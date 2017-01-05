Click here to watch a video of the 2016 Our Lady of Guadalupe Procession that occurred at Sacred Heart Cathedral.Read More
The Catholic Diocese of Salina is currently recruiting for the position of:
Director of Stewardship and Development
My Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ:
Salina — The desire to deepen the faith draws students into the interactive Pastoral Ministry Education program.
“You’re not going to get this on EWTN, a DVD or television show,” said Ellen Becker, a Junction City resident and parishioner at St. Francis Xavier. “It’s not like anything you’re going to get anywhere else. You’re not going to get to pick the brain of these wonderful people who are taking the time to teach us.”
Becker was the first person to complete the four-year course, which is a collaboration between the Diocese of Salina, Diocese of Dodge City and Newman University in Wichita. She learned about the program while at a workshop.
“I was so attracted to it, so excited about the classes,” she said.“I loved the classes and all of a sudden four years were gone and I had a degree.”
Students may opt to take the courses for college credit, as part of a certificate program or for personal enrichment. If one already has a bachelor’s degree, completing 30 hours from the program will net them an additional bachelor’s.
Goodland resident Fred Hall is the second person in the diocese to complete the program. He became interested in taking the courses because he has served on both the parish council and the finance council at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Goodland.
A convert to the Catholic faith, Hall said the classes were informative.
“I had a lot to learn still,” he said. “The more classes I took, the more questions I had.”
Hall said he opted to take the classes for a certificate.
Concordia — ’Twas two weeks before Christmas, when all through the house; Every creature was stirring, probably even a mouse; The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, And St. Nick and the missus were already there!
The “house” in the original “Visit from St. Nicholas” was probably that of poet Clement Moore. But the house in this telling was the Nazareth Motherhouse, where children and families gathered eagerly early the afternoon of Dec. 11 to meet the Jolly Old Elf and Mrs. Claus.
Arriving just after 1 p.m., they quickly took to their task: Talking with children — even the hesitant ones — and posing for countless photos, with nary a cookie break between them.
Their visit was part of the Motherhouse Christmas Open House, which also included guided tours of the historic landmark building, holiday music, coloring for the kids and, of course, cookies, along with punch and coffee. Numerous Sisters of St. Joseph were on hand to welcome guests, lead tours and serve refreshments.
But Santa and Mrs. Claus — who on other days are known as Dell Lee and Annette Boswell of Leon, Iowa — were the main attraction.
Hays — The Salina Diocese Catholic Rural Life met Dec. 3 and elected new officers during the quarterly meeting.
New officers elected were President Tom Murphy from St. Joseph Parish in Dorrance, Vice President Pete Lorenz from St. John the Baptist Parish in Beloit, Secretary Father Brian Lager from Sacred Heart Parish in Plainville and Treasurer Janice Kruse from Sacred Heart Parish in Seldon. Father Rich Daise, Sacred Heart Parish in Colby, is the moderator.
Tom Murphy and his wife, Jo, are both active in Catholic Rural Life.
“I have always felt that good ag producers were the most environmentally conscious people and we’re very connected to their God,” he said. “I look forward to finding ways for Catholic Rural Life to continue to help the people of the Salina Diocese to continue to grow in their faith and in appreciation of God in their daily farming activities.”
Catholic Rural Life meets quarterly and hosts two different events throughout the Diocese each year. One is on or near May 15 for a St. Isidore Day Mass and blessing of fields. Rural Life Day is held on the second Sunday in August. Rural Life Day includes hearing the stories and recognizing farm families with a Msgr. Weber Century Farm Award for families who have farmed their land for at least 100 years.
Beloit — For the third time since the Wendy’s High School Heisman competition began, a student from St. John Catholic High School was the winner for the state of Kansas. For the first time, one of its students was a national finalist for the award.
On Nov. 8, senior Davis Dubbert was announced as one of five national finalists.
“Davis is an exceptional young man and we are all excited for him,” said Principal Marcy Kee. “He is a product of our culture at St. John’s. Students, their parents and school faculty all adhere to a strong faith based mentality, practicing a servant-leadership style. We are grateful for his opportunity to represent each of us in the St. John’s family.”
Dubbert and his parents, David and Jeri Dubbert were in New York Dec. 9 with the other finalists at the awards ceremony.
“All the other kids who were national finalists had schools with at least 1,000 kids in them,” he said. “There are 16 in my graduating class.”
IMAGE: CNS/Paul HaringBy Cindy WoodenVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Looking out over St. Peter's Square where icicles hung from usually bubbling fountains, Pope Francis prayed for the homeless. The freeze in Rome, subzero temperatures in large parts of Europe and heavy snowfalls in many areas in early January forced the closure of roads and schools and were blamed for at least a dozen deaths. "In these very cold days, I think and I invite you to think of the people who live on the streets, struck by the cold and, many times, by indifference," Pope Francis told people in St. Peter's Square Jan. 8. "Unfortunately, some have not survived," the pope told people who had bundled up against the midday chill to recite the Angelus prayer with him. "Let us pray for them and ask the Lord to warm our hearts so that we can help them." Because of the cold weather, the papal charities office instituted a 24-hour open-door policy at the shelters it runs with the Missionaries of Charity for homeless men and homeless women. Usually the shelters open in the evening and close in the morning. Archbishop Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner and point man for Pope Francis' aid to the homeless around the Vatican, was unavailable for comment Jan. 9. However, Italian media reported that he left a van and another automobile from his office unlocked and parked outside the Vatican over the weekend so the homeless could take turns using it for shelter.
IMAGE: CNS/Paul HaringBy Cindy WoodenVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- The Catholic Church is "very far" from a situation in which the pope is in need of "fraternal correction" because he has not put the faith and church teaching in danger, said Cardinal Gerhard Muller, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. Interviewed Jan. 9 on the Italian all-news channel, TGCom24, Cardinal Muller said Pope Francis' document on the family, "Amoris Laetitia," was "very clear" in its teaching. In the document, the cardinal said, Pope Francis asks priests "to discern the situation of these persons living in an irregular union -- that is, not in accordance with the doctrine of the church on marriage -- and asks for help for these people to find a path for a new integration into the church according to the condition of the sacraments (and) the Christian message on matrimony." In the papal document, he said, "I do not see any opposition: On one side we have the clear doctrine on matrimony, and on the other the obligation of the church to care for these people in difficulty." The cardinal was interviewed about a formal request to Pope Francis for clarification about "Amoris Laetitia" and particularly its call for the pastoral accompaniment of people who are divorced and civilly remarried or who are living together without marriage. The request, called a "dubia," was written in September by U.S. Cardinal Raymond L. Burke, patron of the Knights of Malta, and three other cardinals. They published the letter in November after Pope Francis did not respond. In an interview later, Cardinal Burke said the pope must respond to the "dubia" because they directly impact the faith and the teaching of the church. If there is no response, he said, a formal "correction of the pope" would be in order. Cardinal Muller told the Italian television that "a possible fraternal correction of the pope seems very remote at this time because it does not concern a danger for the faith," which is the situation St. Thomas Aquinas described for fraternal correction. "It harms the church" for cardinals to so publicly challenge the pope, he said. In his letter on the family, Pope Francis affirmed church teaching on the indissolubility of marriage, but he also urged pastors to provide spiritual guidance and assistance with discernment to Catholics who have married civilly without an annulment of their church marriage. A process of discernment, he has said, might eventually lead to a determination that access to the sacraments is possible. The possibility reflects a change in church teaching on the indissolubility of marriage and the sinfulness of sexual relations outside a valid marriage, in the view of the document written by Cardinals Burke; Walter Brandmuller, a German and former president of the Pontifical Commission for Historical Sciences; Carlo Caffarra, retired archbishop of Bologna, Italy; and Joachim Meisner, retired archbishop of Cologne, Germany. In the TGCom24 interview, Cardinal Muller said, "everyone, especially cardinals of the Roman church, have the right to write a letter to the pope. However, I was astonished that this became public, almost forcing the pope to say 'yes' or 'no'" to the cardinals' questions about what exactly the pope meant in "Amoris Laetitia." "This, I don't like," Cardinal Muller said.
IMAGE: CNS photo/Bob RollerBy Beth GriffinNEWARK, N.J. (CNS) -- The chasm between faith and life is the greatest challenge facing the Catholic Church today, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin said at his installation Mass, and he urged the church to be salt for the earth so that the presence of Christ does not become "a comforting, nostalgic memory." Delivering the homily during the liturgy Jan. 6, the feast of the Epiphany, Cardinal Tobin said he wanted to head off "a growing trend that seems to isolate us, convincing us to neatly compartmentalize our lives" as people attend Mass on Sunday and then doing "whatever we think we need to do to get by" the rest of the week. Cardinal Tobin said his appointment reminded him "that stakes are incredibly high" as he assumes leadership of the richly diverse Archdiocese of Newark. "If we permit the chasm between faith and life to continue to expand, we risk losing Christ, reducing him simply to an interesting idea of a comforting, nostalgic memory. And if we lose Christ, the world has lost the salt, light and leaven that could have transformed it," he said. He recalled how the church is "the place where believers speak and listen to each other, and it is the community of faith that speaks with and listens to the world. The church senses a responsibility for the world, not simply as yet another institutional presence or a benevolent NGO, but as a movement of salt, light and leaven for the world's transformation. For this reason, our kindness must be known to all." The installation took place before more than 2,000 people at Newark's towering Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Cardinal Tobin concelebrated the Mass with six other cardinals and more than 60 archbishops and bishops. Five hundred priests and deacons also participated. After a 30-minute processional, Archbishop John J. Myers, retired archbishop of Newark, welcomed participants and took special note of members of Cardinal Tobin's religious community, the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, his mother, Marie Terese Tobin, and his extended family. Cardinal Tobin, 64, is the eldest of 13 children. Archbishop Christophe Pierre, papal nuncio to the United States, recalled when St. John Paul visited Newark in 1995, he described the nearby Statue of Liberty as a symbol of "the nation America aspires to be." Archbishop Pierre told Cardinal Tobin, "We are confident that in imitation of the Good Shepherd, your episcopal ministry will be both hospitable and welcoming." The nuncio read the apostolic mandate from Pope Francis to the College of Consultors to authorize Cardinal Tobin as the new archbishop of Newark. The letter noted that Cardinal Tobin carried out his episcopal responsibility to his flock in Indianapolis for four years "with prudence, decision-making and much learning." It also commended him to the protection of St. Patrick and St. Elizabeth, patrons of the archdiocese. Carrying the unfurled scroll with the mandate raised high in front of him, Cardinal Tobin walked down the main aisle and was greeted with sustained applause. The cathedral was filled to capacity with the cardinal's family and well-wishers from Newark and Indianapolis. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and his wife, Mary Pat, as well as Sen. Robert Menendez were among the civic representatives. The installation took place on the feast of the Epiphany and the choice of music reflected the liturgical season, as well as the special occasion. "O Come, All Ye Faithful" was the opening hymn. "Angels We Have Heard on High" was sung as the cardinal accepted greetings from representatives of clergy, religious, and laity of the archdiocese, ecumenical and interreligious groups and civil authorities. The responsorial psalm was a version of Psalm 98 commissioned for the occasion from Pedro Rubalcava. "Beautiful Star of Bethlehem," "Joy to the World," "The First Noel," and "Hark the Herald Angels Sing" rang out in the church decorated with red poinsettias and evergreen wreaths. Ethnic diversity in the archdiocese was represented by prayers of intercession in Spanish, English, Korean, Polish, Creole, Ibo, Portuguese, Tagalog and Italian. At the end of Mass, Cardinal Tobin thanked "all those families to which I belong, beginning with the one that's put up with me for 64 years," specifically his mother, 12 brothers and sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles who were present. He said his family taught him how to love and share while growing up in a one-bathroom house with eight sisters. The cardinal extended thanks to his Redemptorist family and "bishops in episcopal service in Indiana and New Jersey." When he thanked Archbishop Meyers for his welcome and "the care you've given to this archdiocese for 15 years," the congregation offered sustained applause. Thanking the people in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for all they taught him and now mean to him, Cardinal Tobin said, "I showed up there unexpectedly four years ago and I was a little embarrassed to be parachuted in on top of these unsuspecting Hoosiers." Of his newest family in Newark, Cardinal Tobin said, "These past couple of months have been an interesting roller coaster of emotions, a time of preparation, anticipation and change for all of us." He expressed "heartfelt, sincere thanks" to the "army of people" who worked since his appointment was announced Nov. 7 to plan multiple services and celebratory events.- - -Copyright © 2017 Catholic News Service/U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. www.catholicnews.com. All rights reserved. Republishing or redistributing of CNS content, including by framing or similar means without prior permission, is prohibited. You may link to stories on our public site. This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To request permission for republishing or redistributing of CNS content, please contact permissions at cns@catholicnews.com.
IMAGE: CNS/L'Osservatore RomanoBy Junno Arocho EstevesVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Parents are charged with guarding the faith given to their children at baptism and helping them become true witnesses by example rather than just rules, Pope Francis said. By asking the church for faith for their children through the sacrament of baptism, Christian parents have the task of helping their children to grow so that they "may be witnesses for all of us: also for us priests, bishops, everyone," the pope said during a Mass in the Sistine Chapel. During the Mass Jan. 8, the feast of the baptism of the Lord, Pope Francis baptized 28 infants -- 15 boys and 13 girls. "Faith is not reciting the 'Creed' on Sunday when we go to Mass: It is not only this," the pope said. "Faith is believing that which is the truth: God the father who has sent his son and the Spirit which gives us life." The pope's brief homily centered on the meaning of faith, which he described as a lifelong journey that "is lived" and leads to becoming a witness of Christ. Parents, he continued, must also teach through their example that faith "means trusting in God." While the pope spoke, the faint cries of a child echoed throughout the Sistine Chapel, causing a chain reaction of crying infants. "The concert has begun!" the pope said jokingly. "It is because the children are in a place they do not know; they woke up earlier than usual. One begins with one note and then the others mimic. Some cry simply because another one cried." Acknowledging that some babies might be crying because they are hungry, the pope urged the mothers to not be ashamed to breast-feed their children in the chapel. "Mothers, nurse them without fear, with all normality, like Our Lady nursed Jesus," he told them. Later, before praying the Angelus with those gathered in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis said the feast of the Lord's baptism helps "us to the rediscover the beauty of being a baptized people." The baptized, he said, are "sinners saved by the grace of Christ, truly inserted by the power of the Holy Spirit in the filial relationship of Jesus with the father and welcomed into the womb of mother church" where Christians are capable of being brothers and sisters with everyone. Noting John the Baptist's feelings of unworthiness in baptizing Jesus, Pope Francis said John was aware "of the great distance between him and Jesus." However, Jesus came into the world to bridge the gap between God and man and "to reunite that which was divided," he said. After his baptism, Jesus begins his mission of salvation, which is characterized "by the style of a humble and meek servant, armed only with the strength of truth," he said. All Christians, the pope added, are called to follow Jesus' style of proclaiming the Gospel without "shouting or scolding someone." "True mission is never proselytism but rather attraction to Christ. But how? How is attraction to Christ done? With one's own witness that comes from a strong union with him through prayer, adoration and concrete charity, which is service to Jesus present in the least of our brothers," he said. After reciting the Angelus prayer, Pope Francis prayed for the parents and for the children he baptized, as well as for a "young catechumen" he baptized Jan. 7 in the chapel of the Domus Sanctae Marthae, where he lives. The Vatican provided no further details about the young person. "I invoke the Holy Spirit upon them and their children so that this sacrament, which is so simple yet at the same time so important, may be lived with faith and joy," the pope said. - - - Follow Arocho on Twitter: @arochoju.
IMAGE: CNS/ReutersBy Carol GlatzVATICAN CITY (CNS) -- At the start of a new year, Pope Francis laid out a laundry list of suggested resolutions for religious and political leaders for making a joint commitment toward building peace. No conflict exists that is "a habit impossible to break," the pope said, but he underlined that kicking such a habit requires greater efforts to rectify social injustice, protect religious freedom, jump-start peace talks, end the arms trade and cooperate in responding to climate change and the immigration and refugee crises. In a 45-minute speech Jan. 9 to diplomats accredited to the Vatican, the pope underlined what he saw as the real "enemies of peace" and the best responses that could be made by today's religious and political leaders. "One enemy of peace," he said, is seeing the human person as a means to an end, which "opens the way to the spread of injustice, social inequality and corruption." The waste, "greedy exploitation" and inequitable distribution of the world's resources provoke conflict, he said, and human trafficking, especially the abuse and exploitation of children, cannot be overlooked.Another enemy of peace, the pope said, are ideologies that exploit "social unrest in order to foment contempt and hate" and target others as enemies to be eliminated. "Under the guise of promising great benefits, (such ideologies) instead leave a trail of poverty, division, social tensions, suffering and, not infrequently, death," he said. What peace requires, he said, is "a vision of human beings capable of promoting an integral development respectful of their transcendent dignity" as well as the courage and commitment to seek to build peace together every day. Religions are "called to promote peace," he said, appealing to "all religious authorities to join in reaffirming unequivocally that one can never kill in God's name." "The fundamentalist-inspired terrorism" that has been killing so many innocent people the past year is "a homicidal madness which misuses God's name in order to disseminate death in a play for domination and power." Fundamentalist terrorism is the fruit of deep "spiritual poverty" that does not connect a pious fear of God with the mandate to love one's neighbor. Often it also is linked to deep social poverty, which demands action including on the part of government leaders. Political leaders must guarantee "in the public forum the right to religious freedom" and recognize the positive contribution religious values make in society, he said. They must promote social policies aimed at fighting poverty and promoting the family as well as invest heavily in education and culture so as to eliminate the sort of "terrain" that spreads fundamentalism. Christians, whose divisions "have endured too long," also must heal past wounds and journey forward together with common goals since many of those conflicts have threatened social harmony and peace, the pope said. Peace, he said, entails greater justice and mercy in the world, especially toward foreigners, migrants and refugees. "A common commitment is needed, one focused on offering them a dignified welcome," he said. It means recognizing people have a right to emigrate and take up a new residence without feeling their security and cultural identity are being threatened. Immigrants, however, also must respect local laws and cultures, he added. Handling today's waves of migration demands global responsibility and cooperation so that the "burden of humanitarian assistance" is not left to just a few nations at enormous cost and hardship. Peace also demands an end to the "deplorable arms trade" and a ban on nuclear weapons, he said. Easy access to firearms "not only aggravates various conflicts, but also generates a widespread sense of insecurity and fear." He called on the world community to do everything to encourage "serious negotiations" for an end to the war in Syria, the protection of civilians and delivery of the aid needed to address the "genuine human catastrophe" unfolding there. He urgently appealed for the resumption of dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians in order to guarantee "the peaceful coexistence of two states within internationally recognized borders." "No conflict can become a habit impossible to break," he said, underlining the urgent need for peace in the whole Middle East. The pope praised the church's efforts -- inspired by "mercy and solidarity" -- to avert conflict through negotiated solutions. He thanked the many individuals who followed this path of actively working for peace, resulting in the rapprochement between Cuba and the United States, and the end to conflict in Colombia. Lastly, peace also requires a common commitment to care for creation, he said. Pope Francis said he hoped that after the recent Paris Agreement, there would be increased cooperation by everyone in response to climate change. Because, he said, "the earth is our common home and we need to realize that the choices of each have consequences for all." - - Editors: The pope's speech in English is online at: http://w2.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/speeches/2017/january/documents/papa-francesco_20170109_corpo-diplomatico.html The pope's speech in Spanish is online at: http://w2.vatican.va/content/francesco/es/speeches/2017/january/documents/papa-francesco_20170109_corpo-diplomatico.html- - -Copyright © 2017 Catholic News Service/U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. www.catholicnews.com. All rights reserved. Republishing or redistributing of CNS content, including by framing or similar means without prior permission, is prohibited. You may link to stories on our public site. This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To request permission for republishing or redistributing of CNS content, please contact permissions at cns@catholicnews.com.