find "a just and lasting solution." "To this end, it is hoped that -- with the support of the international community -- measures can be taken that favor mutual trust and contribute to creating a climate that permits courageous decisions to be made in favor of peace," the Vatican said. The protection of holy sites "for believers of all three of the Abrahamic religions" was also discussed, the statement said. After the pope and president spent more than 20 minutes speaking in private, Abbas introduced Pope Francis to the Palestinian officials traveling with him. One member of the delegation joked with the pope about the pope's favorite soccer team, San Lorenzo, before giving Pope Francis a soccer jersey with the colors of the Palestinian flag. Abbas presented the pope with five gifts: a Byzantine-style icon of Jesus; a stone from the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, the site of Jesus' crucifixion; documentation from the Presidential Committee for the Restoration of the Church of the Nativity; a book documenting Palestine's diplomatic relations with the Holy See; and a gold-plated icon of the Holy Family. The pope gave the president a gold commemorative medallion of the Holy Year of Mercy and Arabic translations of "Amoris Laetitia" ("The Joy of Love") and "Laudato Si', on Care for Our Common Home." Taking his leave, Abbas warmly embraced the pope and went to meet with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, and Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, Vatican secretary for relations with states. Issa Kassissieh, Palestinian ambassador to the Holy See, said the new embassy was "a significant achievement for the Palestinian people, considering that the pope has taken a moral, legal and political stand through recognizing the state of Palestine." In an interview Jan. 12 with Palestinian news agency, WAFA, Kassissieh said the new embassy "marks the outcome" of improved relations between Palestine and the Holy See after the signing in June 2015 of an agreement that supports a two-state solution to the ongoing conflict in the Holy Land. Abbas' visit comes on the heels of an international peace conference in Paris Jan. 15 aimed at restating the international community's support for the peace process. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the gathering as a "rigged conference" that seeks to adopt anti-Israeli policies. "This pushes peace backward. It's not going to obligate us. It's a relic of the past. It's a last gasp of the past before the future sets in," Netanyahu said Jan. 12 following a meeting with Norway's foreign minister, Borge Bende. President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is also a cause for concern for the Palestinian government as both states claim the city as their rightful capital. The two-state solution would split the city and allow for Palestine to claim East Jerusalem as their capital. Israel, however, claims the entire city as its capital. According to WAFA, Abbas wrote to Trump Jan. 9 and said the move likely would have a "disastrous impact on the peace process, on the two-state solution and on the stability and security of the entire region." Following his meeting with Pope Francis, President Abbas told journalists he hoped President-elect Trump would not move forward with the proposal. "We are waiting to see if it happens. If it does it will not help peace and we hope it does not happen," Abbas said. Despite the looming threats to the peace process, President Abbas said he hoped that the example set by the Palestinians agreement with the Vatican will allow European countries to follow suit in order to achieve peace. "I met his Holiness and (thanked him that) the Holy See has completely recognized Palestine as an independent state and I hope that other states will follow the Vatican's example and recognize the state of Palestine," Abbas said. – – – Follow Arocho on Twitter: @arochoju. - - -Copyright © 2017 Catholic News Service/U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. www.catholicnews.com. All rights reserved. Republishing or redistributing of CNS content, including by framing or similar means without prior permission, is prohibited. You may link to stories on our public site. This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To request permission for republishing or redistributing of CNS content, please contact permissions at cns@catholicnews.com.
IMAGE: CNS photo/Lucas Jackson, ReutersBy Rhina GuidosWASHINGTON (CNS) -- Catholic panelists gathered to discuss "Faithful Priorities in a Time of Trump" said it is difficult to get over some of the words the president-elect said during the campaign -- and even before he was a candidate. But as his presidency nears, many of them said it's important to find ways to work with him for the common good. "When Donald Trump says things about women ... I have a hard time stomaching those comments," said Msgr. John Enzler, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington. "We can still find a way, though, to listen and say, 'How do we find common ground?'" Msgr. Enzler was one of five panelists Jan. 12 who addressed the role the Catholic faith can play as the country gets ready for the incoming Trump administration. Some Catholics such as Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Florida, expressed great optimism. "We can have a lot of hope that he will protect life the way we want him to do ... defunding Planned Parenthood, protecting life," Rooney said. "Things like the insurance mandate can be brought into harmony of First Amendment rights." Yet others such as panelist Jessica Chilin Hernandez expressed uncertainty and apprehension of the days ahead. Chilin works at Georgetown University's Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor, thanks to a work permit she has through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA. President Barack Obama, through executive action in 2012, created a policy that allows certain undocumented young people who came to the U.S. as children to have a work permit and be exempt from deportation. Chilin is one of more than 750,000 people who signed up for DACA. During the campaign, Trump said he would kill the program and threatened mass deportations, sending those like Chilin into panic. "I felt a fear unlike any other fear I have had before," she said about the moment she learned Trump won the election. "The fear was visceral. ... one thought that occupied my mind was that homeland security knows exactly where I live. It was hard to imagine myself having a future in 2017." Joan Rosenhauer, executive vice president of U.S. Operations for Catholic Relief Services, said now is a good time to review the principles of Catholicism and social justice, explaining that they don't divide people and don't say refugees or immigrants are enemies or a burden on society. "What we have to do is lift up our principles," Rosenhauer said. "The problem is deeper because our own Catholic people do not know those principles." Sister Simone Campbell, executive director of Network, a Catholic social justice lobbying organization, said the country is showing a high level of ambiguity, fear, dysfunction and chaos. "I think that challenges all of us as people of faith," she said. Now is the time to stand up for the stranger, the working poor, and anyone who needs of our kindness or help, and Catholic social teaching has a lot to say about it, Sister Campbell said. Msgr. Enzler noted that it is also important to understand that individuals can do much by performing kind actions toward others. People can start by asking: "What did I do today? It's not an agency that can make things better but people," he said. Chilin said it's important to keep in mind language that we use in daily conversation. "Be conscientious of language," she said. "Illegal is a racial slur. No human being is illegal and yet, in many circles, they use it to describe us." Panel moderator John Carr, director of Georgetown University's Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life, which sponsored the event, asked how Catholics can build bridges in "an angry country, a divided country." There are a lot of people who feel under attack, he said. "It's important to see what role (Catholics) can play in divisions that have been created over the past year," Rosenhauer said. "I was really struck by Cardinal (Joseph) Tobin and his homily at his installation where one of his key points was that our kindness must be known to all." It's important to stand up for beliefs even when others disagree with them, she said, "but we have to find a way to do it with kindness." "We want to protect children in the womb. That's something we can work with this (the Trump) administration and Congress on. ... Senator (Jeff) Sessions said there would be no Muslim ban. That's something we would support and work together on ... then let's be clear about the areas for disagreements." Msgr. Enzler said Catholics, particularly the church's leaders, must also speak and raise their voices for the vulnerable, and strongly speak the church's message. Moderator Carr asked Sister Campbell whether she could offer any lessons about building bridges that she learned during the Nuns on the Bus tour last summer, a 19-day trip that a group of women religious undertook from Wisconsin to the national political conventions in Cleveland and Philadelphia. Its aim was to learn what people around the country were thinking about just before the presidential election. Sister Campbell used the bus as a metaphor for the country. Some said the bus had made them feel as if they were welcome back into a community, a feeling they had not had in a long time, because everyone was welcome on the bus. She said she heard stories about poverty, lack of jobs and lack of access to health care that resulted in the deaths of loved ones. "No one can be left out of our care," Sister Campbell said. "We are a nation of problem-solvers, but we have sunk into extreme individualism." - - -Copyright © 2017 Catholic News Service/U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. www.catholicnews.com. All rights reserved. Republishing or redistributing of CNS content, including by framing or similar means without prior permission, is prohibited. You may link to stories on our public site. This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To request permission for republishing or redistributing of CNS content, please contact permissions at cns@catholicnews.com.
IMAGE: CNS/Paul HaringBy Cindy WoodenVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Under certain circumstances and after long prayer and a profound examination of conscience, some divorced and civilly remarried Catholics may return to the sacraments, said the bishops of Malta. With "an informed and enlightened conscience," a separated or divorced person living in a new relationship who is able "to acknowledge and believe that he or she is at peace with God," the bishops said, "cannot be precluded from participating in the sacraments of reconciliation and the Eucharist." The Maltese "Criteria for the Application of Chapter VIII of 'Amoris Laetitia,'" Pope Francis' apostolic exhortation on the family, was published Jan. 13 after being sent to all of the country's priests by Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta and Bishop Mario Grech of Gozo. The bishops urged their priests to recognize how "couples and families who find themselves in complex situations, especially those involving separated or divorced persons who have entered a new union" may have "'lost' their first marriage," but not their hope in Jesus. "Some of these earnestly desire to live in harmony with God and with the church, so much so, that they are asking us what they can do in order to be able to celebrate the sacraments of reconciliation and the Eucharist," the bishops wrote. The first step, they said, always must be to affirm church teaching that marriage is indissoluble. Then, the bishops said, the couple's specific situation should be examined to determine if their first union was a valid marriage. If not, they should be encourage to seek an annulment. Without an annulment, the bishops said, couples living in a new relationship should be encouraged to abstain from sexual relations since the church does not consider their new union a marriage. Sometimes, however, the couple will find practicing the virtue of "conjugal continence" impossible. Archbishop Scicluna and Bishop Grech urged priests to devote time to such couples, guiding them in a reflection on their first union, their contributions to its failure, the impact on their children and a host of other questions. "This discernment acquires significant importance since, as the pope teaches, in some cases this help" from the church in growing in holiness "can include the help of the sacraments," the Malta document said. "While exercising our ministry, we must be careful to avoid falling into extremes: into extreme rigor on the one hand and laxity on the other," the bishops wrote to their priests.
IMAGE: CNS photo/Mike Blake, ReutersBy Mark PattisonWASHINGTON (CNS) -- Despite the apprehension over policies that could be enacted by a Republican-led Congress acting in accord with a Republican president in Donald Trump, the U.S. Catholic bishops remain hopeful that Congress will pass an immigration reform bill. "This is a new moment with a new Congress, a new administration. We should up our expectations and move very carefully on comprehensive immigration reform," said Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo, of Galveston-Houston, who is president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. "I think this might be a very good time, a better time, to pursue our goals," Cardinal DiNardo said during a Jan. 12 conference call promoting National Migration Week, Jan. 8-14. "I think the (bishops') conference is trying to start a conversation with the transition team of the president-elect," said Archbishop Jose H. Gomez of Los Angeles, USCCB vice president. "We continue to help elected officials ... to understand the issue," he added. "I think we are trying to establish that communication." "We are very much concerned about keeping families together. It's Important to respect the security of this nation ... but never to lose that human face to this reality," added Bishop Joe S. Vasquez of Austin, Texas, chairman of the bishops' Committee on Migration. "People are suffering. People want to be welcome. People want to be a part of this great American society," Bishop Vasquez said. "We need to bring about some change," he added. "We hope the president will work with us and with Congress as well to pass some laws that will be humane and respectful." "In the days and weeks ahead, there will be intense debate over immigration reform and refugee policy. Ultimately, the question is this: Will our nation treat all migrants and refugees, regardless of their national origin or religion, in a way that respects their inherent dignity as children of God?" Cardinal DiNardo said. "Pope Francis reminds us we are all equal before God. In equal measure, we are in need of and can receive God's great mercy. This is what makes us sisters and brothers, regardless of how we chose to divide ourselves." The morning of the conference call, Archbishop Gomez presented a video message from Pope Francis on immigration during a Mass at the Dolores Mission Church in Boyle Heights, California, near Los Angeles. The clip was part of the pope's interview with a U.S. television journalist. Bishop Vasquez dismissed the notion that nationwide immigration reform is virtually impossible. "I don't know whether indeed working with the local level is sufficient. I think we as a church have to work with our local communities, with our local diocese and our state Catholic conferences," he said. "But it's important that we engage the current administration, to make known what is taking place in our countries. We have to work at the local level, but yes, we also have to work at the national level." "There are many in Congress who think that immigration reform is a definite possibility," said Ashley Feasley, policy director for the USCCB's Migration and Refugee Services. "We need to show the need for the reform of our broken system." Shortly after Trump's election, Archbishop Gomez had preached about children in his diocese going to bed afraid. Bishops, he said during the conference call, "can be present to the people and give that sense of peace that we are together. There is a democratic process in our country, and this happens every four years. ... We can address those situations and accomplish that in the specific area of immigration reform." He added that in his archdiocese, people are "more open to see the future with more peace and understanding."
IMAGE: CNS photo/Bob RollerBy Junno Arocho EstevesVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis asked young people to tell him, their bishops and pastors about their hopes and struggles and even their criticisms. In preparation for a meeting of the Synod of Bishops focused on youth, the pope wrote a letter to young people, saying the church wants "to listen to your voice, your sensitivities and your faith, even your doubts and your criticism." "Make your voice heard," the pope told young people. "Let it resonate in communities and let it be heard by your shepherds of souls." The pope's letter was released Jan. 13 along with the preparatory document for the synod. The document includes a series of questions to be answered by national conferences of bishops and other church bodies. The responses, along with input from young people themselves, will form the basis of the synod's working document. Pope Francis chose "Young people, faith and vocational discernment" as the theme for the synod gathering, which will be held in October 2018. Young people will have an opportunity to contribute to the working document by submitting reflections "on their expectations and their lives" through a dedicated website -- www.sinodogiovani.va -- that will be launched March 1, said Bishop Fabio Fabene, undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops. In his letter, Pope Francis referred to God's call to Abraham. The Old Testament patriarch, he said, "received a compelling invitation, a challenge, to leave everything and go to a new land. What is this 'new land' for us today, if not a more just and friendly society which you, young people, deeply desire and wish to build to the very ends of the earth?" "A better world can be built also as a result of your efforts, your desire to change and your generosity," Pope Francis told young people. "Do not be afraid to listen to the Spirit who proposes bold choices; do not delay when your conscience asks you to take risks in following the Master." The synod preparatory document offered three chapters for reflection by bishops and youths, which it defines as people roughly between the ages of 16 and 29: young people in today's world; faith, discernment and vocation; and pastoral activity. Through the synod, the document said, "the church has decided to examine herself on how she can lead young people to recognize and accept the call to the fullness of life and love, and to ask young people to help her in identifying the most effective ways to announce the Good News today." The church, it said, needs to evaluate its pastoral approach to young people living in a rapidly changing world where globalization, technological dominance, as well as economic and social hardships pose significant challenges to discovering their vocational path. "From the vantage point of faith, the situation is seen as a sign of our times, requiring greater listening, respect and dialogue," the document said. A special focus of the synod, it said, will be "on vocational discernment, that is, the process by which a person makes fundamental choices, in dialogue with the Lord and listening to the voice of the Spirit, starting with the choice of one's state in life." Specifically for Christians, it said, the question is: "How does a person live the good news of the Gospel and respond to the call which the Lord addresses to all those he encounters, whether through marriage, the ordained ministry or the consecrated life?" One of the major challenges for young people in defining their personal identity and finding their path in life is the countless options available -- particularly when it comes to their careers -- that may impede them from making a definitive life choice. Many young people today, it said, "refuse to continue on a personal journey of life if it means giving up taking different paths in the future: 'Today I choose this, tomorrow we'll see.'" Lack of employment and social and economic hardships, it added, also contribute to "their inability to continue in one career. Generally speaking, these obstacles are even more difficult for young women to overcome," it added. Gender inequality and discrimination against ethnic or religious minorities, which can force people to emigrate, are other detrimental factors that the church is called to address to help young people become "agents of change." "If society or the Christian community wants to make something new happen again, they have to leave room for new people to take action," the document said. By accompanying young people in their personal discernment, it said, "the church accepts her call to collaborate in the joy of young people rather than be tempted to take control of their faith." Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, general secretary of the Synod of Bishops, told journalists Jan. 13 that the presence of young men and women at the synod will help bishops understand how best to accompany youths who are searching for their vocation and path in life. As auditors, young people "will not only be able to take part in the meetings of the general assembly, but also the small working groups," he said. Federica Ceci and Elvis Do Ceu, young members of Rome's St. Thomas More parish, joined the cardinal for the news conference and expressed their gratitude for Pope Francis' attention to the realities facing today's young people. Ceci, a 24-year-old law student, said the synod was a call for young people to "get their hands dirty." Do Ceu told reporters, "Pope Francis, in a certain way, helps us understand that that the only way forward is to offer a future -- as well as a present -- by engaging young people and giving them a leading role." - - - Follow Arocho on Twitter: @arochoju. - - - Editors: The complete text of the synod preparatory document in English can be found at: http://press.vatican.va/content/salastampa/it/bollettino/pubblico/2017/01/13/0021/00050.html#EN The complete text in Spanish can be found at: http://press.vatican.va/content/salastampa/it/bollettino/pubblico/2017/01/13/0021/00050.html#SPA - - -Copyright © 2017 Catholic News Service/U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. www.catholicnews.com. All rights reserved. Republishing or redistributing of CNS content, including by framing or similar means without prior permission, is prohibited. You may link to stories on our public site. This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To request permission for republishing or redistributing of CNS content, please contact permissions at cns@catholicnews.com.