The Catholic Diocese of Salina is currently recruiting for the position of:
Director of Stewardship and Development
My Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ:
Over the last 21 years, Carolyn Anderson has spent more than 1,000 hours in prayer at St. Joseph’s Eucharistic Adoration…
USCCB Committee on Migration Chair Strongly Opposes Executive Order Because It Harms Vulnerable Refugee and Immigrant Families
January 27, 2017
WASHINGTON—President Donald J. Trump issued today an Executive Order addressing the U.S. refugee admissions program and migration to the United States, generally. The executive order virtually shuts down the refugee admissions program for 120 days, reduces the number of refugees to be admitted to the United States this year from 110,000 to 50,000 individuals, and indefinitely suspends the resettlement of Syrian refugees. In addition, it prioritizes religious minorities suffering from religious persecution, thereby deprioritizing all other persons fleeing persecution; calls for a temporary bar on admission to the United States from a number of countries of particular concern (all Muslim majority); and imposes a yet-to-be determined new vetting process for all persons seeking entry to the United States.
Regarding the Executive Order’s halt and reduction of admissions, Bishop Joe S. Vásquez of Austin, Texas, chairman of the Committee on Migration, stated:
“We strongly disagree with the Executive Order’s halting refugee admissions. We believe that now more than ever, welcoming newcomers and refugees is an act of love and hope. We will continue to engage the new administration, as we have all administrations for the duration of the current refugee program, now almost forty years. We will work vigorously to ensure that refugees are humanely welcomed in collaboration with Catholic Charities without sacrificing our security or our core values as Americans, and to ensure that families may be reunified with their loved ones.”
My Brother Bishops,
The political situation in the Holy Land remains dangerous and volatile. The situation of the Church remains extremely vulnerable. Israelis and Palestinians need our prayers, support and advocacy. As Chairman of the Committee on International Justice and Peace, I represented our Conference at a meeting of the Coordination of Episcopal Conferences in Support of the Church in the Holy Land. The Coordination consists of representatives from the bishops’ conferences of European nations, South Africa, Canada and the United States. With the support of the Holy See, the Coordination has visited the Holy Land every January since 1998 in prayerful solidarity.
For decades, our Conference has supported a two-state solution: a secure and recognized Israel living in peace alongside a viable and independent Palestine. We still do. This year we noted that the Holy See has recognized the State of Palestine, having previously recognized Israel. As we gathered in the Holy Land, the State of Palestine opened its embassy to the Holy See in Rome.
We bishops of the Coordination fear that the two-state solution is in jeopardy. Our final communique declared, “For fifty years the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza have languished under occupation, violating the human dignity of both Palestinians and Israelis.” Occupation, confiscation of Palestinian lands, expansion of settlements and violence, including suicide attacks, undermine the future of both peoples. We lamented that “[s]o many people in the Holy Land have spent their entire lives under occupation, with its polarizing social segregation, yet still profess hope and strive for reconciliation.”
Reverend Ronald Nuzzi, Notre Dame, reaffirms the CARA Study in his research, “Ten Reasons Why Catholic Education Still Matters.” Below is a paraphrased summary.
A Faith View of the World
Immersion in the Paschal Mystery
The Value of Relationships
A Holistic View of Scripture
Civic Engagement
By Dr. Nick Compagnone
Superintendent of Catholic Schools
During Christmas break, I was taking in some down time and watching a situational comedy. This particular show took place in an inner city. It was about a single mom with two children and a grandmother living in the same apartment. The two children were students who attended a Catholic school. One particular episode had a discussion about the Catholic church. The mom was always occupied with work, trying to support her children. While religion was important to her, her priority was supporting her kids, while the grandmother seemed to be the force keeping the family together through her faith. The children, while attending a Catholic school, were being nurtured through the cultural environment of the school. In this particular setting, the family was experiencing conflicts between secular and religious values. This conflict is common, especially in a fast-paced society. However, as the research shows below, Catholic schools do make a difference in the lives of their students.
Research on Catholic Schools
In 2014, a study conducted by the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate of Georgetown, focused on the impact that Catholic schools in the United States had on their students in future generations. Surveys of these adults, ranging from those born from 1943 to 1982 or later indicate the following:
Church Attendance:
Adults who have attended a Catholic school sometime in their lifetime are more likely to attend weekly Mass as adults.
Involvement in the Church:
Adults who have attended a Catholic school sometime in their lifetime are more likely to consider the priesthood, religious life, or more likely to participate as lay ministers in a parish ministry.
The Register
Russell — The director of Catholic Rural Life will visit the Diocese of Salina to discuss the organization’s new document, “Vocation of the Agricultural Leader” Feb. 25.
“We are one of the most rural diocese in the country. Agriculture is our bread and butter,” said Father Richard Daise, the moderator of Rural Life Commission for the Salina Diocese. “Kansas lives and breathes agriculture.”
Jim Ennis, the Executive Director of Catholic Rural Life, which is based in Minnesota, will present the document.
“The purpose of the document and these workshops are to affirm and to remind the idea of vocation in agriculture and how important it is,” Ennis said.
The conference, which is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at St. Mary Queen of Angels Parish in Russell, is the first diocesan event in the country to discuss the document. It took about three years to compose the first edition, which Ennis presented it to Pope Francis on Dec. 10 in Rome.
“Often agriculture is looked at as a business rather than a way of life,” Father Daise said.
With strong crop and livestock production, northwest Kansas is a natural location for this workshop.
“In the Salina Diocese, whether you’re a farmer or not, agriculture touches everybody one way or another,” said Tom Murphy, president of the diocese’s Rural Life Commission.
The Register
San Antonio — In a darkened conference room, nearly 13,000 Catholic college students focused on the illuminated monstrance. Thousands of students waited in line for the sacrament of Reconciliation, which was administered by hundreds of priests.
Among those gathered in silence at the SEEK 2017 conference were more than 200 college students from the Diocese of Salina.
This the night of Jan. 5 in the darkened center is what the students say they will remember the most.
“I think the moment I knew it was worth all the planning and fundraising was seeing more than 12,000 people on their knees at adoration,” said Tracie Thibault, a junior from Kansas State University who helped coordinate the school’s three charter busses. “Sitting in the back watching student after student go to confession — seeing 200 plus priests and knowing God’s mercy was present — that’s when I knew it was all worth it.”
“What Moves You” was the theme of the biennial event, which is hosted by Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS). The event was held Jan. 3 to 7 in San Antonio.
Among the K-State group was Kylee Mernagh, a freshman from Wichita.
“My favorite part of the conference was the line at Reconciliation,” she said. “We were in a massive conference room and the line for Reconciliation wound all the way around the conference room and doubled back over itself. Then it went into a different room and continued to do that. Seeing all of those souls in line for Confession was amazing to see.”
Adam Urban, a senior at Fort Hays State University, coordinated a bus from the Comeau Catholic Campus Center.
“(Adoration and Reconciliation) were very well done,” he said. “They have great music to draw you into prayer and incense — they engage all of the senses. For our group and myself, the adoration experience is really powerful.”
Both universities took students to the conference via charter busses. The trip allowed the opportunity to develop deeper friendships.
“On the way down there, we know each other, so you see and talk to each other, but on the way back the bus is louder and more interactive,” said Hannah Heinz, a sophomore at FHSU who grew up in Fowler, in the Dodge City Diocese. “It’s beautiful how much a week spent together can transform a group.”
The Register
Salina — The desire to deepen the faith draws students into the interactive Pastoral Ministry Education program.
“You’re not going to get this on EWTN, a DVD or television show,” said Ellen Becker, a Junction City resident and parishioner at St. Francis Xavier. “It’s not like anything you’re going to get anywhere else. You’re not going to get to pick the brain of these wonderful people who are taking the time to teach us.”
Becker was the first person to complete the four-year course, which is a collaboration between the Diocese of Salina, Diocese of Dodge City and Newman University in Wichita. She learned about the program while at a workshop.
“I was so attracted to it, so excited about the classes,” she said.“I loved the classes and all of a sudden four years were gone and I had a degree.”
Students may opt to take the courses for college credit, as part of a certificate program or for personal enrichment. If one already has a bachelor’s degree, completing 30 hours from the program will net them an additional bachelor’s.
Goodland resident Fred Hall is the second person in the diocese to complete the program. He became interested in taking the courses because he has served on both the parish council and the finance council at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Goodland.
A convert to the Catholic faith, Hall said the classes were informative.
“I had a lot to learn still,” he said. “The more classes I took, the more questions I had.”
Hall said he opted to take the classes for a certificate.
IMAGE: CNS/Paul HaringBy Carol GlatzVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Christian hope isn't about believing in something that may or may not come true, like hoping tomorrow's weather will be pleasant, Pope Francis said. "Christian hope is the expectation of something that already has been fulfilled and that certainly will be attained for each one of us," that is, knowing Christ died and is truly risen so that all of humanity may gain salvation and live together with God, the pope said Feb. 1 during his weekly general audience. Continuing a series of talks on Christian hope, the pope looked at St. Paul's First Letter to the Thessalonians (5:4-11) and what it teaches about the Christian belief in life after death. The early Christian community at Thessaloniki was firm in its belief in Christ's resurrection, but trusting in one's own resurrection and the resurrection of loved ones was a bit harder to grasp, the pope said. Such doubts and uncertainty still exist today as "we all are a little afraid of dying," he told those gathered in the Paul VI audience hall. St. Paul, he said, writes words of encouragement, telling Christians to arm themselves against the onslaught of doubt and difficulties by "putting on the breastplate of faith and love and the helmet that is hope for salvation." This kind of hope, the pope said, has nothing to do with wishing for "something nice," something "that may or may not happen." "For example, people say, 'I hope it will be nice weather tomorrow,' but we know that it might be terrible weather instead." Christian hope isn't like that, he said. It is belief in "a sure reality" because it is rooted in the real event of Christ's resurrection and his promise of eternal life with him. It's knowing and seeing that "there is a door over there," he said, pointing to the entryway into the Paul VI audience hall. "There is a door. I hope to get to the door. What do I have to do? Walk toward the door. I am sure I will make it to the door. That is what Christian hope is like. Being certain that I am walking" with that destination, he said. Christian hope is living like an expectant mother, the pope said. "When a woman realizes she is pregnant, she learns to live each day in expectation of seeing her child's gaze," he said. Everyone needs to learn to live each day with this same joyful anticipation -- "to live in expectation of gazing at the Lord, of finding the Lord," he said. Learning to live in "sure expectation" isn't easy, but it can be learned, he said. "A humble, poor heart" knows how to wait, but it is difficult for someone who is "full of himself and his possessions." The pope asked everyone to repeat aloud with him St. Paul's words (1 Thes 4:17) as a way to find peace and consolation, knowing that one day the faithful will be united with God and their loved ones: "Thus we shall always be with the Lord." At the end of his main audience talk, the pope greeted members of the Global Catholic Climate Movement, which seeks to act upon the pope's encyclical "Laudato Si'" and address climate change. He thanked them for their dedication to "taking care of our common home during this time of serious social-environmental crisis." He encouraged them to continue to expand and strengthen their networks "so that local churches may respond with determination to the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor." - - - Follow Glatz on Twitter: @CarolGlatz.- - -Copyright © 2017 Catholic News Service/U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. www.catholicnews.com. All rights reserved. Republishing or redistributing of CNS content, including by framing or similar means without prior permission, is prohibited. You may link to stories on our public site. This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To request permission for republishing or redistributing of CNS content, please contact permissions at cns@catholicnews.com.
IMAGE: CNS photo/Michael Reynolds, EPA By WASHINGTON (CNS) -- President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat on the U.S. Supreme Court that has been empty since the death of Justice Antonin Scalia last February. Gorsuch is a man the country needs, Trump said in announcing his nominee the evening of Jan. 31. He added that his pick for the high court already has had bipartisan support. "Judge Gorsuch has outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline," he said. When Trump announced his choice at the White House, in the audience was Maureen McCarthy Scalia, the widow of the late justice. One of the couple's children also was present: Father Paul Scalia, a priest of the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia. In his remarks, Gorsuch said he was thankful for friends, family and faith giving him balance. He also said he was honored and humbled to be chosen as a nominee to the nation's highest court. He described Scalia as "lion of the law" and said he misses him. He said he respects the fact that Congress, not the courts, writes new laws. "It is the role of judges to apply, not alter, the work of the people's representatives. A judge who likes every outcome he reaches is very likely a bad judge, stretching for results he prefers rather than those the law demands." Several news outlets reported that hundreds of demonstrators held a rally outside the Supreme Court building to protest Trump's choice of Gorsuch. Pro-life organizations, however, were quick to praise the president's selection of someone who they said will "carry on the legacy" of Scalia. Gorsuch, judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, is 49, making him the youngest Supreme Court nominee in 25 years. He was born in Denver. He currently lives outside of Boulder, Colorado, with his wife and two daughters. He lived in the Washington area as a teenager when his mother, Anne Gorsuch Burford, was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Gorsuch attended the Jesuit-run Georgetown Preparatory School where he won a national debate championship. Gorsuch has the typical qualifications of a high court justice. He graduated from Columbia, Harvard and Oxford, clerked for two Supreme Court justices and also worked for the Department of Justice. He also is an adjunct law professor at the University of Colorado and he wrote a 2009 book arguing against the legalization of assisted suicide and euthanasia. Gorsuch hasn't written a ruling specifically on abortion, but he has strong views on religious liberty. He sided with the Little Sisters of the Poor in their challenge of the contraceptive mandate of the Affordable Care Act. And in Hobby Lobby Stores v. Sebelius, in June 2013, the 10th Circuit ordered the federal government to stop enforcement of the federal mandate against Hobby Lobby, the Oklahoma-based Christian chain of retail arts and crafts stores. In his concurrence, Gorsuch said the contraception mandate substantially burdened the company's religious exercise -- a decision the Supreme Court later upheld. Gorsuch is an Episcopalian. Scalia, who had been one of six Catholic members of the court, was often described as its most conservative voice and known for his strict interpretation of the Constitution's intent. "All too often, our efforts to protect unborn children and other vulnerable humans have been overridden by judges who believe they have a right to impose their own policy preferences," Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, said in a statement. "We are heartened that Judge Gorsuch appears to share Justice Scalia's view that federal judges are constrained to enforce the text and original intent of constitutional provisions, and on all other matters should defer to democratically elected lawmakers," Tobias added. Priests for Life, the American Life League, the Susan B. Anthony List and other groups echoed those sentiments. Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, called Gorsuch "an exceptional choice." "In the coming days, we will mobilize the pro-life grass-roots nationwide and in key Senate battleground states to urge the Senate to swiftly confirm" she said in a statement. "Should pro-abortion Democratic Senators choose to filibuster this immensely qualified nominee, they do so at their own political peril." - - -Copyright © 2017 Catholic News Service/U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. www.catholicnews.com. All rights reserved. Republishing or redistributing of CNS content, including by framing or similar means without prior permission, is prohibited. You may link to stories on our public site. This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To request permission for republishing or redistributing of CNS content, please contact permissions at cns@catholicnews.com.
IMAGE: CNS photo/Andrew Kelly, ReutersBy WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The chairmen of three U.S. bishops' committees Jan. 31 expressed solidarity with the Muslim community and expressed deep concern over religious freedom issues they said President Donald Trump's refugee ban raises. Trump's executive memorandum of Jan. 27 "has generated fear and untold anxiety among refugees, immigrants and others throughout the faith community in the United States," said the committee chairmen in a joint statement. "In response ' we join with other faith leaders to stand in solidarity again with those affected by this order, especially our Muslim sisters and brothers." "We also express our firm resolution that the order's stated preference for 'religious minorities' should be applied to protect not only Christians where they are a minority, but all religious minorities who suffer persecution, which includes Yezidis, Shia Muslims in majority Sunni areas, and vice versa," said the statement from by Bishop Mitchell T. Rozanski of Springfield, Massachusetts, Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore and Bishop Oscar Cantu of Las Cruces, New Mexico. They are, respectively, the chairmen of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs, Ad Hoc Committee for Religious Liberty and Committee on International Justice and Peace. "While we also recognize that the United States government has a duty to protect the security of its people, we must nevertheless employ means that respect both religious liberty for all, and the urgency of protecting the lives of those who desperately flee violence and persecution," they said. MORE TO COME - - -Copyright © 2017 Catholic News Service/U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. www.catholicnews.com. All rights reserved. Republishing or redistributing of CNS content, including by framing or similar means without prior permission, is prohibited. You may link to stories on our public site. This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To request permission for republishing or redistributing of CNS content, please contact permissions at cns@catholicnews.com.
IMAGE: CNS photo/Bruce Gilbert, FordhamBy Carol ZimmermannWASHINGTON (CNS) -- Catholic college leaders were encouraged Jan. 29 to take steps to heal racial divides on their campuses during an annual meeting in Washington. Father Bryan Massingale, a theology professor at Fordham University in New York and author of "Racial Justice in the Catholic Church," acknowledged that Catholic colleges and universities likely have diversity plans and strategies in place, but he said such guidelines will simply sit on the shelves unless there are concrete actions behind them. "What's at stake is our integrity," he told the college presidents and leaders at a workshop during the Jan. 28-30 Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities meeting. He urged them to pay particular attention to the urgency of what African-American students are experiencing today as highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement. Father Massingale said Catholic colleges leaders need to be aware of the Catholic response to this moment of racial turmoil and urged them as a first step to recommit to their sponsors and founders. "They worked for the marginalized. Tell and own that story," he said. He also urged them to provide training in anti-racism, forums for dialogue, curriculum revisions to include voices of people of color and also to make sure campuses have diverse faculty members. "College presidents need to let everyone know this is an issue they are viscerally committed to," he said, urging them to step out of their comfort zones and also to assure students that "intolerance in words and postings won't be tolerated." He said school leaders also need to look at the policing on their campuses, pointing out that as an African-American he had been trailed by a campus safety patrol on a campus when he was not wearing his clerics but a hoodie. This is a "huge concern" on campuses, he added, pointing out that African-Americans are still disproportionately viewed suspiciously. Father Massingale also experienced police presence when he recently gave a talk at a Catholic college and learned that plain-clothes police officers were in the audience because school officials feared there could be violence during a talk on the Black Lives Matter movement. Officers weren't in place for other lectures, he noted. The priest, who teaches courses in Catholic social teaching, said when it comes to talking about racial diversity, his students at first don't know how to talk about it and also feel uncomfortable. When he asks them how they are feeling, they list any of the following: nervous, hopeless, paralyzed, afraid, tense, worried, guilty, angry and ashamed. It's OK to feel these emotions, but don't get stuck there, he tells them, which he seemed to be echoing to the hotel ballroom filled with college leaders. He said campuses need to show solidarity with those people of color who often feel a lack of inclusion saying they get daily insults with subtle and blatant messages that they don't belong. The priest told the college leaders what he tells his students -- that racism and isolation are obstacles to solidarity. Campuses need to be concerned about all their members: "recognizing the humanity of those who are not like us," he added. But showing solidarity in the midst of conflict, isn't easy, he said, warning that college leaders could likely face resistance. He urged them to be hopeful and he left them with the last line of his recent book: "What is now does not have to be. Therein lies the hope. And the challenge." - - - Follow Zimmermann on Twitter: @carolmaczim.- - -Copyright © 2017 Catholic News Service/U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. www.catholicnews.com. All rights reserved. Republishing or redistributing of CNS content, including by framing or similar means without prior permission, is prohibited. You may link to stories on our public site. This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To request permission for republishing or redistributing of CNS content, please contact permissions at cns@catholicnews.com.
IMAGE: CNS photo/Dario Ayala, ReutersBy Philippe VaillancourtQUEBEC CITY -- Faith and political leaders condemned a shooting at Quebec's main mosque that left at least six people dead. Vigils were scheduled Jan. 30 in Quebec City and Montreal, the evening after a man entered the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center and opened fire, killing at least six men who were praying and injuring 19 more. Police later said they had arrested a suspect in the attack, the motive for which remained unclear. Pope Francis met with Quebec Archbishop Cardinal Gerald Lacroix in Rome Jan. 30 and assured him of his prayers for the victims of the attack on the mosque. A Vatican statement said the pope highlighted the importance of Christians and Muslims remaining united in prayer in these moments. Afterward, the cardinal immediately departed for Canada. Archbishop Christian Lepine of Montreal said: "Nothing can justify such murderous acts aimed at innocent people. We are called to say again that, whatever our beliefs are, as human beings we are all brothers and sisters, all equal in dignity." Bishop Douglas Crosby of Hamilton, Ontario, president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, condemned the shooting, calling it "an assault on the right and freedom of the members of all religions to gather and pray in the name of their deepest beliefs." The Anglican bishops of Quebec City and Montreal were in Canterbury, England, when the attack occurred. In a joint statement on the shooting, Coadjutor Bishop Bruce Myers of Quebec and Bishop Mary Irwin-Gibson of Montreal said: "Along with our grief and prayers we are called as disciples of Jesus to express our solidarity with our neighbors who are Muslim." "We wish to express directly to our Muslim neighbors in Quebec our grief and repugnance at this brutal act of violence against another community of faith, and one in the midst of prayer. When one is attacked, we are all attacked, and our whole society is diminished," they insisted. Archbishop J. Michael Miller of Vancouver, British Columbia, expressed shock and sadness about the attack and sent condolences to members of the cultural center and to Canada's entire Muslim community. "Be assured we will continue to reach out in solidarity to the Muslim community, united in prayer with our Muslim brothers and sisters for the victims of this attack," Archbishop Miller said in a statement Jan. 30. Over the years, the mosque had been targeted by hate crimes. A few months ago, a pig's head was left at the front door, sparking indignation throughout the city. Quebec City is the capital of the province and its second-biggest city, with more than 500,000 people. It has 6,100 Muslims. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was scheduled to be in Quebec City Jan. 30. "It was with tremendous shock, sadness and anger that I heard of this (Jan. 29) evening's tragic and fatal shooting," he said. "We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a center of worship and refuge." Quebec Mayor Regis Labeaume stayed up all night to assess the situation. "My first thoughts go to the victims and their families hit while they were gathered to pray. Quebec is an open city where all must be allowed to live together in security and respect," he said. "I invite the population to come together and stand united. Quebec is strong, Quebec is proud, Quebec is opened to the world," he added. - - - Vaillancourt is editor on Montreal-based Presence info.- - -Copyright © 2017 Catholic News Service/U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. www.catholicnews.com. All rights reserved. Republishing or redistributing of CNS content, including by framing or similar means without prior permission, is prohibited. You may link to stories on our public site. This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To request permission for republishing or redistributing of CNS content, please contact permissions at cns@catholicnews.com.