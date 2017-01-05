Click here to watch a video of the 2016 Our Lady of Guadalupe Procession that occurred at Sacred Heart Cathedral.Read More
The Catholic Diocese of Salina is currently recruiting for the position of:
Director of Stewardship and Development
My Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ:
Over the last 21 years, Carolyn Anderson has spent more than 1,000 hours in prayer at St. Joseph’s Eucharistic Adoration…
San Antonio — In a darkened conference room, nearly 13,000 Catholic college students focused on the illuminated monstrance. Thousands of students waited in line for the sacrament of Reconciliation, which was administered by hundreds of priests.
Among those gathered in silence at the SEEK 2017 conference were more than 200 college students from the Diocese of Salina.
This the night of Jan. 5 in the darkened center is what the students say they will remember the most.
“I think the moment I knew it was worth all the planning and fundraising was seeing more than 12,000 people on their knees at adoration,” said Tracie Thibault, a junior from Kansas State University who helped coordinate the school’s three charter busses. “Sitting in the back watching student after student go to confession — seeing 200 plus priests and knowing God’s mercy was present — that’s when I knew it was all worth it.”
“What Moves You” was the theme of the biennial event, which is hosted by Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS). The event was held Jan. 3 to 7 in San Antonio.
Among the K-State group was Kylee Mernagh, a freshman from Wichita.
“My favorite part of the conference was the line at Reconciliation,” she said. “We were in a massive conference room and the line for Reconciliation wound all the way around the conference room and doubled back over itself. Then it went into a different room and continued to do that. Seeing all of those souls in line for Confession was amazing to see.”
Adam Urban, a senior at Fort Hays State University, coordinated a bus from the Comeau Catholic Campus Center.
“(Adoration and Reconciliation) were very well done,” he said. “They have great music to draw you into prayer and incense — they engage all of the senses. For our group and myself, the adoration experience is really powerful.”
Both universities took students to the conference via charter busses. The trip allowed the opportunity to develop deeper friendships.
“On the way down there, we know each other, so you see and talk to each other, but on the way back the bus is louder and more interactive,” said Hannah Heinz, a sophomore at FHSU who grew up in Fowler, in the Dodge City Diocese. “It’s beautiful how much a week spent together can transform a group.”
Salina — The desire to deepen the faith draws students into the interactive Pastoral Ministry Education program.
“You’re not going to get this on EWTN, a DVD or television show,” said Ellen Becker, a Junction City resident and parishioner at St. Francis Xavier. “It’s not like anything you’re going to get anywhere else. You’re not going to get to pick the brain of these wonderful people who are taking the time to teach us.”
Becker was the first person to complete the four-year course, which is a collaboration between the Diocese of Salina, Diocese of Dodge City and Newman University in Wichita. She learned about the program while at a workshop.
“I was so attracted to it, so excited about the classes,” she said.“I loved the classes and all of a sudden four years were gone and I had a degree.”
Students may opt to take the courses for college credit, as part of a certificate program or for personal enrichment. If one already has a bachelor’s degree, completing 30 hours from the program will net them an additional bachelor’s.
Goodland resident Fred Hall is the second person in the diocese to complete the program. He became interested in taking the courses because he has served on both the parish council and the finance council at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Goodland.
A convert to the Catholic faith, Hall said the classes were informative.
“I had a lot to learn still,” he said. “The more classes I took, the more questions I had.”
Hall said he opted to take the classes for a certificate.
Concordia — ’Twas two weeks before Christmas, when all through the house; Every creature was stirring, probably even a mouse; The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, And St. Nick and the missus were already there!
The “house” in the original “Visit from St. Nicholas” was probably that of poet Clement Moore. But the house in this telling was the Nazareth Motherhouse, where children and families gathered eagerly early the afternoon of Dec. 11 to meet the Jolly Old Elf and Mrs. Claus.
Arriving just after 1 p.m., they quickly took to their task: Talking with children — even the hesitant ones — and posing for countless photos, with nary a cookie break between them.
Their visit was part of the Motherhouse Christmas Open House, which also included guided tours of the historic landmark building, holiday music, coloring for the kids and, of course, cookies, along with punch and coffee. Numerous Sisters of St. Joseph were on hand to welcome guests, lead tours and serve refreshments.
But Santa and Mrs. Claus — who on other days are known as Dell Lee and Annette Boswell of Leon, Iowa — were the main attraction.
Hays — The Salina Diocese Catholic Rural Life met Dec. 3 and elected new officers during the quarterly meeting.
New officers elected were President Tom Murphy from St. Joseph Parish in Dorrance, Vice President Pete Lorenz from St. John the Baptist Parish in Beloit, Secretary Father Brian Lager from Sacred Heart Parish in Plainville and Treasurer Janice Kruse from Sacred Heart Parish in Seldon. Father Rich Daise, Sacred Heart Parish in Colby, is the moderator.
Tom Murphy and his wife, Jo, are both active in Catholic Rural Life.
“I have always felt that good ag producers were the most environmentally conscious people and we’re very connected to their God,” he said. “I look forward to finding ways for Catholic Rural Life to continue to help the people of the Salina Diocese to continue to grow in their faith and in appreciation of God in their daily farming activities.”
Catholic Rural Life meets quarterly and hosts two different events throughout the Diocese each year. One is on or near May 15 for a St. Isidore Day Mass and blessing of fields. Rural Life Day is held on the second Sunday in August. Rural Life Day includes hearing the stories and recognizing farm families with a Msgr. Weber Century Farm Award for families who have farmed their land for at least 100 years.
Beloit — For the third time since the Wendy’s High School Heisman competition began, a student from St. John Catholic High School was the winner for the state of Kansas. For the first time, one of its students was a national finalist for the award.
On Nov. 8, senior Davis Dubbert was announced as one of five national finalists.
“Davis is an exceptional young man and we are all excited for him,” said Principal Marcy Kee. “He is a product of our culture at St. John’s. Students, their parents and school faculty all adhere to a strong faith based mentality, practicing a servant-leadership style. We are grateful for his opportunity to represent each of us in the St. John’s family.”
Dubbert and his parents, David and Jeri Dubbert were in New York Dec. 9 with the other finalists at the awards ceremony.
“All the other kids who were national finalists had schools with at least 1,000 kids in them,” he said. “There are 16 in my graduating class.”
IMAGE: CNS photo/Jose Luis Gonzalez, ReutersBy Barb FrazeWASHINGTON (CNS) -- The chairman of the U.S. bishops' Committee on Migration criticized President Donald Trump's executive memorandum to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it would "put immigrant lives needlessly in harm's way." Bishop Joe S. Vasquez of Austin, Texas, chairman of the U.S. bishops' Committee on Migration, also criticized Trump's memorandum on a surge in immigrant detention and deportation forces, saying it would "tear families apart and spark fear and panic in communities." Trump signed the two executive memorandums on national security Jan. 25 during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security. Earlier, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the wall, a cornerstone of Trump's election campaign, would "stem the flow of drugs, crime and illegal immigration" along the southern border. He also said Trump's top priority was the nation's security. But hours later, Bishop Vasquez issued a statement saying that construction of the wall would "make migrants, especially vulnerable women and children, more susceptible to traffickers and smugglers. Additionally, the construction of such a wall destabilizes the many vibrant and beautifully interconnected communities that live peacefully along the border. "Instead of building walls, at this time, my brother bishops and I will continue to follow the example of Pope Francis. We will 'look to build bridges between people, bridges that allow us to break down the walls of exclusion and exploitation.'" During a February 2016 visit to Mexico, Pope Francis traveled to the U.S. border at Ciudad Juarez and pleaded for the plight of immigrants. He said those who refuse to offer safe shelter and passage were bringing about dishonor and self-destruction as their hearts hardened and they "lost their sensitivity to pain." Bishop Vasquez said the bishops respected the government's right to control its borders and to ensure the safety of all Americans, but said, "We do not believe that a large-scale escalation of immigrant detention and intensive increased use of enforcement in immigrant communities is the way to achieve those goals. Instead, we remain firm in our commitment to comprehensive, compassionate, and common-sense reform." He said the new policies would "make it much more difficult for the vulnerable to access protection in our country. Every day my brother bishops and I witness the harmful effects of immigrant detention in our ministries. We experience the pain of severed families that struggle to maintain a semblance of normal family life. We see traumatized children in our schools and in our churches. The policies announced today will only further upend immigrant families." "We will continue to support and stand in solidarity with immigrant families. We remind our communities and our nation that these families have intrinsic value as children of God. And to all those impacted by today's decision, we are here to walk with you and accompany you on this journey," Vasquez said. At the Jan. 25 White House briefing, Spicer reiterated that Mexico would end up paying for construction of the wall. He said Trump would work with Congress on finding money to pay for the construction, noting, "there are a lot of funding mechanisms that can be used." Trump's second executive memorandum also directed John F. Kelly, secretary of homeland security, to look at how federal funding streams can be cut for cities and states that illegally harbor immigrants. Spicer said the so-called "sanctuary cities" create a problem for taxpayers. "You have American people out there working" and their tax funds are sent to places that do not enforce the law, he said. The executive memorandums did not address the issue of DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, nor did they discuss emigration from the Middle East, which Spicer said would be addressed later in the week. In 2006, President George W. Bush signed the Secure Fence Act, which authorized several hundred miles of fencing along the 2,000-mile U.S. frontier with Mexico. The Associated Press reported that legislation led to the construction of about 700 miles of various kinds of fencing designed to block both vehicles and pedestrians, primarily in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California. It said the final sections were completed after President Barack Obama took office in 2009. AP reported that a 1970 treaty with Mexico requires that structures along the border cannot disrupt the flow of rivers that define the U.S.-Mexican border along Texas and 24 miles in Arizona. The PICO National Network, the largest network of congregations and faith-based groups in the country, including Catholics, challenged the executive memorandum on sanctuary cities. "Retaliating against local communities because they refuse to follow immoral policies is part of an emerging pattern of President Trump of not only bullying people who dare to disagree with him, but isolating and further marginalizing people who are different than him," said Eddie Carmona, campaign director for PICO National Network's LA RED campaign. "Such behavior is inconsistent with the long-held notion that America was a place of opportunity for all." Sister Simone Campbell, a Sister of Social Service and executive director of Network, a Catholic social justice lobbying organization, called the presidential orders "antithetical to our faith." When Nuns on the Bus visited the U.S.-Mexico border in 2014, we walked along the wall and listened to the stories of communities that have been torn apart for decades. That is the reality experienced by border communities: The wall is there and it affects the daily life and commerce of the people. "Federal appropriations for border security have grown to $3.8 billion in FY2015, from $263 million in FY1990, and fencing exists for hundreds of miles along our southern border," she said in a statement.
By WASHINGTON (CNS) -- U.S. House passage of the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, making the 41-year-old Hyde Amendment permanent, puts the country "one step closer to getting the federal government out of the business of paying for abortion once and for all," said the president of National Right to Life. "Over 2 million Americans are alive today because of the Hyde Amendment," Carol Tobias said in a statement. By a 238-183 vote Jan. 24, House members passed H.R. 7, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act of 2017. It was sponsored by Rep. Chris Smith, R-New Jersey, co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus.A companion bill has been introduced in the Senate by Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi. President Donald J. Trump indicated before the House vote he would sign the measure if it comes to his desk. "Two million people who would have been aborted instead survived because public funds were unavailable to effectuate their violent demise, while their mothers benefited from prenatal health care and support," Smith said in a statement. "Two million survivors have had the opportunity to live and enjoy the first and most basic of all human rights -- the right to life." The 2 million figure he and Tobias cited comes from a report issued late last year by the Charlotte Lozier Institute on more than 20 peer-reviewed studies indicating that many lives have been saved since the Hyde Amendment was introduced in 1976. "As hundreds of thousands of Americans flock to Washington for the March for Life (Jan. 27), we must never forget that defending all of our people -- especially the defenseless -- must be our top priority if we want to be a good and moral nation," House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, said in a statement."By passing this legislation, the House has taken a decisive step toward respect for unborn human life, reflecting the will of the American people," said Deirdre McQuade, primary spokeswoman on abortion for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. In a Jan. 25 statement, she said the USCCB "hopes that the U.S. Senate will take up this vital legislation soon."H.R. 7, which is identical to bills that passed in 2014 and 2015, make permanent the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits tax dollars from paying for abortion except in cases of rape, incest or threat to the woman's life. The amendment, which covers programs administered by the Department of Health and Human Services, has had to be renewed annually by Congress in its appropriations bill. "Polling consistently shows that a supermajority of Americans -- 61 percent, according to a Marist poll released (Jan. 23) -- oppose taxpayer funding of abortion, and eight in 10 Americans think laws can protect both the well-being of a woman and the health of her unborn child," Smith added.Prior to the House vote, New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, chairman of the U.S. bishops' Committee for Pro-Life Activities, urged lawmakers to "write into permanent law a policy on which there has been strong popular and congressional agreement for more than 40 years: The federal government should not use its funding power to support and promote elective abortion, and should not force taxpayers to subsidize this violence." In remarks on the House floor before the vote, Rep. Trent Franks, R-Arizona, told fellow lawmakers: "Although we may not agree on all the vicissitudes of abortion, one thing is certain, some day, we, as a society, will look back and we will recognize the humanity of these little children of God and the inhumanity of what is being done to them and we will regret these days. "Until then, at least, can't we get together and say that we shouldn't force taxpayers to pay for the killing of innocent, little human beings?" he asked. "I pray that we can open our eyes to see that truth." According to Smith, the measure also will ensure that the federal Affordable Care Act, "until repeal," conforms with the Hyde Amendment. Until there is a new health care law, he added, the bill also will "ensure full disclosure, transparency and the prominent display of the extent to which any health insurance plan on the exchange funds abortion."Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colorado, who is co-chair of the House Pro-Choice Caucus, told Mother Jones the House vote seems "like a slap in the face after we had over a million women marching in Washington and around the country." She was referring to the Woman's March on Washington Jan. 21, which organizers said drew about 500,000 participants."House passage of this legislation is the first step toward fulfilling a promise made by President Trump to keep taxpayers out of the abortion business," said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List. "He and his administration are working for the American people, not the abortion lobby," she added. "We urge the U.S. Senate to follow suite so that this bill can get to President Trump's desk as soon as possible." Father Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life, said it "is time for the Senate to move as quickly as the House to follow the will of the American people, who overwhelmingly do not want to pay for abortions." In January 2014, when the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act was first introduced, an official with the U.S. bishops' Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities testified on behalf of the bill. "Even public officials who take a 'pro-choice' stand on abortion have supported bans on public funding as a 'middle ground' on this contentious issue -- in recognition of the fact that it is not 'pro-choice' to force others to fund a procedure to which they have fundamental objections," said Richard M. Doerflinger, then associate director of the secretariat. "And even courts insisting on a constitutional 'right' to abortion have said that this alleged right 'implies no limitation on the authority of a state to make a value judgment favoring childbirth over abortion, and to implement that judgment by the allocation of public funds,'" he said. 
IMAGE: CNS/Paul HaringBy Cindy WoodenVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Divided Christians need to recognize the gifts God has given to other communities and learn from them "without waiting for the others to learn first," Pope Francis said. Leading an ecumenical evening prayer service Jan. 25 for the close of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Pope Francis said Christians must overcome the "temptations of self-absorption that prevent us from perceiving how the Holy Spirit is at work outside our familiar surroundings," including in the lives of other Christian communities. The Vatican's Sistine Chapel Choir and the Anglican Westminster Abbey Choir sang at the service at Rome's Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls. Pope Francis walked to the tomb of St. Paul, under the basilica's main altar, and prayed there with Orthodox Metropolitan Gennadios of Italy, the representative of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, and with Anglican Archbishop David Moxon, the representative of the archbishop of Canterbury. At the end of the service, the two took turns with Pope Francis in reading segments of the solemn blessing and in blessing the congregation with the sign of the cross. In his homily, Pope Francis said St. Paul, who was persecuting the Christians, went from being a person who trusted "his own ability to observe the law strictly" to conversion and "cleaving with his whole being to the gracious and unmerited love of God: to Jesus Christ, crucified and risen." Like St. Paul, he said, "each person, forgiven and loved, is called in turn to proclaim the Gospel of reconciliation in word and deed, to live and bear witness to a reconciled life." "Authentic reconciliation between Christians will only be achieved when we can acknowledge each other's gifts and learn from one another, with humility and docility, without waiting for the others to learn first," he said. In the year marking the fifth centenary of the Protestant Reformation, Pope Francis said Christians must acknowledge the past but not allow themselves to be fixated on it and on the injuries suffered at the hands of the other. Christians must allow God, "who makes all things new, to unveil before our eyes a new future, open to the hope that does not disappoint, a future in which divisions can be overcome and believers, renewed in love, will be fully and visibly one," he said. Praying for Christian unity, the pope said, is sharing in Jesus' own prayer for the unity of his disciples. "With patient and trusting hope that the Father will grant all Christians the gift of full visible communion," he said, "let us press forward in our journey of reconciliation and dialogue, encouraged by the heroic witness of our many brothers and sisters, past and present, who were one in suffering for the name of Jesus." Echoing a call he made during major ecumenical meetings in 2016 with Lutheran and with Anglican leaders, Pope Francis prayed that Christians would "take advantage of every occasion that providence offers us to pray together, to proclaim together and together to love and serve, especially those who are the most poor and neglected in our midst." Speaking at the end of the service, Cardinal Kurt Koch, president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, said, "We must commit ourselves to promoting reconciliation among Christians, and we must let ourselves be compelled by the love of Christ. "In fact," he said, "love is the motor of any ecumenical effort. True love does not erase the legitimate differences among Christian churches, but leads them together, reconciled, to a deeper unity."
By Cindy WoodenVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- With the next global celebration of World Youth Day scheduled for Jan. 22-27, 2019, Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell knows many young Catholics in North America and Europe may find it a challenge to attend. "It is a period of intense academic activity" for students in high school and university, but the Panama gathering will not be the first held in January, he noted. World Youth Day 1995 in Manila, Philippines, was held in January and "it has remained in history as the one with the largest number of participants." The choice of January for Panama, he said, was motivated by the weather, "seeing that January is the month with the least rain." Cardinal Farrell, former bishop of Dallas, is prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life and will assist the bishops of Panama in planning the event. In an interview Jan. 25 with L'Osservatore Romano, the Vatican newspaper, Cardinal Farrell noted that the 2019 celebration of World Youth Day will be the first with an explicitly Marian theme -- Mary's words to the Angel Gabriel: "I am the servant of the Lord. May it be done to me according to your word." In preparation for the international gathering, Pope Francis chose other Marian themes: For 2017 it is "The Mighty One has done great things for me, and holy is his name." And for 2018, the theme is: "Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God." Cardinal Farrell said the Marian themes "underline the presence of the mother of God in the life of young people and, especially, in the faith and devotion of the peoples of Central America."
IMAGE: CNS/Maria Grazia Picciarella, poolBy Cindy WoodenVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- After weeks of very public tensions with the Vatican, the head of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta accepted Pope Francis' request that he submit his resignation. The order's communications office confirmed Jan. 25 that Fra Matthew Festing, the 67-year-old grand master, met with Pope Francis the day before and agreed to resign. The Vatican said Jan. 25 that Pope Francis intends to appoint a pontifical delegate to govern the order. Festing, who has led the world's largest chivalric order since 2008, will submit his resignation Jan. 28 to the order's governing council, according to the order's communications office. A short Vatican statement said Festing offered to resign Jan. 24 and Pope Francis accepted his offer the next day while "expressing to Fra Festing appreciation and recognition of his sentiments of loyalty and devotion to the successor of Peter and his openness to humbly serving the good of the order and the church." The Order of Malta is made up of more than 13,500 knights and dames; about 50 of them are professed religious, having taken vows of poverty, chastity and obedience. The grand master is elected for life from among the professed knights. Festing's offer to resign came after Pope Francis set up a commission to investigate Festing's removal of the order's grand chancellor, Albrecht Freiherr von Boeselager. A member of the commission told Catholic News Service Jan. 25 that Pope Francis received the commission report before meeting with Festing and asking for his resignation. In a statement in December, the order said Boeselager was removed "due to severe problems which occurred during Boeselager's tenure as grand hospitaller of the Order of Malta and his subsequent concealment of these problems from the Grand Magistry." It was widely reported the problems had to do with the distribution of contraceptives to prevent HIV/AIDS in health clinics run by or funded by Malteser International, the order's humanitarian relief agency. Festing insisted the removal of Boeselager was an internal matter and, in letters leaked to the press, urged members not to cooperate with the Vatican commission. In response, the Vatican published a statement Jan. 17 praising "the commendable work that members and volunteers" with the Order of Malta carry out around the world and it urged members to cooperate with the commission for the good of the order and the church.