Salina — Six youth began leading the summer’s Prayer and Action program the first week of June. Prayer and Action lasts five days, with students arriving Sunday evening, and staying until Friday morning. During June, the team will be in Colby; during July the team will be in Abilene. During the week, high school students will paint, clean, do yard work and perform other meaningful tasks, for the poor, handicapped and the elderly.

Every parish within the diocese is invited to bring as many or as few of their high school students as they wish to participate in the program. Prayer and Action also asks that for every six youth, one adult leader also attend. Adult leaders are to share the same experience as the youth and are asked to be positive role models throughout the week’s activities. Father Gale Hammerschmidt founded the program; it began in the Diocese of Salina in 2006. Prayer and Action ­is offered by the Diocesan Office of Youth Ministry­.

Team Members:

Megan Bates, Beloit: I’m so excited for Prayer and Action this summer, because this mission perfectly embodies our call as Christians to be Christ to those we encounter through simple acts of service. This program has taught me so much about being and seeing Christ in our daily interactions. I’m overjoyed to be able to facilitate this for others in the diocese with this incredible team. I’m so grateful for the life-long friendships I’ve formed over the summers, and I can’t wait to witness others do the same!

Kade Megaffin*, Hays: I am very thankful and excited to be a part of Prayer and Action for another year! Over the last two summers, I have seen this program give students, adults and communities an amazing opportunity to authentically encounter the person of Jesus Christ. This is my favorite part of the program because true communion and fellowship with our lord and king starts with that first encounter before it builds into a deep relationship. Prayer and Action may not be able to immediately give someone a deep relationship with Jesus, but if we can foster an opportunity for someone to encounter Christ Jesus, then it is worth everything. It is also a lot of fun!

Paul Flesher*, Hays: I am looking forward to working and praying alongside so many from our diocese. The worksites provide a great opportunity for getting to know the participants and the community members, which is exciting. I am also excited to work and bond with the core team over the summer. This summer will provide me with a great opportunity to rely more fully on God and strengthen my relationship with him.

Trent Logan*, Salina: I’m excited to be on the Prayer and Action team this year due to the massive impact it has on both our communities, as well as the faith of many high school Catholics. I’m looking forward to not only what all we accomplish in Colby and Abilene, but also how this summer bears fruit in the future of everyone participating. This is an incredible gift to our diocese, so I’m excited to be able to help out by being on the team. I’m praying that this summer really inspires young people to more actively live out the faith in their everyday lives.

Carly Smith, Manhattan: I’m stoked for Prayer and Action because I have never immersed myself in something that would allow me to give so FULLY of myself physically and emotionally. This summer will be the perfect opportunity to serve those I encounter without holding back. I can’t wait for this time of learning gift of self. The Lord has invited me with freedom and joy to share abundant life with high schoolers this summer and I’m excited to do just that! My hope is that June, July and the months to come will be filled with zealous, Catholic high schoolers that are on fire for sharing Christ’s love!

Ingrid Herrenbruck, Salina: This will be my second year serving on staff, so I am most excited to see students I built relationships with last year. It’s always exciting to see the transformations that occur during the week, but it’s so rewarding when they return the next summer zealous for the faith. I myself have grown a lot since last summer and look forward to sharing in that with the students.

*Seminarian for the Diocese of Salina.