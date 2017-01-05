New embassy a sign of pope's love for Palestine, President Abbas says IMAGE: CNS/ReutersBy Junno Arocho EstevesVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas thanked Pope Francis for his support of the country's new embassy to the Holy See. "This is a sign that the pope loves the Palestinian people and loves peace," Abbas told the pope Jan. 14 before heading to the inauguration of the Palestinian embassy to the Holy See in Rome. The pope welcomed Abbas with open arms, embracing the president and saying, "It is a pleasure to welcome you here." "I am also happy to be here," Abbas replied. The Vatican said the two leaders spoke privately of the contribution of Catholics in Palestine and their "promotion of human dignity and assistance for those most in need, especially in the fields of education, health and aid." The pope and Abbas also discussed the peace process and expressed hope that "direct negotiations between the parties may be resumed to bring an end to the violence" and to find "a just and lasting solution." "To this end, it is hoped that -- with the support of the international community -- measures can be taken that favor mutual trust and contribute to creating a climate that permits courageous decisions to be made in favor of peace," the Vatican said. The protection of holy sites "for believers of all three of the Abrahamic religions" was also discussed, the statement said. After the pope and president spent more than 20 minutes speaking in private, Abbas introduced Pope Francis to the Palestinian officials traveling with him. One member of the delegation joked with the pope about the pope's favorite soccer team, San Lorenzo, before giving Pope Francis a soccer jersey with the colors of the Palestinian flag. Abbas presented the pope with five gifts: a Byzantine-style icon of Jesus; a stone from the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, the site of Jesus' crucifixion; documentation from the Presidential Committee for the Restoration of the Church of the Nativity; a book documenting Palestine's diplomatic relations with the Holy See; and a gold-plated icon of the Holy Family. The pope gave the president a gold commemorative medallion of the Holy Year of Mercy and Arabic translations of "Amoris Laetitia" ("The Joy of Love") and "Laudato Si', on Care for Our Common Home." Taking his leave, Abbas warmly embraced the pope and went to meet with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, and Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, Vatican secretary for relations with states. Issa Kassissieh, Palestinian ambassador to the Holy See, said the new embassy was "a significant achievement for the Palestinian people, considering that the pope has taken a moral, legal and political stand through recognizing the state of Palestine." In an interview Jan. 12 with Palestinian news agency, WAFA, Kassissieh said the new embassy "marks the outcome" of improved relations between Palestine and the Holy See after the signing in June 2015 of an agreement that supports a two-state solution to the ongoing conflict in the Holy Land. Abbas' visit comes on the heels of an international peace conference in Paris Jan. 15 aimed at restating the international community's support for the peace process. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the gathering as a "rigged conference" that seeks to adopt anti-Israeli policies. "This pushes peace backward. It's not going to obligate us. It's a relic of the past. It's a last gasp of the past before the future sets in," Netanyahu said Jan. 12 following a meeting with Norway's foreign minister, Borge Bende. President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to move the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is also a cause for concern for the Palestinian government as both states claim the city as their rightful capital. The two-state solution would split the city and allow for Palestine to claim East Jerusalem as their capital. Israel, however, claims the entire city as its capital. According to WAFA, Abbas wrote to Trump Jan. 9 and said the move likely would have a "disastrous impact on the peace process, on the two-state solution and on the stability and security of the entire region." Following his meeting with Pope Francis, President Abbas told journalists he hoped President-elect Trump would not move forward with the proposal. "We are waiting to see if it happens. Despite the looming threats to the peace process, President Abbas said he hoped that the example set by the Palestinians agreement with the Vatican will allow European countries to follow suit in order to achieve peace. "I met his Holiness and (thanked him that) the Holy See has completely recognized Palestine as an independent state and I hope that other states will follow the Vatican's example and recognize the state of Palestine," Abbas said. – – – Follow Arocho on Twitter: @arochoju. Catholic panel addresses need to find common ground with Trump administration IMAGE: CNS photo/Lucas Jackson, ReutersBy Rhina GuidosWASHINGTON (CNS) -- Catholic panelists gathered to discuss "Faithful Priorities in a Time of Trump" said it is difficult to get over some of the words the president-elect said during the campaign -- and even before he was a candidate. But as his presidency nears, many of them said it's important to find ways to work with him for the common good. "When Donald Trump says things about women ... I have a hard time stomaching those comments," said Msgr. John Enzler, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington. "We can still find a way, though, to listen and say, 'How do we find common ground?'" Msgr. Enzler was one of five panelists Jan. 12 who addressed the role the Catholic faith can play as the country gets ready for the incoming Trump administration. Some Catholics such as Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Florida, expressed great optimism. "We can have a lot of hope that he will protect life the way we want him to do ... defunding Planned Parenthood, protecting life," Rooney said. "Things like the insurance mandate can be brought into harmony of First Amendment rights." Yet others such as panelist Jessica Chilin Hernandez expressed uncertainty and apprehension of the days ahead. Chilin works at Georgetown University's Kalmanovitz Initiative for Labor and the Working Poor, thanks to a work permit she has through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, known as DACA. President Barack Obama, through executive action in 2012, created a policy that allows certain undocumented young people who came to the U.S. as children to have a work permit and be exempt from deportation. Chilin is one of more than 750,000 people who signed up for DACA. During the campaign, Trump said he would kill the program and threatened mass deportations, sending those like Chilin into panic. "I felt a fear unlike any other fear I have had before," she said about the moment she learned Trump won the election. "The fear was visceral. ... one thought that occupied my mind was that homeland security knows exactly where I live. It was hard to imagine myself having a future in 2017." Joan Rosenhauer, executive vice president of U.S. Operations for Catholic Relief Services, said now is a good time to review the principles of Catholicism and social justice, explaining that they don't divide people and don't say refugees or immigrants are enemies or a burden on society. "What we have to do is lift up our principles," Rosenhauer said. "The problem is deeper because our own Catholic people do not know those principles." Sister Simone Campbell, executive director of Network, a Catholic social justice lobbying organization, said the country is showing a high level of ambiguity, fear, dysfunction and chaos. "I think that challenges all of us as people of faith," she said. Now is the time to stand up for the stranger, the working poor, and anyone who needs of our kindness or help, and Catholic social teaching has a lot to say about it, Sister Campbell said. Msgr. Enzler noted that it is also important to understand that individuals can do much by performing kind actions toward others. People can start by asking: "What did I do today? It's not an agency that can make things better but people," he said. Chilin said it's important to keep in mind language that we use in daily conversation. "Be conscientious of language," she said. "Illegal is a racial slur. No human being is illegal and yet, in many circles, they use it to describe us." Panel moderator John Carr, director of Georgetown University's Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life, which sponsored the event, asked how Catholics can build bridges in "an angry country, a divided country." There are a lot of people who feel under attack, he said. "It's important to see what role (Catholics) can play in divisions that have been created over the past year," Rosenhauer said. "I was really struck by Cardinal (Joseph) Tobin and his homily at his installation where one of his key points was that our kindness must be known to all." It's important to stand up for beliefs even when others disagree with them, she said, "but we have to find a way to do it with kindness." "We want to protect children in the womb. That's something we can work with this (the Trump) administration and Congress on. ... Senator (Jeff) Sessions said there would be no Muslim ban. That's something we would support and work together on ... then let's be clear about the areas for disagreements." Msgr. Enzler said Catholics, particularly the church's leaders, must also speak and raise their voices for the vulnerable, and strongly speak the church's message. Moderator Carr asked Sister Campbell whether she could offer any lessons about building bridges that she learned during the Nuns on the Bus tour last summer, a 19-day trip that a group of women religious undertook from Wisconsin to the national political conventions in Cleveland and Philadelphia. Its aim was to learn what people around the country were thinking about just before the presidential election. Sister Campbell used the bus as a metaphor for the country. Some said the bus had made them feel as if they were welcome back into a community, a feeling they had not had in a long time, because everyone was welcome on the bus. She said she heard stories about poverty, lack of jobs and lack of access to health care that resulted in the deaths of loved ones. "No one can be left out of our care," Sister Campbell said. "We are a nation of problem-solvers, but we have sunk into extreme individualism." As Pope Francis has said, it's about the people, and when people feel loved, they flourish and when they flourish so does the country, she said.

Bishops of Malta issue norms for ministry to divorced, civilly remarried IMAGE: CNS/Paul HaringBy Cindy WoodenVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Under certain circumstances and after long prayer and a profound examination of conscience, some divorced and civilly remarried Catholics may return to the sacraments, said the bishops of Malta. With "an informed and enlightened conscience," a separated or divorced person living in a new relationship who is able "to acknowledge and believe that he or she is at peace with God," the bishops said, "cannot be precluded from participating in the sacraments of reconciliation and the Eucharist." The Maltese "Criteria for the Application of Chapter VIII of 'Amoris Laetitia,'" Pope Francis' apostolic exhortation on the family, was published Jan. 13 after being sent to all of the country's priests by Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta and Bishop Mario Grech of Gozo. The bishops urged their priests to recognize how "couples and families who find themselves in complex situations, especially those involving separated or divorced persons who have entered a new union" may have "'lost' their first marriage," but not their hope in Jesus. "Some of these earnestly desire to live in harmony with God and with the church, so much so, that they are asking us what they can do in order to be able to celebrate the sacraments of reconciliation and the Eucharist," the bishops wrote. The first step, they said, always must be to affirm church teaching that marriage is indissoluble. Then, the bishops said, the couple's specific situation should be examined to determine if their first union was a valid marriage. If not, they should be encourage to seek an annulment. Without an annulment, the bishops said, couples living in a new relationship should be encouraged to abstain from sexual relations since the church does not consider their new union a marriage. Sometimes, however, the couple will find practicing the virtue of "conjugal continence" impossible. Archbishop Scicluna and Bishop Grech urged priests to devote time to such couples, guiding them in a reflection on their first union, their contributions to its failure, the impact on their children and a host of other questions. "This discernment acquires significant importance since, as the pope teaches, in some cases this help" from the church in growing in holiness "can include the help of the sacraments," the Malta document said. "While exercising our ministry, we must be careful to avoid falling into extremes: into extreme rigor on the one hand and laxity on the other," the bishops wrote to their priests.

Bishops still have hope Congress will pass immigration reform IMAGE: CNS photo/Mike Blake, ReutersBy Mark PattisonWASHINGTON (CNS) -- Despite the apprehension over policies that could be enacted by a Republican-led Congress acting in accord with a Republican president in Donald Trump, the U.S. Catholic bishops remain hopeful that Congress will pass an immigration reform bill. "This is a new moment with a new Congress, a new administration. We should up our expectations and move very carefully on comprehensive immigration reform," said Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo, of Galveston-Houston, who is president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. "I think this might be a very good time, a better time, to pursue our goals," Cardinal DiNardo said during a Jan. 12 conference call promoting National Migration Week, Jan. 8-14. "I think the (bishops') conference is trying to start a conversation with the transition team of the president-elect," said Archbishop Jose H. Gomez of Los Angeles, USCCB vice president. "We continue to help elected officials ... to understand the issue," he added. "I think we are trying to establish that communication." "We are very much concerned about keeping families together. It's Important to respect the security of this nation ... but never to lose that human face to this reality," added Bishop Joe S. Vasquez of Austin, Texas, chairman of the bishops' Committee on Migration. "People are suffering. People want to be welcome. People want to be a part of this great American society," Bishop Vasquez said. "We need to bring about some change," he added. "We hope the president will work with us and with Congress as well to pass some laws that will be humane and respectful." "In the days and weeks ahead, there will be intense debate over immigration reform and refugee policy. Ultimately, the question is this: Will our nation treat all migrants and refugees, regardless of their national origin or religion, in a way that respects their inherent dignity as children of God?" Cardinal DiNardo said. "Pope Francis reminds us we are all equal before God. In equal measure, we are in need of and can receive God's great mercy. This is what makes us sisters and brothers, regardless of how we chose to divide ourselves." The morning of the conference call, Archbishop Gomez presented a video message from Pope Francis on immigration during a Mass at the Dolores Mission Church in Boyle Heights, California, near Los Angeles. The clip was part of the pope's interview with a U.S. television journalist. Bishop Vasquez dismissed the notion that nationwide immigration reform is virtually impossible. "I don't know whether indeed working with the local level is sufficient. I think we as a church have to work with our local communities, with our local diocese and our state Catholic conferences," he said. "But it's important that we engage the current administration, to make known what is taking place in our countries. We have to work at the local level, but yes, we also have to work at the national level." "There are many in Congress who think that immigration reform is a definite possibility," said Ashley Feasley, policy director for the USCCB's Migration and Refugee Services. "We need to show the need for the reform of our broken system." Shortly after Trump's election, Archbishop Gomez had preached about children in his diocese going to bed afraid. Bishops, he said during the conference call, "can be present to the people and give that sense of peace that we are together. There is a democratic process in our country, and this happens every four years. ... We can address those situations and accomplish that in the specific area of immigration reform." He added that in his archdiocese, people are "more open to see the future with more peace and understanding."