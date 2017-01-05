Pope: Like expectant moms, live in joyful expectation of embracing God IMAGE: CNS/Paul HaringBy Carol GlatzVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Christian hope isn't about believing in something that may or may not come true, like hoping tomorrow's weather will be pleasant, Pope Francis said. "Christian hope is the expectation of something that already has been fulfilled and that certainly will be attained for each one of us," that is, knowing Christ died and is truly risen so that all of humanity may gain salvation and live together with God, the pope said Feb. 1 during his weekly general audience. Continuing a series of talks on Christian hope, the pope looked at St. Paul's First Letter to the Thessalonians (5:4-11) and what it teaches about the Christian belief in life after death. The early Christian community at Thessaloniki was firm in its belief in Christ's resurrection, but trusting in one's own resurrection and the resurrection of loved ones was a bit harder to grasp, the pope said. Such doubts and uncertainty still exist today as "we all are a little afraid of dying," he told those gathered in the Paul VI audience hall. St. Paul, he said, writes words of encouragement, telling Christians to arm themselves against the onslaught of doubt and difficulties by "putting on the breastplate of faith and love and the helmet that is hope for salvation." This kind of hope, the pope said, has nothing to do with wishing for "something nice," something "that may or may not happen." "For example, people say, 'I hope it will be nice weather tomorrow,' but we know that it might be terrible weather instead." Christian hope isn't like that, he said. It is belief in "a sure reality" because it is rooted in the real event of Christ's resurrection and his promise of eternal life with him. It's knowing and seeing that "there is a door over there," he said, pointing to the entryway into the Paul VI audience hall. "There is a door. I hope to get to the door. What do I have to do? Walk toward the door. I am sure I will make it to the door. That is what Christian hope is like. Being certain that I am walking" with that destination, he said. Christian hope is living like an expectant mother, the pope said. "When a woman realizes she is pregnant, she learns to live each day in expectation of seeing her child's gaze," he said. Everyone needs to learn to live each day with this same joyful anticipation -- "to live in expectation of gazing at the Lord, of finding the Lord," he said. Learning to live in "sure expectation" isn't easy, but it can be learned, he said. "A humble, poor heart" knows how to wait, but it is difficult for someone who is "full of himself and his possessions." The pope asked everyone to repeat aloud with him St. Paul's words (1 Thes 4:17) as a way to find peace and consolation, knowing that one day the faithful will be united with God and their loved ones: "Thus we shall always be with the Lord." At the end of his main audience talk, the pope greeted members of the Global Catholic Climate Movement, which seeks to act upon the pope's encyclical "Laudato Si'" and address climate change. He thanked them for their dedication to "taking care of our common home during this time of serious social-environmental crisis." He encouraged them to continue to expand and strengthen their networks "so that local churches may respond with determination to the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor." - - - Follow Glatz on Twitter: @CarolGlatz.- - -Copyright © 2017 Catholic News Service/U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. www.catholicnews.com. All rights reserved. Republishing or redistributing of CNS content, including by framing or similar means without prior permission, is prohibited. You may link to stories on our public site. This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To request permission for republishing or redistributing of CNS content, please contact permissions at cns@catholicnews.com.

Judge Neil Gorsuch nominated to fill Supreme Court vacancy IMAGE: CNS photo/Michael Reynolds, EPA By WASHINGTON (CNS) -- President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat on the U.S. Supreme Court that has been empty since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last February. Gorsuch is a man the country needs, Trump said in announcing his nominee the evening of Jan. 31. He added that his pick for the high court already has had bipartisan support. "Judge Gorsuch has outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline," he said. When Trump announced his choice at the White House, in the audience was Maureen McCarthy Scalia, the widow of the late justice. One of the couple's children also was present: Father Paul Scalia, a priest of the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia. In his remarks, Gorsuch said he was thankful for friends, family and faith giving him balance. He also said he was honored and humbled to be chosen as a nominee to the nation's highest court. He described Scalia as "lion of the law" and said he misses him. He said he respects the fact that Congress, not the courts, writes new laws. "It is the role of judges to apply, not alter, the work of the people's representatives. A judge who likes every outcome he reaches is very likely a bad judge, stretching for results he prefers rather than those the law demands." Several news outlets reported that hundreds of demonstrators held a rally outside the Supreme Court building to protest Trump's choice of Gorsuch. Pro-life organizations, however, were quick to praise the president's selection of someone who they said will "carry on the legacy" of Scalia. Gorsuch, judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, is 49, making him the youngest Supreme Court nominee in 25 years. He was born in Denver. He currently lives outside of Boulder, Colorado, with his wife and two daughters. He lived in the Washington area as a teenager when his mother, Anne Gorsuch Burford, was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Gorsuch attended the Jesuit-run Georgetown Preparatory School where he won a national debate championship. Gorsuch has the typical qualifications of a high court justice. He graduated from Columbia, Harvard and Oxford, clerked for two Supreme Court justices and also worked for the Department of Justice. He also is an adjunct law professor at the University of Colorado and he wrote a 2009 book arguing against the legalization of assisted suicide and euthanasia. Gorsuch hasn't written a ruling specifically on abortion, but he has strong views on religious liberty. He sided with the Little Sisters of the Poor in their challenge of the contraceptive mandate of the Affordable Care Act. And in Hobby Lobby Stores v. Sebelius, in June 2013, the 10th Circuit ordered the federal government to stop enforcement of the federal mandate against Hobby Lobby, the Oklahoma-based Christian chain of retail arts and crafts stores. In his concurrence, Gorsuch said the contraception mandate substantially burdened the company's religious exercise -- a decision the Supreme Court later upheld. Gorsuch is an Episcopalian. Scalia, who had been one of six Catholic members of the court, was often described as its most conservative voice and known for his strict interpretation of the Constitution's intent. "All too often, our efforts to protect unborn children and other vulnerable humans have been overridden by judges who believe they have a right to impose their own policy preferences," Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, said in a statement. "We are heartened that Judge Gorsuch appears to share Justice Scalia's view that federal judges are constrained to enforce the text and original intent of constitutional provisions, and on all other matters should defer to democratically elected lawmakers," Tobias added. Priests for Life, the American Life League, the Susan B. Anthony List and other groups echoed those sentiments. Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, called Gorsuch "an exceptional choice." "In the coming days, we will mobilize the pro-life grass-roots nationwide and in key Senate battleground states to urge the Senate to swiftly confirm" she said in a statement. "Should pro-abortion Democratic Senators choose to filibuster this immensely qualified nominee, they do so at their own political peril."

Bishops say refugee ban raises deep concerns over religious freedom IMAGE: CNS photo/Andrew Kelly, ReutersBy WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The chairmen of three U.S. bishops' committees Jan. 31 expressed solidarity with the Muslim community and expressed deep concern over religious freedom issues they said President Donald Trump's refugee ban raises. Trump's executive memorandum of Jan. 27 "has generated fear and untold anxiety among refugees, immigrants and others throughout the faith community in the United States," said the committee chairmen in a joint statement. "In response ' we join with other faith leaders to stand in solidarity again with those affected by this order, especially our Muslim sisters and brothers." "We also express our firm resolution that the order's stated preference for 'religious minorities' should be applied to protect not only Christians where they are a minority, but all religious minorities who suffer persecution, which includes Yezidis, Shia Muslims in majority Sunni areas, and vice versa," said the statement from by Bishop Mitchell T. Rozanski of Springfield, Massachusetts, Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore and Bishop Oscar Cantu of Las Cruces, New Mexico. They are, respectively, the chairmen of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs, Ad Hoc Committee for Religious Liberty and Committee on International Justice and Peace. "While we also recognize that the United States government has a duty to protect the security of its people, we must nevertheless employ means that respect both religious liberty for all, and the urgency of protecting the lives of those who desperately flee violence and persecution," they said. MORE TO COME

Catholic college leaders urged to bridge racial divides on campus IMAGE: CNS photo/Bruce Gilbert, FordhamBy Carol ZimmermannWASHINGTON (CNS) -- Catholic college leaders were encouraged Jan. 29 to take steps to heal racial divides on their campuses during an annual meeting in Washington. Father Bryan Massingale, a theology professor at Fordham University in New York and author of "Racial Justice in the Catholic Church," acknowledged that Catholic colleges and universities likely have diversity plans and strategies in place, but he said such guidelines will simply sit on the shelves unless there are concrete actions behind them. "What's at stake is our integrity," he told the college presidents and leaders at a workshop during the Jan. 28-30 Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities meeting. He urged them to pay particular attention to the urgency of what African-American students are experiencing today as highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement. Father Massingale said Catholic colleges leaders need to be aware of the Catholic response to this moment of racial turmoil and urged them as a first step to recommit to their sponsors and founders. "They worked for the marginalized. Tell and own that story," he said. He also urged them to provide training in anti-racism, forums for dialogue, curriculum revisions to include voices of people of color and also to make sure campuses have diverse faculty members. "College presidents need to let everyone know this is an issue they are viscerally committed to," he said, urging them to step out of their comfort zones and also to assure students that "intolerance in words and postings won't be tolerated." He said school leaders also need to look at the policing on their campuses, pointing out that as an African-American he had been trailed by a campus safety patrol on a campus when he was not wearing his clerics but a hoodie. This is a "huge concern" on campuses, he added, pointing out that African-Americans are still disproportionately viewed suspiciously. Father Massingale also experienced police presence when he recently gave a talk at a Catholic college and learned that plain-clothes police officers were in the audience because school officials feared there could be violence during a talk on the Black Lives Matter movement. Officers weren't in place for other lectures, he noted. The priest, who teaches courses in Catholic social teaching, said when it comes to talking about racial diversity, his students at first don't know how to talk about it and also feel uncomfortable. When he asks them how they are feeling, they list any of the following: nervous, hopeless, paralyzed, afraid, tense, worried, guilty, angry and ashamed. It's OK to feel these emotions, but don't get stuck there, he tells them, which he seemed to be echoing to the hotel ballroom filled with college leaders. He said campuses need to show solidarity with those people of color who often feel a lack of inclusion saying they get daily insults with subtle and blatant messages that they don't belong. The priest told the college leaders what he tells his students -- that racism and isolation are obstacles to solidarity. Campuses need to be concerned about all their members: "recognizing the humanity of those who are not like us," he added. But showing solidarity in the midst of conflict, isn't easy, he said, warning that college leaders could likely face resistance. He urged them to be hopeful and he left them with the last line of his recent book: "What is now does not have to be. Therein lies the hope. And the challenge." - - - Follow Zimmermann on Twitter: @carolmaczim.