The Register

Salina — More than 200 gathered May 30 at the Salina Country Club to mix, mingle and pray with seminarians for the Salina Diocese. Guests gathered for a social hour, followed by Evening Prayer, dinner and a presentation from the seminarians.

“Why do I do what I do? I think the answer to that … is it’s because it’s what God called me to do,” said co-vocation director Father Gale Hammerschmidt. “Hopefully that’s why any of us do anything, because God called us to it. If we say yes, he will bless us with peace that comes in the midst of joy and in the midst of suffering.” He said the last year has been difficult for many priests and seminarians, as dioceses across the country and around the world are dealing publicly with previous cases of clergy abuse. “There are days that aren’t as easy as other days. There are days that are incredible,” Father Hammerschmidt said. “You put them together … it’s a peace and sense of blessing that is indescribable.”

Each seminarian gave a brief introduction, as well as introduced their family and parish pastor. Bishop Jerry Vincke encouraged continued support of the seminarians “We really need you. We need your support,” he said. “It hasn’t been the easiest year, but we thank you for your faith in the midst of all this. Thank you for your love and support of all our priests and seminarians.”

Prayerful support is essential for the success of a seminarian program, but it is not the only means of support necessary. “We were talking about the budget next year. The seminarians take a big chunk of it, but it’s worth every penny,” Bishop Vincke said. “Seminary costs are expensive. It runs from $40,000 to $50,000 per year per seminarian. It’s a big chunk of change, but it’s worth every penny because you’re forming them to be a priest who gives us the Eucharist and who forgives our sins.”

Financial support for seminarian education comes from a variety of sources, including: a portion of the Bishop’s Annual Appeal; the annual seminarian collection; individual donations from across the diocese; an endowment from the Yesterday, Today and Forever Capital Campaign from 2010; Seminarian Burse Endowments; grants from Catholic Extension and Catholic Home Missions; and farm income.

As the chaplain at the St. Isidore Student Center in Manhattan, Father Hammerschmidt said the faith of the youth is encouraging. “It’s incredible, at Kansas State, we’ve had 13 go off to pursue either the priesthood or religious life,” Father Hammerschmidt said. “It’s beyond amazing to me … in an age when you read the headlines and it seems like the ship is going down and it’s going down fast … it’s just not the case. The Holy Spirit will continue to renew the Church.”