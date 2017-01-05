'We will be protected by God,' Trump declares in inaugural address IMAGE: CNS photo/Carlos Barria, ReutersBy Mark PattisonWASHINGTON (CNS) -- President Donald J. Trump told the nation in his inaugural address that it need not fear in the days ahead. "There should not be fear," Trump said Jan. 20. "We are protected and we will always be protected. We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement, and, most important, we will be protected by God." In signaling a new era for the United States, "at the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America, and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other," Trump said in his 15-minute address. "When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice. The Bible tells us how good and pleasant it is when God's people live together in unity. We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity. When America is united, America is totally unstoppable." He said Americans of all stripes harbor common hopes and dreams. "We all enjoy the same glorious freedoms," Trump said, "and we all salute the same great American flag. And whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the windswept plains of Nebraska, they look up at the same night sky, they fill their heart with the same dreams, and they are infused with the breath of life by the same almighty Creator." Much of the rest of Trump's inaugural address restated the themes he used in his presidential campaign, remarking repeatedly that the nation and its citizens would be his top priority as president. "Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another," Trump said from the west front of the Capitol, "but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people." He added, "This moment is your moment. It belongs to you. It belongs to everyone gathered here today and everyone watching all across America. This is your day, this is your celebration, and this, the United States of America, is your country." Trump distilled the ills he saw in the United States: "Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities, rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation. An education system flush with cash but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge. And the crime and the gangs and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential. This American carnage stops right here and stops right now." The 45th president, who is a Presbyterian, said: "From this day forward, it's going to be only America first. America first. Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength." Trump dwelt briefly on the United States' role in the world. "We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world, but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first," he said. "We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example. We will shine for everyone to follow. We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the earth." He vowed to Americans, "You will never be ignored again. Your voice, your hopes and your dreams will define our American destiny. And your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way. Together we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And, yes, together, we will make America great again." Before the swearing-in ceremonies, the Trump family attended a private prayer service St. John's Episcopal Church across Lafayette Square from the White House. Hosting the service has been a tradition for the church for at least a dozen presidential inaugurals. At the Capitol, New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan was among a number of religious leaders taking part in the inauguration ceremonies. The cardinal read a passage from the Book of Wisdom. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath of office to Vice President Mike Pence, then U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump. Standing at the new president's side were his wife, Melania, and children Donald Jr., Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany. - - -Copyright © 2017 Catholic News Service/U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. www.catholicnews.com. All rights reserved. Republishing or redistributing of CNS content, including by framing or similar means without prior permission, is prohibited. You may link to stories on our public site. This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To request permission for republishing or redistributing of CNS content, please contact permissions at cns@catholicnews.com.

'9 Days for Life' campaign urges prayer, action to build culture of life By WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The U.S. bishops' nationwide "9 Days for Life" campaign is "a great way to put our faith into action," said Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Pro-Life Activities. He made the comments in a video posted on a website about the Jan. 21-29 campaign, www.9daysforlife.com. The site offers four ways for participants to receive daily prayers, suggested reflections and practical actions for the campaign, along with links to the free "9 Days for Life" smartphone app. "We're praying for a lot of things this month, including racial harmony, Christian unity and the protection of all human life," Cardinal Dolan said in a Jan. 19 statement inviting Catholics and others to take part in "9 Days for Life." He noted that the beginning of the campaign overlapped with the annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, observed this year Jan. 18-25. "As we pray for that unity, I invite our brothers and sisters in Christ to join in the '9 Days for Life' prayer campaign. Together, our prayers and actions can witness to the dignity of the human person," he said. "9 Days for Life" is the U.S. bishops' annual prayer and action novena taking place around the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion throughout nine months of pregnancy. This year's annual March for Life to mark the Roe anniversary is Jan. 27. At "the heart" of the campaign is prayer "for an end to abortion," said Deirdre McQuade, spokeswoman for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Secretariat of Pro Life Activities. "But each day treats a different aspect of respecting human dignity -- from the beginning of life to its natural end. The most delicate, defenseless members of society deserve the most legal protection, but under Roe v. Wade, they have the least. "That has an eroding effect on respect for everyone else, including their mothers and other vulnerable people," she told Catholic News Service. "During the '9 Days for Life,' we will beg God to make all forms of violence and exploitation a thing of the past." "We live in an abortion-wounded nation," McQuade said, "but we also know that God's loving mercy is limitless. He offers it so freely to us if we ask. So we're also praying for the healing of those who've been involved in abortion in any way." She noted that the intention for the campaign's second day is for post-abortion healing. During the nine days, "thousands of individuals will make a kind of 'virtual pilgrimage' in solidarity as we all pray the same daily intentions together and consider making the suggested acts of reparation," she explained. Participants can pray daily, gather for fellowship and discussion, and share their experiences on social media with the hashtag #9daysforlife. "The four ways to receive the daily intentions -- mobile apps, text messages, emails and social media -- will unite us in prayer and action on the 'digital continent,'" McQuade added. Parishes, schools, families, youth groups and others are all encouraged to participate using the available resources and materials "as they see fit," she said. The "9 Days campaign" was started in January 2014, and according to McQuade, participation in it "has grown by leaps and bounds every year. "As a massive spiritual project, we may never know all the fruit it yields in this world," she told CNS. "But God is certainly at work and we entrust the future to his providence." McQuade pointed to "two encouraging signs of hope" that the campaign is having an impact. "We do know that abortion rates are going down each year, and more people are reaching out for confidential post-abortion healing as Project Rachel expands across the country." She also remarked on the novena's overlap with the prayers for Christian unity. "Cardinal Dolan beautifully invited our brothers and sisters in Christ to join us in the effort," McQuade said. "Promoting the dignity of the human person throughout the life span isn't just a Catholic task. Praying and working together, we can make a difference for our most vulnerable neighbors."- - -Copyright © 2017 Catholic News Service/U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. www.catholicnews.com. All rights reserved. Republishing or redistributing of CNS content, including by framing or similar means without prior permission, is prohibited. You may link to stories on our public site. This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To request permission for republishing or redistributing of CNS content, please contact permissions at cns@catholicnews.com.

Pope offers prayers for Trump as he becomes 45th U.S. president IMAGE: CNS photo/Carlos Barria, ReutersBy VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis sent best wishes and prayers to incoming President Donald J. Trump shortly after he took the oath of office. "I offer you my cordial good wishes and the assurance of my prayers that almighty God will grant you wisdom and strength in the exercise of your high office," the pope's message said. Saying that the human family faces "grave humanitarian crises" that demand "far-sighted and united political responses," the pope said he would pray that Trump's decisions "will be guided by the rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people and your nation's commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide." The pope also said he hoped that America's "stature" continued to be measured by "above all its concern for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door." The message concluded with the pope saying he would ask God to grant the new president, his family and all Americans "peace, concord and every material and spiritual prosperity." - - -Copyright © 2017 Catholic News Service/U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. www.catholicnews.com. All rights reserved. Republishing or redistributing of CNS content, including by framing or similar means without prior permission, is prohibited. You may link to stories on our public site. This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To request permission for republishing or redistributing of CNS content, please contact permissions at cns@catholicnews.com.

Meeting pope, Irish prelates discuss ministry of bishop, abuse scandal By Cindy WoodenVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Telling the bishops of Ireland that he wanted to hear their questions, concerns and even criticisms, Pope Francis spent almost two hours in conversation with them. In the continuing evolution of the "ad limina" visits bishops are required to make to the Vatican, Pope Francis met Jan. 20 with 26 Irish bishops and set aside a practice that began with Pope Benedict XVI: writing a speech to the group, but handing the text to them instead of reading it. Pope Francis did, however, maintain his practice of sitting with the bishops and asking them what was on their minds. The ministry of a bishop, the clerical sexual abuse crisis, the role of women in the church, the need to find new ways to engage with young people, the changing status of the church in Irish society, the importance of Catholic schools and methods for handing on the faith were among the topics discussed, the bishops said. They also spoke about plans for the World Meeting of Families in Dublin in August 2018 and hopes that Pope Francis would attend. Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, Northern Ireland, president of the bishops' conference, told reporters that Pope Francis led a serious reflection on "the importance of a ministry of presence, a ministry of the ear where we are listening to the joys and the hopes, the struggles and the fears of our people, that we are walking with them, that we are reaching out to them where they are at." "The meeting this morning was quite extraordinary," said Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin, one of the few Irish bishops who had made an "ad limina" visit previously; the previous time the Irish bishops made one of the visits to report on the status of their dioceses was in 2006. "The dominant thing was he was asking us and challenging us: What does it mean to be a bishop?" the Dublin archbishop said. "He described a bishop as like a goalkeeper, and the shots keep coming from everywhere, and you stand there ready to take them from wherever they come." The Armagh archbishop said meeting with different heads of Roman Curia offices and with the pope, "we haven't received any raps on the knuckles," but rather felt a desire to hear the bishops' experience and their ideas for dealing with a situation in which the voice and authority of the church in the lives of individuals and society has diminished rapidly. "We are realistic about the challenges we are facing in Ireland at the moment," he said. "But we are also hopeful that we are moving into a new place of encounter and of dialogue in Irish society where the church has an important voice -- not the dominating voice or domineering voice that perhaps some say we've had in the past -- but we are contributing to important conversations on life, on marriage, on the family, on poverty, homelessness, education." One of the factors pushing such a rapid loss of public status for the church in Ireland was the sexual abuse scandal, he said. And as he told Pope Francis, just as the bishops were meeting with the pope, in Belfast leaders of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry in Northern Ireland were making public their report on the abuse of children in residential institutions, including some run by Catholic religious orders. One of the first meetings the bishops had in Rome, he said, was with staff of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, sharing the steps the Catholic Church in Ireland has taken to prevent further abuse, to bring abusers to justice and to assist survivors "affected by the awful trauma of the sins and crimes of people in the church." Archbishop Martin told reporters there was a recognition that Ireland had gone "through a bad time -- not for us, but particularly for children who were abused, and that anything that we did would inevitably be inadequate in responding to the suffering they experienced." He also told reporters the bishops brought up the role and position of women in the church during almost every meeting they had, including at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, where they discussed "the areas within the church where a stronger position of laypeople is not only licit, but is desirable." "One of the groups that is most alienated in the Catholic Church in Ireland is women, particularly young women, who feel excluded and therefore do not take part in the life of the church," he said. The bishops, he said, found "a willingness to listen and an awareness that we were asking a valid question rather than something we should not be talking about." After about 90 minutes of conversation with Pope Francis, the Dublin prelate said, the pope asked if the bishops were tired. In the past, he said, that was signal that the pope was tired and the meeting was about to end. Instead, the conversation continued for another 25 minutes. - - - Follow Wooden on Twitter: @Cindy_Wooden.- - -Copyright © 2017 Catholic News Service/U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. www.catholicnews.com. All rights reserved. Republishing or redistributing of CNS content, including by framing or similar means without prior permission, is prohibited. You may link to stories on our public site. This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To request permission for republishing or redistributing of CNS content, please contact permissions at cns@catholicnews.com.