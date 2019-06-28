Salina — While this is the 14th annual fundraiser for Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, the organization is continuing to celebrate its 60th year of service. The annual fundraiser is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. July 21 at the Salina Country Club, 2101 E. Country Club Rd., Salina. This is also the third year for the donors to maximize a $100,000 match grant. Anonymous donors have pledged to match dollar for dollar donations, up to $100,000.

One exciting aspect of the 60th anniversary celebration Jan. 29 in Salina was unveiling a partnership with Long McArthur Ford and 24/7 Travel. The auto dealership is providing three vehicles — one for each office — in order to go out into surrounding areas and serve Kansans in need. The 24/7 Travel store provides fuel for this service. While covering the auto and gas expenses is exciting, Catholic Charities Executive Director Michelle Martin said it is essential to cover the cost of food, hygiene items, diapers and other services. “Unlike in business world, more clients does not mean revenue,” she said. “In fact, it means we have a greater need for funding.”

A continued aspect of the annual fundraiser is that there is no cost to attend. Sponsors are procured in advance and cover the cost of the meals. Drinks are available at a cash bar. “We don’t want people to pay for their dinners, we want them to donate to help people in need,” Martin said. While there is no cost to attend, RSVPs are required. “Last year we had the largest crowd since I started with Catholic Charities, and we almost reached maximum capacity, so we encourage everyone to RSVP early,” Martin said.

Catholic Charities offers assistance throughout the Salina Diocese to those in need, regardless of religious background.

The evening includes a social with cash bar, dinner and live auction. The evening is free, but RSVPs are required; seating space is limited. To RSVP, please go online to CCNKS.org or call (785) 825-0208 x 215.