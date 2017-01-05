Jubilant crowd gathers in Washington for annual March for Life IMAGE: CNS photo/Chaz MuthBy Carol ZimmermannWASHINGTON (CNS) -- Tens of thousands of pro-lifers filled the grounds near the Washington Monument and marched up Constitution Avenue to the U.S. Supreme Court Jan. 27 as both a protest of legalized abortion and a celebration of successful pro-life efforts across the country.In years past, the March for Life -- which takes place on or near Jan. 22 to mark the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 decisions in Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton that legalized abortion virtually on demand -- has been almost a battle cry for the uphill and constant fight faced by those in the pro-life movement hoping for more abortion restrictions and ultimately an end to abortion. This year's March for Life, under mostly sunny skies and 40-degree temperatures, was decidedly more upbeat, in part because one of the first speakers was Vice President Mike Pence: the first time a vice president attended the rally. Pence, who has marched at the event before as a participant and addressed it as a congressman, repeatedly told the crowd -- huddled together in winter coats and hats in front of the stage -- that "life is winning" and assured them the Trump administration was behind them. Kellyanne Conway, special adviser to Trump, and the first on the speakers' list to address the group -- holding aloft placards but none of the usual giant banners, which were banned for security reasons -- similarly got plenty of cheers when she said: "This is a new day, a new dawn for life." The scheduled presence of the vice president, only announced the day before, required the rally perimeter to be fenced in and the crowd to enter through long lines that had formed at security checks. Participants seemed unfazed by the required wait, taking it in stride with the day. Some pulled out their pre-packed lunches and started eating, others prayed the rosary. These marchers are used to plenty of hardships from weather conditions alone at the annual march. Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, noted that the group has been marching in all types of bad weather over the years. She also pointed out that amid recent discussion about crowd size at events in Washington, it was hard to measure the number of people that day or for the total who have come out for the annual march over the past four decades. "The only number we care about is the 58 million" lost to abortion since it was legalized, she said. As in years past, the crowd was primarily young, with a lot of high school and college-age groups. It was something the speakers took note of, saying this generation would not only keep the pro-life movement going but bring about changes. Mary Ann Vann, a retiree who made the trip from Trussville, Alabama, for her sixth march, said the most exciting thing for her each time she has taken part is seeing the young people. Vann, a parishioner at Holy Infant of Prague Parish in Trussville, said she hoped the energy at the march could be channeled into everyday support for the pro-life movement, something she is involved with on a regular basis with sidewalk counseling, volunteering at crisis pregnancy centers and helping young mothers with basic needs. She also said she is disheartened by hearing those who say pro-lifers are only concerned about babies because she and her fellow volunteers not only bring pregnant women to their doctor's appointments but also help pay their medical costs. Jim Klarsch, a member of St. Clement Parish in St. Louis, who came with a busload of eighth-graders, also is involved with pro-life work with the Knights of Columbus at his parish. In Washington on his second march, he said the experience was "empowering." Standing alongside Constitution Avenue waiting for the march to begin, he said the crowd, which was already filling the street to each side and behind him as far as the eye could see, reinforced his feeling that "this is not just a day but a lifelong mission." "You're part of a pilgrimage. You take that experience home and you live it," he added. Most in the crowd wore matching hats to keep together and chaperones were frequently counting hats to be sure they were all together. Although the crowd enthusiastically applauded Pence's mention of Trump's support, only a few of his presidential campaign's red "Make America Great" hats were visible. Some noted that the march had a distinctly different tone than the Women's March on Washington six days before. Two sisters who stood on the sidelines with some of the few handmade signs at the march, described themselves as feminists and said they found the pro-life march more positive and less angry. "This is a message of love," said Bridget Donofrio, from Washington, holding aloft a poster-board sign with words written with a black marker: "Respect all women born and unborn." Many of the march signs were pre-made placards with messages such as "I am pro abundant life" or "Defund Planned Parenthood" and "I am the pro-life generation." The city of Washington, fresh from the inauguration crowd and the women's march held the next day, seemed prepared for this march. On the Metro, when two older women asked a young woman for directions and pointed to the group with signs that they wanted to join that were holding signs, the woman looked up from her phone and asked if there was a protest today. "It's the March for Life," one woman said. A few seconds later she added: "It's not a protest; it's more of a celebration."

'Life is winning in America,' vice president tells March for Life rally IMAGE: CNS photo/Yuri Gripas, ReutersBy Kurt Jensen and Julie AsherWASHINGTON (CNS) -- The leaders of the pro-life movement are used to having the ear of the president, as they had with Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. During their respective administrations, they addressed the March for Life via telephone, but this year the event marking the Roe v. Wade anniversary had the highest-ranking government official ever to address the crowd in person. "Life is winning in America, and today is a celebration of that progress," the official, Vice President Mike Pence, told the March for Life rally on the National Mall Jan. 27. "More than 240 years ago, our founders declared these truths to be self-evident -- that we are, all of us, endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights and that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," he said. "Forty-four years ago, our Supreme Court turned away from the first of these timeless ideals, but today, generations hence -- because of all of you and the many thousands who stand with us in rallies across this country -- life is winning again in America." Pence said President Donald Trump had asked him to address the rally, which took place under a sunny sky with temperatures in the 40s. "He asked me to thank you for your support, for your stand for life and your compassion for the women and children of America." Other speakers included: New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, chairman of the U.S. bishops' pro-life committee; Kellyanne Conway, Trump's campaign manager and now special adviser to the president; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; and Reps. Mia Love, R-Utah, and Chris Smith, R-New Jersey. The evening before the march, Pence also hosted organizers at the Executive Office Building next to the White House. As a member of Congress, he had addressed the March for Life in 2002, 2003 and 2007. "Our president is a man with broad shoulders, a big heart," Pence said at the rally. To loud cheers, he added, "His vision, his energy, his optimism are boundless, and I know he will make America great again." He pointed to Trump's Jan. 23 executive action reinstating what's called the Mexico City Policy, which bans tax dollars from funding groups that promote or perform abortion in other countries. He said the administration would work with Congress to stop taxpayer funding of abortion "and devote those resources to health care services for women across America." On Jan. 24, the House passed the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, making the 41-year-old Hyde Amendment permanent. The amendment, which has had to be approved each year as part of the budget for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, prohibits tax dollars from paying for abortion except in cases of rape, incest or threat to the woman's life. The Senate has yet to act on a companion bill, but Trump has said he will sign it into law when the measure reaches his desk. "I urge you to press on," Pence told the rally. "Let your gentleness be evident to all. Let this movement be known for love, not anger. Let this movement be known for compassion, not confrontation. When it comes to matters of the heart, there is nothing stronger than gentleness. I believe we will continue to win the minds and hearts of the rising generation if our hearts first break for mothers and their unborn children and meet them where they are with generosity, not judgment." "You can sense the joy in people today," Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life, told Catholic News Service. "I hope it's not lost." Earlier in the week, march organizers predicted at least 50,000 would be there. But there were at least that many at the rally, and before it was over, marchers, including many busloads of parochial schoolchildren, covered the full width of Constitution Avenue, en route to the Supreme Court, for at least seven blocks. Trump drew considerable attention earlier in the week by telling Republican lawmakers at a Philadelphia retreat that there could be as many as 600,000, eclipsing the Woman's March Jan. 21, which had an estimated 500,000. Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life organization, acknowledged that new spotlight. "There has been a lot of talk about numbers over the past week. The Women's March has talked about numbers and Facebook likes, and people keep asking me about our numbers for the March for Life. Well, it is hard to add up how many have come here over the least 44 years, but that really isn't the point," she said. "The only number I care about, and the only number that we all care about is -- 58 million. Since 1973, 58 million Americans have died as a result of abortion," Mancini said. "We stand here today for them -- for the little innocent children who have lost their lives to abortion. We also stand here for the mothers who regret their abortion decision." Conway took the podium before Pence. "I am a wife, a mother, a Catholic, counselor to the president of the United States of America, and yes, I am pro-life," Conway said. "It is such an honor to stand with the vice president of the United States and so many leaders, families and students from places near and far (today)." "Your courage, your conviction and your faith are impressive and consequential," she told the crowd. "This is a new day, a new dawn for life. Why are we here? What does it mean to stand together to be part of this incredible movement, to face criticism, ridicule, and laws and lawmakers (against life)? It means to protect and promote the most previous gift in the world -- the gift of life. It means to stand up stand tall and stand together against the indifference and the indefensible and on behalf of babies in the womb. Conway added, "Allow me to make it very clear -- we hear you, we see you, we respect you, and we look forward to working with you, and yes, we march, we walk, we run and endeavor forward with you." Congresswoman Love reminded the rally, "Every year, children, born and unborn, have the potential to open up our world and take us to places and spaces we never imagined." In her remarks, Ernst vowed to reintroduce legislation to strip Planned Parenthood of federal funding. She'd done that in 2015, but "back then, we did not have a president who respected life" and President Barack Obama vetoed the legislation. Smith, who is co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, called Obama "the abortion president" who "did serious harm." "No human rights abuse however need be forever," said Smith. "You and I are part of the greatest human rights struggle on earth. Because we recognize and enthusiastically accept our duty to protect the weakest and most vulnerable and to tangibly assist women in crisis ... to pray, fast and tenaciously work to protect women and children from the violence of abortion."

Catholics oppose Trump actions on border wall, sanctuary communities IMAGE: CNS photo/Jose Luis Gonzalez, ReutersBy WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Catholic organizations expressed distress and unease with President Donald J. Trump's actions related to immigration while pledging to continue serving and supporting migrant people. The reactions came within hours of Trump's signing of executive memorandums on national security Jan. 25 during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security. The memorandums authorized the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and directed John F. Kelly, secretary of homeland security, to look at how federal funding streams can be cut for cities and states that illegally harbor those in the country without legal permission. Agencies cited the words of Pope Francis in criticizing the president's actions and pledged to support and serve migrants in the United States. "Pope Francis has urged people not to close the door on migrants and refugees," Dominican Sister Donna Markham, president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA, said in a statement. "In concert with the Holy Father, we believe we must move from attitudes of defensiveness and fear to acceptance, compassion and encounter. "As the U.S. Catholic bishops have said, this is not an either/or situation for us," Sister Donna added. We can protect our citizens and, at the same time, we can welcome newcomers. Our commitment to care for those who are most vulnerable resides at the core of our faith." Catholic Charities USA also will continue to work for comprehensive immigration reform, Sister Donna said. The PICO National Network, the largest network of congregations and faith-based groups in the country, including Catholics, challenged the executive memorandum on sanctuary cities. "Retaliating against local communities because they refuse to follow immoral policies is part of an emerging pattern of President Trump of not only bullying people who dare to disagree with him, but isolating and further marginalizing people who are different than him," said Eddie Carmona, campaign director for PICO National Network's LA RED campaign. "Such behavior is inconsistent with the long-held notion that America was a place of opportunity for all." Sister Simone Campbell, a Sister of Social Service and executive director of Network, a Catholic social justice lobbying organization, called the presidential orders "antithetical to our faith." "When Nuns on the Bus visited the U.S.-Mexico border in 2014, we walked along the wall and listened to the stories of communities that have been torn apart for decades. That is the reality experienced by border communities: The wall is there and it affects the daily life and commerce of the people. "Federal appropriations for border security have grown to $3.8 billion in FY2015, from $263 million in FY1990, and fencing exists for hundreds of miles along our southern border," she said in a statement. The Washington-based Columban Center for Advocacy and Outreach recalled Pope Francis' words at the close of the Year of Mercy that concluded in November in which he decried a global "epidemic of animosity and violence" toward strangers, immigrants and refugees who often are considered a threat. Trump's signings "presents false and inhumane responses" to the harsh reality of poverty, violence and conflict that cause people to migrate, the center said in a statement. "As people of faith, we are called to both address the root causes of migration and seek policies of welcome toward our migrant sisters and brothers. We stand against any policies that seek to build a wall, inhumanely detain women and families, end sanctuary cities, conduct immigration raids, limit migration based on a person's country of origin and further militarize the border," the statement added. Pax Christi USA sided with "our immigrant brothers and sisters living in fear of deportation and separation from their families." "No one flees their countries of origin on a whim," a statement from the Catholic peace organization said. "We honor the multiplicity of reasons people migrate to the United States, many of which are poverty, gang violence and terror. People are not the enemy, but that is the myth we are being told by President Trump. Building a wall is the visual symbol of these political lies." The Franciscan Action Network expressed concern that the country would be turning its back on refugees after Trump's actions. "The Gospels call us to welcome the stranger, so as people of faith we advocate and support the rights and dignity of all people," Patrick Carolan, the Franciscan network's executive director, said in a statement. "The United States was built by immigrants and we must continue to protect our immigrant and refugee sisters and brothers and keep families together." The U.S. cannot be blinded to the despair of migrants and refugees, including those from Syria and different faith traditions, said Gerry Lee, executive director of the Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns. "Pope Francis proclaimed that 'refugees are not pawns on the chessboard of humanity. They are children, women, and men who leave or who are forced to leave their homes ... the flesh of Christ is in the flesh of the refugees.' The faithful response is not to build a wall or to discriminate against Muslims, but to open our hearts and our homes to refugees of all faiths in recognition of our sacred call to protect and nourish life. If we refuse to welcome refugees in urgent need, we risk becoming like those we claim to deplore," Lee said.Elsewhere, the Jesuits of Canada and the United States said they were concerned about the administration's actions."Increasingly, migrants come to the U.S. fleeing violence and insecurity," the Jesuits said in a statement. "Our faith calls us to see them, to understand their situations and to offer protection."The religious order said it agrees with its partner agency, the Kino Border Initiative, which accompanies migrants and their families who are denied access to due process and protection, that the president's actions would make them more vulnerable as they seek safety in the U.S.The Jesuits also agreed with the Kino initiative that the expected rapid increase in border enforcement without sufficient training and accountability for the U.S. Border Patrol agents could harm migrating people.Also joining the outcry was the chairman of the board of directors of Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Bishop Kevin W. Vann of Orange, California, who said the actions "greatly challenge and weaken the United States' history and core value of offering refuge to the persecuted.""As Catholics, we believe that immigration is sometimes necessary for people to care for their families and preserve human dignity," Bishop Vann said in a statement released by the agency. "A just society protects these immigrants, our brothers and sisters."Too many of these executive orders veer far from our national ideals, presuming guilt over innocence and risk depriving desperate people of due process rights and human dignity," he said. Several churches, faith-based advocacy groups and interfaith programs joined the Catholic groups in criticizing the administration's plans. Among them were Alliance of Baptists, American Jewish World Service, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Interfaith Alliance, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, Muslim Public Affairs Council, National Association of Evangelicals, National Council of Churches, National Council of Jewish Women, Presbyterian Church (USA), Unitarian Universalist Association, United Church of Christ and United Methodist Church, General Board of Church and Society.

Cardinal Dolan: If sanctuary of the womb is violated, no one is safe IMAGE: CNS photo/Bob RollerBy Mark PattisonWASHINGTON (CNS) -- Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York warned that if the sanctuary of the womb is violated, then other sanctuaries are at risk."Can any of us be safe, can any of us claim a sanctuary anywhere when the first and most significant sanctuary of them all, the mother's womb protecting a tiny life, can be raided and ravaged?" he asked in his homily during the Jan. 26 opening Mass for the National Prayer Vigil for Life at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. The vigil always precedes the annual March for Life, which takes place on the National Mall.Cardinal Dolan, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Pro-Life Activities, called the womb "a sanctuary which beckons us, where we are safe and secure in our mother's tender yet strong embrace, where the Creator himself assures us of protection and life itself, a sanctuary God has designed for us to protect our lives now and in eternity." He summoned up a montage of sanctuaries throughout human history, including those used by the Israelites, the sanctuary of the temple in Jerusalem where Mary and Joseph took Jesus each year, the use of cathedrals and churches as sanctuaries from violence, and the United States -- first as a sanctuary for the Pilgrims fleeing religious violence in England, later for Catholics with little to their name but "clinging within to that 'pearl of great price,' their faith," and today's immigrants and refugees. When life in the womb is threatened, "should it shock us" that "such a society would begin to treat the sanctuary of the earth's environment as a toxic waste dump; would begin to consider homes and neighborhoods as dangerous instead of as sanctuaries where families are protected and fostered; would commence to approach the poor as bothersome instead of brothers," Cardinal Dolan lamented. Shrine officials estimated that 12,000 attended the Jan. 26 Mass, which was shown on three cable channels and broadcast on two radio networks. Among the faithful were 545 seminarians, 90 deacons, 320 priests, 40 bishops and five cardinals in a 20-minute entrance procession. The faithful were squeezed more tightly than usual as pews in the left transept were blocked off so work crews could continue work on the shrine's Trinity Dome, which should be completed by next year's March for Life. The blockage resulted in the loss of "several hundred" seats, according to shrine spokeswoman Jacqueline Hayes. Auxiliary Bishop Barry C. Knestout of Washington received hearty applause when he announced near the end of the Mass that the starting times for three pre-March for Life Masses elsewhere in Washington the next morning would be moved up an hour to allow for longer lines in security checkpoints at the pre-march rally, as among those speaking at it now included "senior White House officials and a special guest." No name was mentioned, but earlier in the day it was announced Vice President Mike Pence would address the March for Life rally in person. After a lineup of speakers, rally participants then march from the National Mall to Constitution Avenue, then up the avenue to the Supreme Court. The weather changed overnight from the low 50s at the start of the Jan. 26 Mass to a more typical near-freezing temperature with stiff winds before a Jan. 27 morning Mass at the shrine celebrated by Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond of New Orleans, USCCB secretary. Archbishop Aymond's homily sounded a similar theme to Cardinal Dolan's in terms how acceptance of abortion is "used to justify" other disrespect for life at various stages, citing assisted suicide, euthanasia, the death penalty and the rejection of immigrants. Quoting from that day's Gospel, Archbishop Aymond said, "Jesus says, 'Let them come to me, let them come to me.'" He received applause from a Mass attendance estimated at 3,500 when he cited the results of a recent study that showed "the abortion rate in the United States has hit a historic low since Roe v. Wade." Archbishop Aymond said the study speculated on various reasons for the decline, but "one was not" mention. That reason was "the witness of so many people for life," he said. "Youth and young adults are strongly pro-life in our world and in our church," he added to applause. "You are making a difference in the United States. You are changing our culture from a culture of death into a culture of life," the archbishop said to still more applause. During the March for Life, and afterward in the marchers' parishes and neighborhoods, Archbishop Aymond said, "we will continue to witness, and with God's help, we will continue to be strong voices for the respect and the dignity of human life."