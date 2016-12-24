Click here to watch a video of the 2016 Our Lady of Guadalupe Procession that occurred at Sacred Heart Cathedral.Read More
Salina — The desire to deepen the faith draws students into the interactive Pastoral Ministry Education program.
“You’re not going to get this on EWTN, a DVD or television show,” said Ellen Becker, a Junction City resident and parishioner at St. Francis Xavier. “It’s not like anything you’re going to get anywhere else. You’re not going to get to pick the brain of these wonderful people who are taking the time to teach us.”
Becker was the first person to complete the four-year course, which is a collaboration between the Diocese of Salina, Diocese of Dodge City and Newman University in Wichita. She learned about the program while at a workshop.
“I was so attracted to it, so excited about the classes,” she said.“I loved the classes and all of a sudden four years were gone and I had a degree.”
Students may opt to take the courses for college credit, as part of a certificate program or for personal enrichment. If one already has a bachelor’s degree, completing 30 hours from the program will net them an additional bachelor’s.
Goodland resident Fred Hall is the second person in the diocese to complete the program. He became interested in taking the courses because he has served on both the parish council and the finance council at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Goodland.
A convert to the Catholic faith, Hall said the classes were informative.
“I had a lot to learn still,” he said. “The more classes I took, the more questions I had.”
Hall said he opted to take the classes for a certificate.
Concordia — ’Twas two weeks before Christmas, when all through the house; Every creature was stirring, probably even a mouse; The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, And St. Nick and the missus were already there!
The “house” in the original “Visit from St. Nicholas” was probably that of poet Clement Moore. But the house in this telling was the Nazareth Motherhouse, where children and families gathered eagerly early the afternoon of Dec. 11 to meet the Jolly Old Elf and Mrs. Claus.
Arriving just after 1 p.m., they quickly took to their task: Talking with children — even the hesitant ones — and posing for countless photos, with nary a cookie break between them.
Their visit was part of the Motherhouse Christmas Open House, which also included guided tours of the historic landmark building, holiday music, coloring for the kids and, of course, cookies, along with punch and coffee. Numerous Sisters of St. Joseph were on hand to welcome guests, lead tours and serve refreshments.
But Santa and Mrs. Claus — who on other days are known as Dell Lee and Annette Boswell of Leon, Iowa — were the main attraction.
Hays — The Salina Diocese Catholic Rural Life met Dec. 3 and elected new officers during the quarterly meeting.
New officers elected were President Tom Murphy from St. Joseph Parish in Dorrance, Vice President Pete Lorenz from St. John the Baptist Parish in Beloit, Secretary Father Brian Lager from Sacred Heart Parish in Plainville and Treasurer Janice Kruse from Sacred Heart Parish in Seldon. Father Rich Daise, Sacred Heart Parish in Colby, is the moderator.
Tom Murphy and his wife, Jo, are both active in Catholic Rural Life.
“I have always felt that good ag producers were the most environmentally conscious people and we’re very connected to their God,” he said. “I look forward to finding ways for Catholic Rural Life to continue to help the people of the Salina Diocese to continue to grow in their faith and in appreciation of God in their daily farming activities.”
Catholic Rural Life meets quarterly and hosts two different events throughout the Diocese each year. One is on or near May 15 for a St. Isidore Day Mass and blessing of fields. Rural Life Day is held on the second Sunday in August. Rural Life Day includes hearing the stories and recognizing farm families with a Msgr. Weber Century Farm Award for families who have farmed their land for at least 100 years.
Beloit — For the third time since the Wendy’s High School Heisman competition began, a student from St. John Catholic High School was the winner for the state of Kansas. For the first time, one of its students was a national finalist for the award.
On Nov. 8, senior Davis Dubbert was announced as one of five national finalists.
“Davis is an exceptional young man and we are all excited for him,” said Principal Marcy Kee. “He is a product of our culture at St. John’s. Students, their parents and school faculty all adhere to a strong faith based mentality, practicing a servant-leadership style. We are grateful for his opportunity to represent each of us in the St. John’s family.”
Dubbert and his parents, David and Jeri Dubbert were in New York Dec. 9 with the other finalists at the awards ceremony.
“All the other kids who were national finalists had schools with at least 1,000 kids in them,” he said. “There are 16 in my graduating class.”
IMAGE: CNS photo/Arno Burgi, EPABy Zita FletcherBERLIN (CNS) -- As traditional family holiday celebrations continued with the coming of the New Year, an official with the German bishops' conference encouraged Catholic families to read Pope Francis' exhortation on the family, "Amoris Laetitia" ("The Joy of Love")."The feast of the Holy Family, which this year falls uniquely on a Friday rather than a Sunday, moves the facets of the family in harmony with the Christmas festive season, especially in the focal point of thoughtfulness," said Archbishop Heiner Koch of Berlin, chairman of the bishops' Commission for Marriage and Family.The exhortation was released in April following the 2014 and 2015 synods on the family at the Vatican.In his message to Germany's 23.7 million Catholics, Archbishop Koch emphasized his backing of Pope Francis' work to support families in society."This year there is a simultaneous occasion to refer to the post-synodal writing 'Amoris Laetitia,' which Pope Francis published about the love of the family during this year which is now approaching its end," the archbishop said.He cited passages from the pope's exhortation as inspiration for families, including the following: "In the family it is necessary to use three words. I will repeat it. Three words: 'May I?' 'Thank you' and 'I'm sorry.'"Archbishop Koch said that anyone who reads the pope's writings will benefit from them. "Whoever takes the opportunity to read through 'Amoris Laetitia' for the occasion of the feast of the Holy Family can take away something from it for themselves and their own family," he said.The archbishop described the pope's document as worthwhile and urged families to put them into practice in the new year, noting that the bishops' conference planned to do so as well.
IMAGE: CNS photo/Gregory A. ShemitzBy Rhina GuidosWASHINGTON (CNS) -- New York's Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan will take part in the upcoming presidential inauguration of Republican Donald Trump. "I am honored to have been asked to offer a reading from Scripture at the upcoming presidential inauguration, and look forward to asking almighty God to inspire and guide our new president and to continue to bless our great nation," Cardinal Dolan said in an email to Catholic News Service. Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Jan. 20. According to the president-elect's inaugural committee, other faith leaders who are scheduled to be present include the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference; Paula White of New Destiny Christian Center; Rabbi Marvin Hier, dean and founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center; the Rev. Franklin Graham of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association; and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson of Great Faith Ministries International.The Washington Post reported in a Dec. 21 story that Trump is scheduled to attend "a private family church service at St. John's Episcopal Church near the White House," where many previous presidents have worshipped just before being sworn-in. A day after the inauguration, Trump is expected to attend the 58th Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service, an interfaith service at Washington's National Cathedral. "The cathedral is a sacred space for the nation to come together at moments of national importance, including the inauguration of our presidents," officials for the cathedral said in a statement. "The Inaugural Prayer Service is a moment for our next president to pause and contemplate the incredible responsibility he has been entrusted with and to listen as the faith community offers prayers for the office of the president."In October, Cardinal Dolan hosted Trump and his then-rival for the presidency, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, at the 71st annual dinner of the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation. The charitable gala, which drew 1,500 people, is named for a former governor of New York who was raised in poverty and who ran for president in 1928. Smith was the first Catholic nominated by a major political party to run for the nation's highest office.
IMAGE: CNS photo/Jonathan Drake, ReutersBy FARGO, N.D. (CNS) -- The Catholic Benefits Association, the Diocese of Fargo and Catholic Charities North Dakota filed a lawsuit Dec. 28 in U.S. District Court in North Dakota against a federal regulation scheduled to take effect Jan. 1 that redefines "sex" for anti-discrimination purposes to include sexual orientation and gender identity. The regulation from the Department of Health and Human Services requires that Catholic hospitals and health care providers perform or provide gender transition services, hormonal treatments and counseling as well as a host of surgeries that would remove or transform the sexual organs of men or women transitioning to the other gender. The HHS regulation requires group health plans to cover these procedures and services. "We ask only for the freedom to serve consistent with our conscience and our Catholic faith," Bishop John T. Folda of Fargo said in a statement, released by the Catholic Benefits Association. "While we do not discriminate against individuals because of their orientation, our Catholic values will not permit us to pay for or facilitate actions that are contrary to our faith." The Catholic Benefits Association is made up of Catholic dioceses, hospitals, school systems, religious orders and other entities that offer their employees insurance and benefit programs that adhere to Catholic teaching. The regulation, which also mandates abortions be performed, affects health insurers, hospitals and health plans administered by or receiving federal funds from HHS. There is no religious exemption. The final HHS regulation was published in May. It applies to implementing Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, which provides that individuals cannot be subject to discrimination based on their race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. It cites Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972. Title VII prohibits employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin, and religion. Title IX states: "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance." Title IX does have an exemption for religious organizations, but the HHS regulation does not include that language. "For decades, Congress and the courts have understood the term 'sex' in federal law to mean biological sex -- male and female," Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore, chairman of the Catholic Benefits Association, said in a statement. "By redefining 'sex' to mean both 'gender identity' and 'termination of pregnancy,' the Obama administration is not only trying to sidestep Congress and impose radical new health care mandates on hospitals and employers, it is creating a moral problem for Catholic employers that must be addressed," he added. In their lawsuit the plaintiffs argue that among other federal laws, the new regulation violates: -- The Administrative Procedure Act, a federal statute that governs the way administrative agencies of the U.S. government may propose and establish regulations. -- The Religious Freedom Restoration Act, prohibits the federal government from substantially restricting a person's religious freedom, except when it can demonstrate "a compelling government interest" and that the government's action is "the least restrictive means" of furthering that interest. -- The religious freedom protections of the First Amendment. Two other lawsuits have been filed. The Washington-based Becket Fund filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Wichita Falls on behalf of Franciscan Alliance, a religious hospital network sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, and the Christian Medical & Dental Associations, defending them from the new government regulation. The states of Texas, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska and Wisconsin also joined in the suit. The District Court heard arguments in the case Dec. 20. The plaintiffs' motion is for partial summary judgment to dispose of the case without a trial. The lawsuit was first filed Aug. 23; three other states -- Louisiana, Arizona and Mississippi -- later joined as plaintiffs in the case. The Becket Fund filed another lawsuit Nov. 7 in U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota on behalf of the Sisters of Mercy; the University of Mary, a Catholic university near Bismarck, North Dakota; and SMP Health System. The state of North Dakota has since joined the suit. In this case, the plaintiffs are seeking a preliminary injunction to stop the mandate from going into effect.
IMAGE: CNS photo/Maurizio Brambatti, EPABy Junno Arocho EstevesVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- More than 3.9 million pilgrims visited and attended papal events, liturgies or prayer services during the Holy Year of Mercy in 2016, the Vatican said. The Prefecture of the Papal Household, the Vatican office that coordinates the audiences and distributes the free tickets to papal audiences and liturgies, said a total of 3,952,140 people attended a papal event at the Vatican. The Vatican released the statistics Dec. 29. Although the total was slightly higher from the 3.2 million visitors received by Pope Francis in 2015, for a jubilee year it still fell short of the 5.9 million pilgrims who visited in 2014. Terrorists attacks in Europe throughout the year are also thought to have discouraged visitors from traveling during what are typically busy tourist seasons in Italy. During 2016, 762,000 people attended the pope's 43 weekly general audiences while 446,000 attended the 11 jubilee audiences held one Saturday a month. More than 169,000 people took part in special group audiences; more than 924,000 people participated in papal liturgies in St. Peter's Basilica or St. Peter's Square; and more than 1.6 million people joined the pope for the Angelus or the "Regina Coeli" prayer on Sundays and major feast days in St. Peter's Square. The statistics released by the Vatican stand in contrast to the numbers published on the Jubilee of Mercy website, which states that over 21 million participated in the Holy Year of Mercy. The number includes pilgrim groups and individuals who crossed through the Holy Door that are not included in the Vatican's statistics. The papal event statistics do not include papal events in the city of Rome or international visits made by Pope Francis. They also are based on the number of ticket requests and estimates of crowd size.
IMAGE: CNS/Paul HaringBy Carol GlatzVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Some parts of the world see swift attention paid to victims of sexual abuse and others still experience delays or a mishandling of allegations. This imbalance, one Jesuit expert has said, reflects how years of papal pleas and Vatican mandates have not been received or implemented consistently everywhere. Because the church's typical top-down approach in getting the message out may not be enough, Jesuit Father Hans Zollner is spearheading a complementary course: a global alliance built and grown from the ground up by individual priests, religious and laity along with Catholic universities, religious orders and bishops' conferences. Father Zollner, president of the Center for Child Protection at Rome's Pontifical Gregorian University, told Catholic News Service in late December of the center's plan to launch the new alliance in the coming months. The center offers a specialized e-learning program and an on-site diploma course in safeguarding minors. What makes the program's graduates unique is they then use their new skills and local knowledge to train and educate others "back home" on a local, diocesan and even national level. "It's snowballing," the Jesuit priest said, in a way that the church doesn't normally work. While "the church has this unique system of flow of information" that trickles "from the top down to the grass-roots level," the church sometimes "doesn't take advantage sufficiently of the potential benefit" of all the expertise, access and sheer numbers of people "on the ground." The Center for Child Protection-Global Alliance, he said, would be a network of organizations -- starting with some of the pontifical and Catholic universities that have already partnered with the center with its e-learning programs -- committed to working with local experts and exchanging valuable and concrete information. "Until now, almost, almost every single country had to learn its own lesson the hard way because they did not look to their neighbor" when it was caught off guard, he said. For example, he said, when scandal struck the church in the U.S., Ireland and Germany, neighboring nations did not see it as a warning sign for what may be happening in their own backyard. He said he hoped the creation of this global alliance could help show how efforts and information become more effective when spread by experts across the front lines. Father Zollner said he has been impressed with the skills, commitment and enthusiasm at the seminars he has helped lead through the center and as a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. The commission, which was established in 2014 to provide resources, guidelines and best practices, has more than a dozen members who raise awareness and advocate firm action around the world. For example, Father Zollner, Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna of Malta, and Cardinal Sean P. O'Malley of Boston spoke in Mexico City at a congress on child protection in November attended by more than 400 people representing 60 dioceses, 40 religious congregations and more. The three men offered their insight and experience frankly and directly, he said. "You can be sure it wasn't light to take, this is heavy stuff," he said.Archbishop Scicluna spent years at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, handling accusations of clerical sex abuse. He long has insisted that church officials respond to allegations clearly and without creating "a culture of silence or repression." The center also will host a congress on minors and online abuse, titled "Child Dignity in the Digital World," Oct. 3-6, 2017. Father Zollner said he met with Pope Francis Dec. 21 to tell him about the congress and got "his approval and support." The pope was "moved and shaken" by estimates the priest provided that in India alone it is expected 500 million more people will go online next year and at least half of them will be minors, "exposing them to all kinds of risks we can hardly imagine." The organizers are inviting software companies, representatives from government and law enforcement, science experts and policymakers to share ideas on protecting minors from abuse online including looking at how young people abuse the internet and each other, for example, through "sextortion" or extorting others with their sexual information or images. He said he also presented the pope with a proposal that the 2018 Synod of Bishops on youth include the topic of safeguarding children from abuse. Despite so much progress, Father Zollner told CNS, one lingering obstacle is "to break the silence." There's a continued reluctance "to verbalize and intervene" in some places when it comes to abuse, he said. In part, people avoid talking about it, he said, because it's such an "uncomfortable topic" and "so repugnant." However, sometimes the silence also is the fruit of negligence, he said, such as when "I protect my institution first of all and the rest is secondary. I don't listen to the victim. I put the legal adviser and financial interests first" before the human person in need. While such a response would be wrong everywhere, it especially should not exist for the church, he said. The other major obstacle, he said, is getting people to realize what is at stake: the lives and future of children and young people who are meant to grow up "having opportunities, be educated, to play, to cry, to be joy So even if abuse, prevention and correction are talked about, the talk risks just being "lip service" if it's not taken seriously or "not really followed up" with concrete help and effort on every church level, like youth programs, pastoral planning, the selection of priests and so on, he said. It's there that Father Zollner hopes their global alliance will make its impact -- getting the church's talented and dedicated members on the ground to work.- - -Follow Glatz on Twitter: @carolglatz.- - -Copyright © 2016 Catholic News Service/U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. www.catholicnews.com. All rights reserved. Republishing or redistributing of CNS content, including by framing or similar means without prior permission, is prohibited. You may link to stories on our public site. This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To request permission for republishing or redistributing of CNS content, please contact permissions at cns@catholicnews.com.