In this issue

Salina — The desire to deepen the faith draws students into the interactive Pastoral Ministry Education program.

“You’re not going to get this on EWTN, a DVD or television show,” said Ellen Becker, a Junction City resident and parishioner at St. Francis Xavier. “It’s not like anything you’re going to get anywhere else. You’re not going to get to pick the brain of these wonderful people who are taking the time to teach us.”

Becker was the first person to complete the four-year course, which is a collaboration between the Diocese of Salina, Diocese of Dodge City and Newman University in Wichita. She learned about the program while at a workshop.

“I was so attracted to it, so excited about the classes,” she said.“I loved the classes and all of a sudden four years were gone and I had a degree.”

Students may opt to take the courses for college credit, as part of a certificate program or for personal enrichment. If one already has a bachelor’s degree, completing 30 hours from the program will net them an additional bachelor’s.

Goodland resident Fred Hall is the second person in the diocese to complete the program. He became interested in taking the courses because he has served on both the parish council and the finance council at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Goodland.

A convert to the Catholic faith, Hall said the classes were informative.

“I had a lot to learn still,” he said. “The more classes I took, the more questions I had.”

Hall said he opted to take the classes for a certificate.

