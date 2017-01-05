Pope asks for warm hearts to help homeless deal with the cold IMAGE: CNS/Paul HaringBy Cindy WoodenVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Looking out over St. Peter's Square where icicles hung from usually bubbling fountains, Pope Francis prayed for the homeless. The freeze in Rome, subzero temperatures in large parts of Europe and heavy snowfalls in many areas in early January forced the closure of roads and schools and were blamed for at least a dozen deaths. "In these very cold days, I think and I invite you to think of the people who live on the streets, struck by the cold and, many times, by indifference," Pope Francis told people in St. Peter's Square Jan. 8. "Unfortunately, some have not survived," the pope told people who had bundled up against the midday chill to recite the Angelus prayer with him. "Let us pray for them and ask the Lord to warm our hearts so that we can help them." Because of the cold weather, the papal charities office instituted a 24-hour open-door policy at the shelters it runs with the Missionaries of Charity for homeless men and homeless women. Usually the shelters open in the evening and close in the morning. Archbishop Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner and point man for Pope Francis' aid to the homeless around the Vatican, was unavailable for comment Jan. 9. However, Italian media reported that he left a van and another automobile from his office unlocked and parked outside the Vatican over the weekend so the homeless could take turns using it for shelter.- - -Copyright © 2017 Catholic News Service/U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. www.catholicnews.com. All rights reserved. Republishing or redistributing of CNS content, including by framing or similar means without prior permission, is prohibited. You may link to stories on our public site. This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To request permission for republishing or redistributing of CNS content, please contact permissions at cns@catholicnews.com.

Doctrinal chief dismisses idea of 'fraternal correction' of pope IMAGE: CNS/Paul HaringBy Cindy WoodenVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- The Catholic Church is "very far" from a situation in which the pope is in need of "fraternal correction" because he has not put the faith and church teaching in danger, said Cardinal Gerhard Muller, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. Interviewed Jan. 9 on the Italian all-news channel, TGCom24, Cardinal Muller said Pope Francis' document on the family, "Amoris Laetitia," was "very clear" in its teaching. In the document, the cardinal said, Pope Francis asks priests "to discern the situation of these persons living in an irregular union -- that is, not in accordance with the doctrine of the church on marriage -- and asks for help for these people to find a path for a new integration into the church according to the condition of the sacraments (and) the Christian message on matrimony." In the papal document, he said, "I do not see any opposition: On one side we have the clear doctrine on matrimony, and on the other the obligation of the church to care for these people in difficulty." The cardinal was interviewed about a formal request to Pope Francis for clarification about "Amoris Laetitia" and particularly its call for the pastoral accompaniment of people who are divorced and civilly remarried or who are living together without marriage. The request, called a "dubia," was written in September by U.S. Cardinal Raymond L. Burke, patron of the Knights of Malta, and three other cardinals. They published the letter in November after Pope Francis did not respond. In an interview later, Cardinal Burke said the pope must respond to the "dubia" because they directly impact the faith and the teaching of the church. If there is no response, he said, a formal "correction of the pope" would be in order. Cardinal Muller told the Italian television that "a possible fraternal correction of the pope seems very remote at this time because it does not concern a danger for the faith," which is the situation St. Thomas Aquinas described for fraternal correction. "It harms the church" for cardinals to so publicly challenge the pope, he said. In his letter on the family, Pope Francis affirmed church teaching on the indissolubility of marriage, but he also urged pastors to provide spiritual guidance and assistance with discernment to Catholics who have married civilly without an annulment of their church marriage. A process of discernment, he has said, might eventually lead to a determination that access to the sacraments is possible. The possibility reflects a change in church teaching on the indissolubility of marriage and the sinfulness of sexual relations outside a valid marriage, in the view of the document written by Cardinals Burke; Walter Brandmuller, a German and former president of the Pontifical Commission for Historical Sciences; Carlo Caffarra, retired archbishop of Bologna, Italy; and Joachim Meisner, retired archbishop of Cologne, Germany. In the TGCom24 interview, Cardinal Muller said, "everyone, especially cardinals of the Roman church, have the right to write a letter to the pope. However, I was astonished that this became public, almost forcing the pope to say 'yes' or 'no'" to the cardinals' questions about what exactly the pope meant in "Amoris Laetitia." "This, I don't like," Cardinal Muller said.

Cardinal Tobin looks to bridge chasm between faith, life in anxious world IMAGE: CNS photo/Bob RollerBy Beth GriffinNEWARK, N.J. (CNS) -- The chasm between faith and life is the greatest challenge facing the Catholic Church today, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin said at his installation Mass, and he urged the church to be salt for the earth so that the presence of Christ does not become "a comforting, nostalgic memory." Delivering the homily during the liturgy Jan. 6, the feast of the Epiphany, Cardinal Tobin said he wanted to head off "a growing trend that seems to isolate us, convincing us to neatly compartmentalize our lives" as people attend Mass on Sunday and then doing "whatever we think we need to do to get by" the rest of the week. Cardinal Tobin said his appointment reminded him "that stakes are incredibly high" as he assumes leadership of the richly diverse Archdiocese of Newark. "If we permit the chasm between faith and life to continue to expand, we risk losing Christ, reducing him simply to an interesting idea of a comforting, nostalgic memory. And if we lose Christ, the world has lost the salt, light and leaven that could have transformed it," he said. He recalled how the church is "the place where believers speak and listen to each other, and it is the community of faith that speaks with and listens to the world. The church senses a responsibility for the world, not simply as yet another institutional presence or a benevolent NGO, but as a movement of salt, light and leaven for the world's transformation. For this reason, our kindness must be known to all." The installation took place before more than 2,000 people at Newark's towering Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Cardinal Tobin concelebrated the Mass with six other cardinals and more than 60 archbishops and bishops. Five hundred priests and deacons also participated. After a 30-minute processional, Archbishop John J. Myers, retired archbishop of Newark, welcomed participants and took special note of members of Cardinal Tobin's religious community, the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, his mother, Marie Terese Tobin, and his extended family. Cardinal Tobin, 64, is the eldest of 13 children. Archbishop Christophe Pierre, papal nuncio to the United States, recalled when St. John Paul visited Newark in 1995, he described the nearby Statue of Liberty as a symbol of "the nation America aspires to be." Archbishop Pierre told Cardinal Tobin, "We are confident that in imitation of the Good Shepherd, your episcopal ministry will be both hospitable and welcoming." The nuncio read the apostolic mandate from Pope Francis to the College of Consultors to authorize Cardinal Tobin as the new archbishop of Newark. The letter noted that Cardinal Tobin carried out his episcopal responsibility to his flock in Indianapolis for four years "with prudence, decision-making and much learning." It also commended him to the protection of St. Patrick and St. Elizabeth, patrons of the archdiocese. Carrying the unfurled scroll with the mandate raised high in front of him, Cardinal Tobin walked down the main aisle and was greeted with sustained applause. The cathedral was filled to capacity with the cardinal's family and well-wishers from Newark and Indianapolis. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and his wife, Mary Pat, as well as Sen. Robert Menendez were among the civic representatives. The installation took place on the feast of the Epiphany and the choice of music reflected the liturgical season, as well as the special occasion. "O Come, All Ye Faithful" was the opening hymn. "Angels We Have Heard on High" was sung as the cardinal accepted greetings from representatives of clergy, religious, and laity of the archdiocese, ecumenical and interreligious groups and civil authorities. The responsorial psalm was a version of Psalm 98 commissioned for the occasion from Pedro Rubalcava. "Beautiful Star of Bethlehem," "Joy to the World," "The First Noel," and "Hark the Herald Angels Sing" rang out in the church decorated with red poinsettias and evergreen wreaths. Ethnic diversity in the archdiocese was represented by prayers of intercession in Spanish, English, Korean, Polish, Creole, Ibo, Portuguese, Tagalog and Italian. At the end of Mass, Cardinal Tobin thanked "all those families to which I belong, beginning with the one that's put up with me for 64 years," specifically his mother, 12 brothers and sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles who were present. He said his family taught him how to love and share while growing up in a one-bathroom house with eight sisters. The cardinal extended thanks to his Redemptorist family and "bishops in episcopal service in Indiana and New Jersey." When he thanked Archbishop Meyers for his welcome and "the care you've given to this archdiocese for 15 years," the congregation offered sustained applause. Thanking the people in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for all they taught him and now mean to him, Cardinal Tobin said, "I showed up there unexpectedly four years ago and I was a little embarrassed to be parachuted in on top of these unsuspecting Hoosiers." Of his newest family in Newark, Cardinal Tobin said, "These past couple of months have been an interesting roller coaster of emotions, a time of preparation, anticipation and change for all of us." He expressed "heartfelt, sincere thanks" to the "army of people" who worked since his appointment was announced Nov. 7 to plan multiple services and celebratory events.

Guard the faith, make it grow, pope tells parents at baptism IMAGE: CNS/L'Osservatore RomanoBy Junno Arocho EstevesVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Parents are charged with guarding the faith given to their children at baptism and helping them become true witnesses by example rather than just rules, Pope Francis said. By asking the church for faith for their children through the sacrament of baptism, Christian parents have the task of helping their children to grow so that they "may be witnesses for all of us: also for us priests, bishops, everyone," the pope said during a Mass in the Sistine Chapel. During the Mass Jan. 8, the feast of the baptism of the Lord, Pope Francis baptized 28 infants -- 15 boys and 13 girls. "Faith is not reciting the 'Creed' on Sunday when we go to Mass: It is not only this," the pope said. "Faith is believing that which is the truth: God the father who has sent his son and the Spirit which gives us life." The pope's brief homily centered on the meaning of faith, which he described as a lifelong journey that "is lived" and leads to becoming a witness of Christ. Parents, he continued, must also teach through their example that faith "means trusting in God." While the pope spoke, the faint cries of a child echoed throughout the Sistine Chapel, causing a chain reaction of crying infants. "The concert has begun!" the pope said jokingly. "It is because the children are in a place they do not know; they woke up earlier than usual. One begins with one note and then the others mimic. Some cry simply because another one cried." Acknowledging that some babies might be crying because they are hungry, the pope urged the mothers to not be ashamed to breast-feed their children in the chapel. "Mothers, nurse them without fear, with all normality, like Our Lady nursed Jesus," he told them. Later, before praying the Angelus with those gathered in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis said the feast of the Lord's baptism helps "us to the rediscover the beauty of being a baptized people." The baptized, he said, are "sinners saved by the grace of Christ, truly inserted by the power of the Holy Spirit in the filial relationship of Jesus with the father and welcomed into the womb of mother church" where Christians are capable of being brothers and sisters with everyone. Noting John the Baptist's feelings of unworthiness in baptizing Jesus, Pope Francis said John was aware "of the great distance between him and Jesus." However, Jesus came into the world to bridge the gap between God and man and "to reunite that which was divided," he said. After his baptism, Jesus begins his mission of salvation, which is characterized "by the style of a humble and meek servant, armed only with the strength of truth," he said. All Christians, the pope added, are called to follow Jesus' style of proclaiming the Gospel without "shouting or scolding someone." "True mission is never proselytism but rather attraction to Christ. But how? How is attraction to Christ done? With one's own witness that comes from a strong union with him through prayer, adoration and concrete charity, which is service to Jesus present in the least of our brothers," he said. After reciting the Angelus prayer, Pope Francis prayed for the parents and for the children he baptized, as well as for a "young catechumen" he baptized Jan. 7 in the chapel of the Domus Sanctae Marthae, where he lives. The Vatican provided no further details about the young person. "I invoke the Holy Spirit upon them and their children so that this sacrament, which is so simple yet at the same time so important, may be lived with faith and joy," the pope said. - - - Follow Arocho on Twitter: @arochoju.