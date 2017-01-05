Bishops launch letter campaign urging Trump to protect religious freedom By Carol ZimmermannWASHINGTON (CNS) -- Saying "religious freedom in America has suffered years of unprecedented erosion," the U.S. Catholic bishops have posted an online letter for Catholics to send to President Donald Trump urging him to sign an executive order promoting religious freedom. The letter, found at www.votervoice.net/USCCB/Campaigns, says the president can "restore the federal government's respect for the religious freedom of individuals and organizations" with an executive order that establishes a "government-wide initiative to respect religious freedom." Individuals can sign the letter and hit a link to submit it to Trump. A leaked draft version of a potential religious freedom order was circulating in the media and among federal staff and advocacy groups at the end of January. When White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked about the draft Jan. 30, he said he would not get "ahead of the executive orders that we may or may not issue." He noted that there have been a lot of executive actions and "a lot of things that the president has talked about and will continue to fulfill, but we have nothing on that front now." A White House official told ABC News that the leaked draft on religious freedom is one of hundreds of circulating orders that were either written by the transition team or the White House. Although Spicer did not elaborate on the leaked document, he told reporters that freedom of religion in the U.S. should mean "people should be able to practice their religion, express their religion, express areas of their faith without reprisal." "And I think that pendulum sometimes swings the other way in the name of political correctness," he added. The four-page draft has raised concerns among those who said it would legalize discrimination and was too far-reaching, but University of Notre Dame law professor Richard Garnett said in an email to Catholic News Service that the "critics are dramatically overstating" what the order can do. The draft states that "Americans and their religious organizations will not be coerced by the federal government into participating in activities that violate their consciences." It also notes that people and organizations do not "forfeit their religious freedom when providing social services, education or health care." It cites the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which states that government "shall not substantially burden a person's exercise of religion" unless that burden "is the least restrictive means to further a compelling governmental interest." The U.S. bishops, who have made religious liberty a priority, have not released a statement on potential executive action on religious freedom by Trump but in the online letter available for Catholics to sign stressed such an order should include some of the following measures: -- Relief from the Affordable Care Act's contraceptive mandate. Currently, the mandate -- issued by the federal Department of Health and Human Services as part of the implementation of the health care law -- requires most religious employers to provide coverage of artificial birth control for their employees even if the employer is morally opposed to such coverage. There is a very narrow exemption for churches. -- Preservation of tax-exempt status for nonprofit groups that hold beliefs based on marriage and human sexuality. -- The ability of religious organizations that partner with the federal government to act according to their beliefs regarding marriage, human sexuality and the protection of human life at all stages. -- The ability of religiously affiliated child welfare providers to provide adoption, foster or family support services for children that coincide with their religious beliefs. -- Conscience protections about abortion in the individual health insurance market. The bishops' letter said any executive order on religious freedom should make it clear that this freedom should not just be about a person's ability to freely worship but should include "the ability to act on one's beliefs." "It should also protect individuals and families who run closely held businesses in accordance with their faith to the greatest extent possible," the letter said. - - - Follow Zimmermann on Twitter: @carolmaczim.- - -Copyright © 2017 Catholic News Service/U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. www.catholicnews.com. All rights reserved. Republishing or redistributing of CNS content, including by framing or similar means without prior permission, is prohibited. You may link to stories on our public site. This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To request permission for republishing or redistributing of CNS content, please contact permissions at cns@catholicnews.com.

Refugee advocates outline arguments for legal action on presidential ban IMAGE: CNS photo/Jamal Nasrallah, EPABy Dennis SadowskiWASHINGTON (CNS) -- The breadth of President Donald Trump's authority to limit refugees entering the United States will be fought in federal court and some of the legal challenges ultimately may end up before the U.S. Supreme Court. Several lawsuits have been filed challenging Trump's Jan. 27 executive memorandum that suspended the entire U.S. refugee resettlement program for 120 days and banned entry of all citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries -- Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia -- for 90 days. Another clause in the memorandum established religious criteria for refugees, proposing to give priority to religious minorities over others who may have equally compelling refugee claims. In five of the earliest lawsuits, federal judges blocked the government from denying entry to anyone from the affected countries with a valid visa. One decision came from U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. in Los Angeles, whose Feb. 1 order "enjoined and restrained" the government from enforcing the president's memorandum against 28 plaintiffs from Yemen who have been held in transit in Djibouti since the president signed the document. Similar orders have come from federal judges in Boston; Seattle; Brooklyn, New York; and Alexandria, Virginia. The court orders are short-term in nature and were issued in anticipation of the cases being argued by both sides during the next several weeks before any potential restraining orders are issued. A statement issued Jan. 29 from the Department of Homeland Security said the U.S. Customs and Border Protection "began taking steps to comply with the orders." More lawsuits are expected and could encompass several parts of the law that govern presidential authority over who to admit and not admit to the U.S. Attorney Charles Wheeler, director of the Catholic Legal Immigration Network's Training and Support section in Oakland, California, identified one area of the law that allows the president to suspend the entry of "any class of aliens" if it determined that their entry "would be detrimental to the interests of the United States." However, the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 amended the law to prohibit any foreign-born national from being given preference because of their "race, sex, nationality, place of birth or place of residence." "The refugee issue is going to turn on whether (Trump's action) specifically exempting Christians says that the intention of it is in fact to favor one religion over another," Wheeler told Catholic News Service. "I think that makes (the action) much more vulnerable to equal protection challenges." Attorney Charles Roth, director of litigation at the National Immigrant Justice Center in Chicago, suggested that a half dozen or more areas of the law could be cited in any legal challenges to the executive action. "One of the strong arguments is that the president's statutory authority doesn't allow him to make these sweeping rules about everyone from a particular country," said Roth, who is Catholic. The executive memorandum is vague enough that questions remain over the status of visa applications for refugees already in the U.S. versus those still outside of the country, Roth added. "It feels to me that the president sees being tough on refugees is the symbolism he's looking to have. This order doesn't seem to be designed to be particularly dependable as a legal matter or particularly nuanced to achieve justice and fairness," Roth said. Despite the memorandum's vagaries, Gemma Solimene, clinical associate professor of law at Fordham University's School of Law, expects the government to defend it on national security grounds and deny that Muslims are being singled out. Acknowledging that the law gives Trump broad discretionary powers with respect to entry into the U.S., she said she found the document "is clearly not well thought out, there isn't a lot of guidance (for carrying it out)." "If they were clearly serious on national security, there would be other things (in it) to actually have effect on these issues," Solimene said. She suggested that the memorandum could have justified its stance by including information about any attacks by foreign nationals from particular countries. "The reason they made this a national security problem or under the guise of national security is because it is less challengeable. The government clearly has a lot more discretion when they say this is an issue of national security," Solimene said. Officials at the Migration and Refugee Services of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and Catholic Charities USA told CNS they do not plan to enter the legal fray, however. William Canny, MRS executive director, said it is unlikely that Trump would rescind his memorandum so the agency will focus on making sure actions under the new policy address humanitarian concerns, such as family reunification whereby a child or parent is awaiting entry into the U.S. "The majority (of cases MRS has handled) in recent years have been reunifying families. So now you have families separated (because of the memorandum) and anyone who is separated from family by distance and time ... knows the pain," Canny said. Most of the people MRS has been resettling are women and children, "who for example witness the murder of their father and who are languishing in a camp and who have family to join here in the U.S. to help them, who can't return to their country, who can't find work or schooling in the country they're in." "That's who we take," he said. Canny urged federal officials to keep such needs in mind and complete the vetting of refugees as quickly as possible. Dominican Sister Donna Markham, president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA, said her agency would avoid joining any lawsuits challenging presidential action, but would focus on making "people aware of what's happening" with refugees that "is not in line with the Gospel." - - - Follow Sadowski on Twitter: @DennisSadowski. Republishing or redistributing of CNS content, including by framing or similar means without prior permission, is prohibited. You may link to stories on our public site. This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To request permission for republishing or redistributing of CNS content, please contact permissions at cns@catholicnews.com.

Knights of Malta to continue focus on the poor, grand chancellor says By Junno Arocho EstevesROME (CNS) -- The newly reinstated grand chancellor of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta said the crisis that led to the resignation of the order's grand master will remain a footnote in history that pales in comparison to the suffering of refugees and the poor. Speaking at a news conference Feb. 2, Albrecht von Boeselager, grand chancellor of the order, said that while recent events have shown that "we are not immune to crisis in our government," the Knights of Malta will continue placing their priority on helping migrants, the poor and the marginalized. "This crisis will be a marginal event in history. What is more at stake is the crisis we are facing in the world and the misery and the plea of the millions of people (who are) homeless, migrating and fleeing," he said. The German nobleman's removal by former Grand Master Fra Matthew Festing was at the heart of a public dispute between the order and the Vatican. In a statement in December, the order said Boeselager was removed "due to severe problems which occurred during Boeselager's tenure as grand hospitaller of the Order of Malta and his subsequent concealment of these problems from the Grand Magistry." Numerous media reports have said the problems specifically regarded the distribution of condoms by aid agencies working with Malteser International, the order's humanitarian relief agency. Although the order claimed Boeselager's ousting was an act of sovereignty, its constitution states that members take a vow of obedience to the pope who yields authority over the laity and clergy "as well as immediate authority over religious orders." After weeks of very public tensions with the Vatican, Festing offered his resignation Jan. 24 at the behest of Pope Francis, who had established a commission to investigate his removal of von Boeselager. Von Boeselager was subsequently reinstated as grand chancellor of the order and the pope said he would appoint a special delegate who will "specifically take care of the spiritual and moral renewal of the order," especially the 50 or so members who have taken religious vows of poverty, chastity and obedience. The grand chancellor said he was grateful for the pope's help in resolving the crisis. "Without this trustful relationship between the order and the pope, the order cannot function. So, the concern of the Holy Father was to reestablish the trustful relationship between order and the Holy See," he said. Dominique de La Rochefoucauld-Montbel, current grand hospitaller of the order, said the crisis "has been troublesome for our donors," many of whom "decided maybe not to help us anymore because they thought we were fighting against the pope, which is not true." "So now we have to restore this trust," he said. Von Boeselager also emphasized the order's priorities of providing humanitarian relief, encouraging dialogue and assisting migrants and refugees. "We firmly condemn discriminatory policies" against migrants and refugees, he said, "and call for a strong reaffirmation of humanitarian laws. We are alarmed and concerned by the proliferation of discriminatory positions toward immigrants based on their national origins." When asked if he was referring to the recent executive order on refugees by U.S. President Donald Trump, von Boeselager said that he "made a statement of principle" and that there are "many countries, many institutions that are violating humanitarian principles." "I am not singling out anyone. It's a principle of the Order of Malta," he said. "People are drowning in the Mediterranean; tortured on their way. Please don't forget to report about these cases and fight the arrogant ignorance regarding this crisis," von Boeselager said. - - -Follow Arocho on Twitter: @arochoju.

Dream, prophesy, don't focus just on survival, pope tells religious By Cindy WoodenVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- When religious orders focus on survival rather than on sharing the joy and hope of faith in Jesus, they end up being "professionals of the sacred, but not fathers and mothers," Pope Francis said. "The temptation of survival turns what the Lord presents as an opportunity for mission into something dangerous, threatening, potentially disastrous," the pope told consecrated men and women who joined him Feb. 2 for Mass on the feast of the Presentation of the Lord and the World Day for Consecrated Life. Speaking as a fellow member of a religious order, Pope Francis urged religious to keep alive the faith, hope and audacity of the men and women who founded the orders to which they belong. "We are heirs to those who have gone before us and had the courage to dream," he said during the Mass, which began with the blessing of candles celebrating the presentation of Christ as the light of the world. The feast day Gospel reading from St. Luke tells the story of Mary and Joseph bringing the newborn Jesus to the temple in fulfillment of the law. The elderly and pious Simeon and Anna are in the temple and rejoice when they see Jesus, recognizing him as the Messiah. Simeon and Anna, the pope said, testified that "life is worth living in hope because the Lord keeps his promise." The pope said religious have inherited Simeon and Anna's hymn of hope from their founders and elders, who "had the courage to dream." Hope in the Lord and the prophetic announcement of his presence "will protect us from a temptation that can make our consecrated life barren: the temptation of survival" and of preserving institutions above all else, said the pope, a member of the Jesuit order. "The mentality of survival makes us reactionaries, fearful, slowly and silently shutting ourselves up in our houses and in our own preconceived notions," he said. "It makes us look back to the glory days -- days that are past -- and rather than rekindling the prophetic creativity born of our founders' dreams, it looks for shortcuts in order to evade the challenges knocking on our doors today. "A survival mentality robs our charisms of power, because it leads us to 'domesticate' them, to make them 'user-friendly,' robbing them of their original creative force," Pope Francis continued. "It makes us want to protect spaces, buildings and structures, rather than to encourage new initiatives." The temptation of survival, he said, "turns us into professionals of the sacred but not fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters of that hope to which we are called to bear prophetic witness." Like Mary and Joseph, religious are called to bring Jesus into the midst of his people, the pope said. "Only this will make our lives fruitful and keep our hearts alive." All Christians, but especially those consecrated with the vows of poverty, chastity and obedience, are called to be the leaven of the Gospel in the world, he said. "Perhaps there are better brands of flour, but the Lord has called us to be leaven here and now, with the challenges we face. Not on the defensive or motivated by fear," he said, "but with our hands on the plow, helping the wheat to grow, even though it has frequently been sown among weeds." "Putting Jesus in the midst of his people," he said, "means taking up and carrying the crosses of our brothers and sisters. It means wanting to touch the wounds of Jesus in the wounds of a world in pain, which longs and cries out for healing."