December 23, 2016
In this issue
Christmas Greetings from Bishop Weisenburger.
Interactive classes bring religious degree to diocese.
Santa's visit highlights Sisters' Christmas Open House.
Salina — The desire to deepen the faith draws students into the interactive Pastoral Ministry Education program.
“You’re not going to get this on EWTN, a DVD or television show,” said Ellen Becker, a Junction City resident and parishioner at St. Francis Xavier. “It’s not like anything you’re going to get anywhere else. You’re not going to get to pick the brain of these wonderful people who are taking the time to teach us.”
Becker was the first person to complete the four-year course, which is a collaboration between the Diocese of Salina, Diocese of Dodge City and Newman University in Wichita. She learned about the program while at a workshop.
“I was so attracted to it, so excited about the classes,” she said.“I loved the classes and all of a sudden four years were gone and I had a degree.”
Students may opt to take the courses for college credit, as part of a certificate program or for personal enrichment. If one already has a bachelor’s degree, completing 30 hours from the program will net them an additional bachelor’s.
Goodland resident Fred Hall is the second person in the diocese to complete the program. He became interested in taking the courses because he has served on both the parish council and the finance council at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Goodland.
A convert to the Catholic faith, Hall said the classes were informative.
“I had a lot to learn still,” he said. “The more classes I took, the more questions I had.”
Hall said he opted to take the classes for a certificate.
Concordia — ’Twas two weeks before Christmas, when all through the house; Every creature was stirring, probably even a mouse; The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, And St. Nick and the missus were already there!
The “house” in the original “Visit from St. Nicholas” was probably that of poet Clement Moore. But the house in this telling was the Nazareth Motherhouse, where children and families gathered eagerly early the afternoon of Dec. 11 to meet the Jolly Old Elf and Mrs. Claus.
Arriving just after 1 p.m., they quickly took to their task: Talking with children — even the hesitant ones — and posing for countless photos, with nary a cookie break between them.
Their visit was part of the Motherhouse Christmas Open House, which also included guided tours of the historic landmark building, holiday music, coloring for the kids and, of course, cookies, along with punch and coffee. Numerous Sisters of St. Joseph were on hand to welcome guests, lead tours and serve refreshments.
But Santa and Mrs. Claus — who on other days are known as Dell Lee and Annette Boswell of Leon, Iowa — were the main attraction.
Hays — The Salina Diocese Catholic Rural Life met Dec. 3 and elected new officers during the quarterly meeting.
New officers elected were President Tom Murphy from St. Joseph Parish in Dorrance, Vice President Pete Lorenz from St. John the Baptist Parish in Beloit, Secretary Father Brian Lager from Sacred Heart Parish in Plainville and Treasurer Janice Kruse from Sacred Heart Parish in Seldon. Father Rich Daise, Sacred Heart Parish in Colby, is the moderator.
Tom Murphy and his wife, Jo, are both active in Catholic Rural Life.
“I have always felt that good ag producers were the most environmentally conscious people and we’re very connected to their God,” he said. “I look forward to finding ways for Catholic Rural Life to continue to help the people of the Salina Diocese to continue to grow in their faith and in appreciation of God in their daily farming activities.”
Catholic Rural Life meets quarterly and hosts two different events throughout the Diocese each year. One is on or near May 15 for a St. Isidore Day Mass and blessing of fields. Rural Life Day is held on the second Sunday in August. Rural Life Day includes hearing the stories and recognizing farm families with a Msgr. Weber Century Farm Award for families who have farmed their land for at least 100 years.
Beloit — For the third time since the Wendy’s High School Heisman competition began, a student from St. John Catholic High School was the winner for the state of Kansas. For the first time, one of its students was a national finalist for the award.
On Nov. 8, senior Davis Dubbert was announced as one of five national finalists.
“Davis is an exceptional young man and we are all excited for him,” said Principal Marcy Kee. “He is a product of our culture at St. John’s. Students, their parents and school faculty all adhere to a strong faith based mentality, practicing a servant-leadership style. We are grateful for his opportunity to represent each of us in the St. John’s family.”
Dubbert and his parents, David and Jeri Dubbert were in New York Dec. 9 with the other finalists at the awards ceremony.
“All the other kids who were national finalists had schools with at least 1,000 kids in them,” he said. “There are 16 in my graduating class.”
Salina — The Register, the newspaper of the Diocese of Salina, is delivered to all registered parishioners.
To be able to continue to do that, however, requires some help on their part.
Today’s issue includes a donation envelope. Every household is asked each year to donate $25, roughly the cost of printing and mailing the newspaper.
Until three years ago, The Register was mailed only to those who subscribed. In January 2014, the publication model changed, and the newspaper was sent to every household registered with a parish in the diocese.
To accommodate the increased printing and mailing costs — from 5,500 to about 17,500 copies — the decision was made to reduce publication from weekly to twice monthly — on the second and fourth Fridays.
Instead of selling subscriptions, The Register would seek a $25 donation from each family to underwrite the additional costs.
In addition to each household receiving the newspaper, each Register edition also is available online at salinadiocese.org/the-register.