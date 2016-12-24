German bishop urges families to be inspired by pope's exhortation IMAGE: CNS photo/Arno Burgi, EPABy Zita FletcherBERLIN (CNS) -- As traditional family holiday celebrations continued with the coming of the New Year, an official with the German bishops' conference encouraged Catholic families to read Pope Francis' exhortation on the family, "Amoris Laetitia" ("The Joy of Love")."The feast of the Holy Family, which this year falls uniquely on a Friday rather than a Sunday, moves the facets of the family in harmony with the Christmas festive season, especially in the focal point of thoughtfulness," said Archbishop Heiner Koch of Berlin, chairman of the bishops' Commission for Marriage and Family.The exhortation was released in April following the 2014 and 2015 synods on the family at the Vatican.In his message to Germany's 23.7 million Catholics, Archbishop Koch emphasized his backing of Pope Francis' work to support families in society."This year there is a simultaneous occasion to refer to the post-synodal writing 'Amoris Laetitia,' which Pope Francis published about the love of the family during this year which is now approaching its end," the archbishop said.He cited passages from the pope's exhortation as inspiration for families, including the following: "In the family it is necessary to use three words. I will repeat it. Three words: 'May I?' 'Thank you' and 'I'm sorry.'"Archbishop Koch said that anyone who reads the pope's writings will benefit from them. "Whoever takes the opportunity to read through 'Amoris Laetitia' for the occasion of the feast of the Holy Family can take away something from it for themselves and their own family," he said.The archbishop described the pope's document as worthwhile and urged families to put them into practice in the new year, noting that the bishops' conference planned to do so as well.- - -Copyright © 2016 Catholic News Service/U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. www.catholicnews.com. All rights reserved. Republishing or redistributing of CNS content, including by framing or similar means without prior permission, is prohibited. You may link to stories on our public site. This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To request permission for republishing or redistributing of CNS content, please contact permissions at cns@catholicnews.com.

New York cardinal to participate in Trump inauguration IMAGE: CNS photo/Gregory A. ShemitzBy Rhina GuidosWASHINGTON (CNS) -- New York's Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan will take part in the upcoming presidential inauguration of Republican Donald Trump. "I am honored to have been asked to offer a reading from Scripture at the upcoming presidential inauguration, and look forward to asking almighty God to inspire and guide our new president and to continue to bless our great nation," Cardinal Dolan said in an email to Catholic News Service. Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Jan. 20. According to the president-elect's inaugural committee, other faith leaders who are scheduled to be present include the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference; Paula White of New Destiny Christian Center; Rabbi Marvin Hier, dean and founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center; the Rev. Franklin Graham of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association; and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson of Great Faith Ministries International.The Washington Post reported in a Dec. 21 story that Trump is scheduled to attend "a private family church service at St. John's Episcopal Church near the White House," where many previous presidents have worshipped just before being sworn-in. A day after the inauguration, Trump is expected to attend the 58th Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service, an interfaith service at Washington's National Cathedral. "The cathedral is a sacred space for the nation to come together at moments of national importance, including the inauguration of our presidents," officials for the cathedral said in a statement. "The Inaugural Prayer Service is a moment for our next president to pause and contemplate the incredible responsibility he has been entrusted with and to listen as the faith community offers prayers for the office of the president."In October, Cardinal Dolan hosted Trump and his then-rival for the presidency, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, at the 71st annual dinner of the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation. The charitable gala, which drew 1,500 people, is named for a former governor of New York who was raised in poverty and who ran for president in 1928. Smith was the first Catholic nominated by a major political party to run for the nation's highest office.- - -Follow Guidos on Twitter: CNS_Rhina.

Benefits association, diocese file suit over HHS transgender regulation IMAGE: CNS photo/Jonathan Drake, ReutersBy FARGO, N.D. (CNS) -- The Catholic Benefits Association, the Diocese of Fargo and Catholic Charities North Dakota filed a lawsuit Dec. 28 in U.S. District Court in North Dakota against a federal regulation scheduled to take effect Jan. 1 that redefines "sex" for anti-discrimination purposes to include sexual orientation and gender identity. The regulation from the Department of Health and Human Services requires that Catholic hospitals and health care providers perform or provide gender transition services, hormonal treatments and counseling as well as a host of surgeries that would remove or transform the sexual organs of men or women transitioning to the other gender. The HHS regulation requires group health plans to cover these procedures and services. "We ask only for the freedom to serve consistent with our conscience and our Catholic faith," Bishop John T. Folda of Fargo said in a statement, released by the Catholic Benefits Association. "While we do not discriminate against individuals because of their orientation, our Catholic values will not permit us to pay for or facilitate actions that are contrary to our faith." The Catholic Benefits Association is made up of Catholic dioceses, hospitals, school systems, religious orders and other entities that offer their employees insurance and benefit programs that adhere to Catholic teaching. The regulation, which also mandates abortions be performed, affects health insurers, hospitals and health plans administered by or receiving federal funds from HHS. There is no religious exemption. The final HHS regulation was published in May. It applies to implementing Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, which provides that individuals cannot be subject to discrimination based on their race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. It cites Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972. Title VII prohibits employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin, and religion. Title IX states: "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance." Title IX does have an exemption for religious organizations, but the HHS regulation does not include that language. "For decades, Congress and the courts have understood the term 'sex' in federal law to mean biological sex -- male and female," Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore, chairman of the Catholic Benefits Association, said in a statement. "By redefining 'sex' to mean both 'gender identity' and 'termination of pregnancy,' the Obama administration is not only trying to sidestep Congress and impose radical new health care mandates on hospitals and employers, it is creating a moral problem for Catholic employers that must be addressed," he added. In their lawsuit the plaintiffs argue that among other federal laws, the new regulation violates: -- The Administrative Procedure Act, a federal statute that governs the way administrative agencies of the U.S. government may propose and establish regulations. -- The Religious Freedom Restoration Act, prohibits the federal government from substantially restricting a person's religious freedom, except when it can demonstrate "a compelling government interest" and that the government's action is "the least restrictive means" of furthering that interest. -- The religious freedom protections of the First Amendment. Two other lawsuits have been filed. The Washington-based Becket Fund filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Wichita Falls on behalf of Franciscan Alliance, a religious hospital network sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, and the Christian Medical & Dental Associations, defending them from the new government regulation. The states of Texas, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska and Wisconsin also joined in the suit. The District Court heard arguments in the case Dec. 20. The plaintiffs' motion is for partial summary judgment to dispose of the case without a trial. The lawsuit was first filed Aug. 23; three other states -- Louisiana, Arizona and Mississippi -- later joined as plaintiffs in the case. The Becket Fund filed another lawsuit Nov. 7 in U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota on behalf of the Sisters of Mercy; the University of Mary, a Catholic university near Bismarck, North Dakota; and SMP Health System. The state of North Dakota has since joined the suit. In this case, the plaintiffs are seeking a preliminary injunction to stop the mandate from going into effect.

Vatican says 3.9 million pilgrims visited during Jubilee year IMAGE: CNS photo/Maurizio Brambatti, EPABy Junno Arocho EstevesVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- More than 3.9 million pilgrims visited and attended papal events, liturgies or prayer services during the Holy Year of Mercy in 2016, the Vatican said. The Prefecture of the Papal Household, the Vatican office that coordinates the audiences and distributes the free tickets to papal audiences and liturgies, said a total of 3,952,140 people attended a papal event at the Vatican. The Vatican released the statistics Dec. 29. Although the total was slightly higher from the 3.2 million visitors received by Pope Francis in 2015, for a jubilee year it still fell short of the 5.9 million pilgrims who visited in 2014. Terrorists attacks in Europe throughout the year are also thought to have discouraged visitors from traveling during what are typically busy tourist seasons in Italy. During 2016, 762,000 people attended the pope's 43 weekly general audiences while 446,000 attended the 11 jubilee audiences held one Saturday a month. More than 169,000 people took part in special group audiences; more than 924,000 people participated in papal liturgies in St. Peter's Basilica or St. Peter's Square; and more than 1.6 million people joined the pope for the Angelus or the "Regina Coeli" prayer on Sundays and major feast days in St. Peter's Square. The statistics released by the Vatican stand in contrast to the numbers published on the Jubilee of Mercy website, which states that over 21 million participated in the Holy Year of Mercy. The number includes pilgrim groups and individuals who crossed through the Holy Door that are not included in the Vatican's statistics. The papal event statistics do not include papal events in the city of Rome or international visits made by Pope Francis. They also are based on the number of ticket requests and estimates of crowd size. - - - Follow Arocho on Twitter: @arochoju.