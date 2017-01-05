Click here to watch a video of the 2016 Our Lady of Guadalupe Procession that occurred at Sacred Heart Cathedral.Read More
The Catholic Diocese of Salina is currently recruiting for the position of:
Director of Stewardship and Development
Over the last 21 years, Carolyn Anderson has spent more than 1,000 hours in prayer at St. Joseph’s Eucharistic Adoration…
San Antonio — In a darkened conference room, nearly 13,000 Catholic college students focused on the illuminated monstrance. Thousands of students waited in line for the sacrament of Reconciliation, which was administered by hundreds of priests.
Among those gathered in silence at the SEEK 2017 conference were more than 200 college students from the Diocese of Salina.
This the night of Jan. 5 in the darkened center is what the students say they will remember the most.
“I think the moment I knew it was worth all the planning and fundraising was seeing more than 12,000 people on their knees at adoration,” said Tracie Thibault, a junior from Kansas State University who helped coordinate the school’s three charter busses. “Sitting in the back watching student after student go to confession — seeing 200 plus priests and knowing God’s mercy was present — that’s when I knew it was all worth it.”
“What Moves You” was the theme of the biennial event, which is hosted by Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS). The event was held Jan. 3 to 7 in San Antonio.
Among the K-State group was Kylee Mernagh, a freshman from Wichita.
“My favorite part of the conference was the line at Reconciliation,” she said. “We were in a massive conference room and the line for Reconciliation wound all the way around the conference room and doubled back over itself. Then it went into a different room and continued to do that. Seeing all of those souls in line for Confession was amazing to see.”
Adam Urban, a senior at Fort Hays State University, coordinated a bus from the Comeau Catholic Campus Center.
“(Adoration and Reconciliation) were very well done,” he said. “They have great music to draw you into prayer and incense — they engage all of the senses. For our group and myself, the adoration experience is really powerful.”
Both universities took students to the conference via charter busses. The trip allowed the opportunity to develop deeper friendships.
“On the way down there, we know each other, so you see and talk to each other, but on the way back the bus is louder and more interactive,” said Hannah Heinz, a sophomore at FHSU who grew up in Fowler, in the Dodge City Diocese. “It’s beautiful how much a week spent together can transform a group.”
Salina — The desire to deepen the faith draws students into the interactive Pastoral Ministry Education program.
“You’re not going to get this on EWTN, a DVD or television show,” said Ellen Becker, a Junction City resident and parishioner at St. Francis Xavier. “It’s not like anything you’re going to get anywhere else. You’re not going to get to pick the brain of these wonderful people who are taking the time to teach us.”
Becker was the first person to complete the four-year course, which is a collaboration between the Diocese of Salina, Diocese of Dodge City and Newman University in Wichita. She learned about the program while at a workshop.
“I was so attracted to it, so excited about the classes,” she said.“I loved the classes and all of a sudden four years were gone and I had a degree.”
Students may opt to take the courses for college credit, as part of a certificate program or for personal enrichment. If one already has a bachelor’s degree, completing 30 hours from the program will net them an additional bachelor’s.
Goodland resident Fred Hall is the second person in the diocese to complete the program. He became interested in taking the courses because he has served on both the parish council and the finance council at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Goodland.
A convert to the Catholic faith, Hall said the classes were informative.
“I had a lot to learn still,” he said. “The more classes I took, the more questions I had.”
Hall said he opted to take the classes for a certificate.
Concordia — ’Twas two weeks before Christmas, when all through the house; Every creature was stirring, probably even a mouse; The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, And St. Nick and the missus were already there!
The “house” in the original “Visit from St. Nicholas” was probably that of poet Clement Moore. But the house in this telling was the Nazareth Motherhouse, where children and families gathered eagerly early the afternoon of Dec. 11 to meet the Jolly Old Elf and Mrs. Claus.
Arriving just after 1 p.m., they quickly took to their task: Talking with children — even the hesitant ones — and posing for countless photos, with nary a cookie break between them.
Their visit was part of the Motherhouse Christmas Open House, which also included guided tours of the historic landmark building, holiday music, coloring for the kids and, of course, cookies, along with punch and coffee. Numerous Sisters of St. Joseph were on hand to welcome guests, lead tours and serve refreshments.
But Santa and Mrs. Claus — who on other days are known as Dell Lee and Annette Boswell of Leon, Iowa — were the main attraction.
Hays — The Salina Diocese Catholic Rural Life met Dec. 3 and elected new officers during the quarterly meeting.
New officers elected were President Tom Murphy from St. Joseph Parish in Dorrance, Vice President Pete Lorenz from St. John the Baptist Parish in Beloit, Secretary Father Brian Lager from Sacred Heart Parish in Plainville and Treasurer Janice Kruse from Sacred Heart Parish in Seldon. Father Rich Daise, Sacred Heart Parish in Colby, is the moderator.
Tom Murphy and his wife, Jo, are both active in Catholic Rural Life.
“I have always felt that good ag producers were the most environmentally conscious people and we’re very connected to their God,” he said. “I look forward to finding ways for Catholic Rural Life to continue to help the people of the Salina Diocese to continue to grow in their faith and in appreciation of God in their daily farming activities.”
Catholic Rural Life meets quarterly and hosts two different events throughout the Diocese each year. One is on or near May 15 for a St. Isidore Day Mass and blessing of fields. Rural Life Day is held on the second Sunday in August. Rural Life Day includes hearing the stories and recognizing farm families with a Msgr. Weber Century Farm Award for families who have farmed their land for at least 100 years.
Beloit — For the third time since the Wendy’s High School Heisman competition began, a student from St. John Catholic High School was the winner for the state of Kansas. For the first time, one of its students was a national finalist for the award.
On Nov. 8, senior Davis Dubbert was announced as one of five national finalists.
“Davis is an exceptional young man and we are all excited for him,” said Principal Marcy Kee. “He is a product of our culture at St. John’s. Students, their parents and school faculty all adhere to a strong faith based mentality, practicing a servant-leadership style. We are grateful for his opportunity to represent each of us in the St. John’s family.”
Dubbert and his parents, David and Jeri Dubbert were in New York Dec. 9 with the other finalists at the awards ceremony.
“All the other kids who were national finalists had schools with at least 1,000 kids in them,” he said. “There are 16 in my graduating class.”
IMAGE: CNS photo/Carlos Barria, ReutersBy Mark PattisonWASHINGTON (CNS) -- President Donald J. Trump told the nation in his inaugural address that it need not fear in the days ahead. "There should not be fear," Trump said Jan. 20. "We are protected and we will always be protected. We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement, and, most important, we will be protected by God." In signaling a new era for the United States, "at the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America, and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other," Trump said in his 15-minute address. "When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice. The Bible tells us how good and pleasant it is when God's people live together in unity. We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity. When America is united, America is totally unstoppable." He said Americans of all stripes harbor common hopes and dreams. "We all enjoy the same glorious freedoms," Trump said, "and we all salute the same great American flag. And whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the windswept plains of Nebraska, they look up at the same night sky, they fill their heart with the same dreams, and they are infused with the breath of life by the same almighty Creator." Much of the rest of Trump's inaugural address restated the themes he used in his presidential campaign, remarking repeatedly that the nation and its citizens would be his top priority as president. "Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another," Trump said from the west front of the Capitol, "but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people." He added, "This moment is your moment. It belongs to you. It belongs to everyone gathered here today and everyone watching all across America. This is your day, this is your celebration, and this, the United States of America, is your country." Trump distilled the ills he saw in the United States: "Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities, rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation. An education system flush with cash but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge. And the crime and the gangs and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential. This American carnage stops right here and stops right now." The 45th president, who is a Presbyterian, said: "From this day forward, it's going to be only America first. America first. Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength." Trump dwelt briefly on the United States' role in the world. "We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world, but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first," he said. "We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example. We will shine for everyone to follow. We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the earth." He vowed to Americans, "You will never be ignored again. Your voice, your hopes and your dreams will define our American destiny. And your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way. Together we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And, yes, together, we will make America great again." Before the swearing-in ceremonies, the Trump family attended a private prayer service St. John's Episcopal Church across Lafayette Square from the White House. Hosting the service has been a tradition for the church for at least a dozen presidential inaugurals. At the Capitol, New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan was among a number of religious leaders taking part in the inauguration ceremonies. The cardinal read a passage from the Book of Wisdom. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath of office to Vice President Mike Pence, then U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump. Standing at the new president's side were his wife, Melania, and children Donald Jr., Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany. - - -Copyright © 2017 Catholic News Service/U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. www.catholicnews.com. By WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The U.S. bishops' nationwide "9 Days for Life" campaign is "a great way to put our faith into action," said Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Pro-Life Activities. He made the comments in a video posted on a website about the Jan. 21-29 campaign, www.9daysforlife.com. The site offers four ways for participants to receive daily prayers, suggested reflections and practical actions for the campaign, along with links to the free "9 Days for Life" smartphone app. "We're praying for a lot of things this month, including racial harmony, Christian unity and the protection of all human life," Cardinal Dolan said in a Jan. 19 statement inviting Catholics and others to take part in "9 Days for Life." He noted that the beginning of the campaign overlapped with the annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, observed this year Jan. 18-25. "As we pray for that unity, I invite our brothers and sisters in Christ to join in the '9 Days for Life' prayer campaign. Together, our prayers and actions can witness to the dignity of the human person," he said. "9 Days for Life" is the U.S. bishops' annual prayer and action novena taking place around the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion throughout nine months of pregnancy. This year's annual March for Life to mark the Roe anniversary is Jan. 27. At "the heart" of the campaign is prayer "for an end to abortion," said Deirdre McQuade, spokeswoman for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Secretariat of Pro Life Activities. "But each day treats a different aspect of respecting human dignity -- from the beginning of life to its natural end. The most delicate, defenseless members of society deserve the most legal protection, but under Roe v. Wade, they have the least. "That has an eroding effect on respect for everyone else, including their mothers and other vulnerable people," she told Catholic News Service. "During the '9 Days for Life,' we will beg God to make all forms of violence and exploitation a thing of the past." "We live in an abortion-wounded nation," McQuade said, "but we also know that God's loving mercy is limitless. He offers it so freely to us if we ask. So we're also praying for the healing of those who've been involved in abortion in any way." She noted that the intention for the campaign's second day is for post-abortion healing. During the nine days, "thousands of individuals will make a kind of 'virtual pilgrimage' in solidarity as we all pray the same daily intentions together and consider making the suggested acts of reparation," she explained. Participants can pray daily, gather for fellowship and discussion, and share their experiences on social media with the hashtag #9daysforlife. "The four ways to receive the daily intentions -- mobile apps, text messages, emails and social media -- will unite us in prayer and action on the 'digital continent,'" McQuade added. Parishes, schools, families, youth groups and others are all encouraged to participate using the available resources and materials "as they see fit," she said. The "9 Days campaign" was started in January 2014, and according to McQuade, participation in it "has grown by leaps and bounds every year. "As a massive spiritual project, we may never know all the fruit it yields in this world," she told CNS. "But God is certainly at work and we entrust the future to his providence." McQuade pointed to "two encouraging signs of hope" that the campaign is having an impact. "We do know that abortion rates are going down each year, and more people are reaching out for confidential post-abortion healing as Project Rachel expands across the country." She also remarked on the novena's overlap with the prayers for Christian unity. "Cardinal Dolan beautifully invited our brothers and sisters in Christ to join us in the effort," McQuade said. "Promoting the dignity of the human person throughout the life span isn't just a Catholic task. Praying and working together, we can make a difference for our most vulnerable neighbors."
By Cindy WoodenVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Telling the bishops of Ireland that he wanted to hear their questions, concerns and even criticisms, Pope Francis spent almost two hours in conversation with them. In the continuing evolution of the "ad limina" visits bishops are required to make to the Vatican, Pope Francis met Jan. 20 with 26 Irish bishops and set aside a practice that began with Pope Benedict XVI: writing a speech to the group, but handing the text to them instead of reading it. Pope Francis did, however, maintain his practice of sitting with the bishops and asking them what was on their minds. The ministry of a bishop, the clerical sexual abuse crisis, the role of women in the church, the need to find new ways to engage with young people, the changing status of the church in Irish society, the importance of Catholic schools and methods for handing on the faith were among the topics discussed, the bishops said. They also spoke about plans for the World Meeting of Families in Dublin in August 2018 and hopes that Pope Francis would attend. Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, Northern Ireland, president of the bishops' conference, told reporters that Pope Francis led a serious reflection on "the importance of a ministry of presence, a ministry of the ear where we are listening to the joys and the hopes, the struggles and the fears of our people, that we are walking with them, that we are reaching out to them where they are at." "The meeting this morning was quite extraordinary," said Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin, one of the few Irish bishops who had made an "ad limina" visit previously; the previous time the Irish bishops made one of the visits to report on the status of their dioceses was in 2006. "The dominant thing was he was asking us and challenging us: What does it mean to be a bishop?" the Dublin archbishop said. "He described a bishop as like a goalkeeper, and the shots keep coming from everywhere, and you stand there ready to take them from wherever they come." The Armagh archbishop said meeting with different heads of Roman Curia offices and with the pope, "we haven't received any raps on the knuckles," but rather felt a desire to hear the bishops' experience and their ideas for dealing with a situation in which the voice and authority of the church in the lives of individuals and society has diminished rapidly. "We are realistic about the challenges we are facing in Ireland at the moment," he said. "But we are also hopeful that we are moving into a new place of encounter and of dialogue in Irish society where the church has an important voice -- not the dominating voice or domineering voice that perhaps some say we've had in the past -- but we are contributing to important conversations on life, on marriage, on the family, on poverty, homelessness, education." One of the factors pushing such a rapid loss of public status for the church in Ireland was the sexual abuse scandal, he said. And as he told Pope Francis, just as the bishops were meeting with the pope, in Belfast leaders of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry in Northern Ireland were making public their report on the abuse of children in residential institutions, including some run by Catholic religious orders. One of the first meetings the bishops had in Rome, he said, was with staff of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, sharing the steps the Catholic Church in Ireland has taken to prevent further abuse, to bring abusers to justice and to assist survivors "affected by the awful trauma of the sins and crimes of people in the church." Archbishop Martin told reporters there was a recognition that Ireland had gone "through a bad time -- not for us, but particularly for children who were abused, and that anything that we did would inevitably be inadequate in responding to the suffering they experienced." He also told reporters the bishops brought up the role and position of women in the church during almost every meeting they had, including at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, where they discussed "the areas within the church where a stronger position of laypeople is not only licit, but is desirable." "One of the groups that is most alienated in the Catholic Church in Ireland is women, particularly young women, who feel excluded and therefore do not take part in the life of the church," he said. The bishops, he said, found "a willingness to listen and an awareness that we were asking a valid question rather than something we should not be talking about." IMAGE: CNS photo/J.D. Long-Garcia, The TidingsBy J.D. Long-GarciaLOS ANGELES (CNS) -- On the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president, Los Angeles Archbishop Jose H. Gomez renewed the call to recognize the humanity of immigrants at a Vatican-sponsored migration conference at the University of California in Los Angeles. "People do not cease to be human -- they do not cease to be our brothers and sisters -- just because they have an irregular immigration status," the archbishop said in a keynote address closing the "Workshop on Humanitarianism and Mass Migration" Jan. 19. "They are children of God and they are brothers and sisters. Our family." The Jan. 18-19 conference -- sponsored by the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, the Ross Institute of New York, and the Graduate School of Education and Information Studies at UCLA -- brought together leading scientists, policymakers and philanthropists. "The fundamental crisis that forced displacement and mass migration are generating represents the most significant concern of all men and women of good faith," said Marcelo Suarez-Orozco, a UCLA professor who specializes on migration. "Our work was inspired by so many of our colleagues here today." Suarez-Orozco and Msgr. Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, a professor at Maria Santissima Assunta Free University in Rome, served as the conference chairs. The city of Los Angeles, home to millions of immigrants, was an appropriate location to host the dialogue, Suarez-Orozco said when introducing Archbishop Gomez. "Tonight -- in this city and in immigrant neighborhoods all across this country -- there is a lot of fear, a lot of uncertainty and a lot of anger," the archbishop said. "Because our new president campaigned with harsh rhetoric about foreigners and sweeping promises to deport millions of undocumented immigrants." Los Angeles is home to an estimated 1 million immigrants in the country without legal permission, he said. The archbishop also said that politics is not the answer. "We know that both political parties are exploiting the immigration issue for their own purposes," he said. "That is sad to say, but it is true. And it has been happening for years." While expressing concerns about the incoming president, Archbishop Gomez also noted that President Barack Obama had deported more immigrants than any administration in U.S. history -- 2.5 million over the past eight years. "The vast majority of those that we are deporting are not violent criminals," he said. "In fact, up to one-quarter are mothers and fathers that our government is seizing and removing from ordinary households. Nobody talks about this, but we see it every day here in L.A. When the government comes to deport people, they are taking away some little girl's dad, some little boy's mom." The estimated 11 million immigrants living in the U.S. illegally arrived over the past 20 years, the archbishop noted. The government at every level failed to enforce immigration laws, he said. Most of these immigrants have been in the country for at least 10 years, he said, and nearly half live with a spouse and children. The reason, he said, is that government has failed to act. That's despite a broad public consensus for "compassionate and reasonable" solutions to the broken immigration system. "When you look into the eyes of a child whose parent has been deported -- and I have done that more than I want to -- you realize how inadequate our politics are," said the archbishop, who noted he came to the U.S. as an immigrant from Monterrey, Mexico, and has been a naturalized U.S. citizen for more than 25 years. Following the theme of the workshop, Archbishop Gomez said immigration is part of a bigger challenge of globalization, de-industrialization and new economic challenges. "It's not a matter of building walls. That won't solve anything," the archbishop said. During a question-and-answer period, he underscored that it is still unclear what the Trump administration will do about immigration. In the meantime, dioceses throughout the country are finding ways to protect immigrants while seeking to dialogue with the new administration. In Los Angeles, ongoing efforts have educated immigrants in the U.S. without documents about their rights when facing deportation. Yet the entire community needs to be educated, the archbishop said, applauding workshop participants for efforts to deepen understanding of the emerging, multicultural reality worldwide. Maurice Crul, a professor at Free University in Amsterdam who gave a presentation on the education of refugee children during the conference, said the changing demographics in the United States are part of a global phenomenon. "My own home city, the people of Dutch descent are a minority," he said. "Only one in three children in Amsterdam is of Dutch descent." Europe, which has experience an influx of immigrants and refugees, can provide insights to the U.S., he said. European nations have tried various approaches with various degrees of success. "The real solution to the populist movement is that we have to adapt the system so that we have good outcomes for everybody," Crul said. "People (dropping out of school), being unemployed -- that is not a good outcome." Crul also said the election in the United States demonstrated that academia needs to do a better job explaining social trends. Academic discourse has not convinced the general public, he said. Those who voted for Trump, Crul said, have many things in common with those who did not. "Any family has the same concerns," he said. "They want safety. They want their children to do well in school. So we have to find common ground. 