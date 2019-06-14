Salina — Young adults began teaching the summer’s Totus Tuus catechism program the first week of June.

Split into three teams, they will offer sessions in 19 parishes before the summer is over.

Each week includes daytime sessions for children through sixth grade and evening sessions for teenagers. The daytime sessions include class, Mass, songs and skits as well as social time. Evening sessions for teens include talks, meditations, reflections and time to socialize.

Father Luke Thielen and Macie Frakes, former Totus Tuus instructors, spent a week with the teams in Salina preparing them for their work. Totus Tuus, which means “totally yours” and was the motto of St. John Paul II, is offered by the Diocesan Office of Youth Ministry.

Here are some of the team members’ comments about becoming Totus Tuus instructors:

Aaron Dlabal*, Wilson: Teaching Totus Tuus is such a privilege and I’m so excited that I can do it again this summer. From teaching to performing skits to meeting the awesome people of our diocese, every day is a new adventure. God has blessed me so much and I want to share those blessings with the people I meet. I hope that he will use me as his instrument of grace and mercy throughout this summer.

Adam Bates, Beloit: I’m excited to share the faith with the youth through Totus Tuus. I’m looking forward to growing in relationship with the people of the diocese, as well as my teammates. My prayer is that we instructors will follow the Holy Spirit this summer, so that we might bring souls to Christ and show them the beauty of the Catholic faith.

Claire Friess, Hoxie: As Catholics, we are all called to serve. I recently graduated from Benedictine College and chose to give up this summer to serve rather than to jump directly into a career. I pray that this summer I will be able to show Christ to the people whom I encounter and help lead them into a deeper relationship with him.

Lindsey Gack, Salina: I am so excited to be on the Totus Tuus team for my diocese this year! I have participated in this program since it came to my hometown and for the past 12 years, it has been a dream of mine to be on the team. I am delighted to be able to share my faith with the youth of our diocese, and hopefully make an impact on their lives like my Totus Tuus teachers did to me. I pray that the Holy Spirit will guide my teammates and I to grow in faith and friendship throughout this summer. I can’t wait to get started!

Emma Girton, Clay Center: I always enjoyed attending Totus Tuus a lot when I was younger, and I loved teaching last year. I hope to use the experience I gained last year to make this summer even more impactful, and I’m excited to spend another summer encountering the people of our diocese and growing in my faith.

Torrie Gregg, Hays: I am very excited to spend my summer teaching Totus Tuus because I will get the chance to inspire others to love the faith of the Catholic Church so that one day they can live out a life centered around Christ. Some things I am looking forward to are being surrounded by the sacraments, prayer and a team of people who are on fire for their faith. I pray that this summer brings many blessings to all involved and that Jesus will work through me to touch the lives of everyone we encounter.

Christopher Hilger, Russell: I’ve participated in Totus Tuus or Prayer and Action since I was in middle school, but I have never had the opportunity to help lead one of these great programs. I am very excited to have the privilege to help the little kids, middle schoolers and high schoolers grow in the faith. I look forward to teaching, praying and having fun with everyone I get to serve! I also look forward to encountering everyone where they’re at and getting to deepen my relationship with Christ through and alongside every person I meet.

Myka Kuhlman, Oakley: This summer, I hope to let Jesus love the parishioners and youth in our diocese through my service. I am looking forward to growing in my faith by getting to share it with others. I am excited to have some fun and meet more of our diocesan community. My prayer for this summer is that Totus Tuus touches lives and brings love and joy to many.

Kyle Pfeifer*, Manhattan: I’m looking forward to growing in my discernment and formation through Totus Tuus! They say thay teaching the faith is the best way to learn it. I also look forward to getting to know the great people, priests and parishes of our diocese. I’ve heard so much about people in my last year, now I get to put faces to names and families.

Ridge Pinkston, Kingman: I am looking forward to growing in my faith and sharing it with all the participants and teammates of Totus Tuus. I am very excited to have the opportunity to serve in the Diocese of Salina. My hope is that this summer I will be open to God’s will for me and help others be open to his will as well. Through serving in Totus Tuus, I look forward to growing in deeper community with the people of this diocese.­

Kenneth Snider, Linn (parishioner at St. Augustine, Washington): I am looking forward to spreading the joy of the sacraments to the youth of the Diocese of Salina. I am super excited to be back in my home diocese after nine months of missionary work up in Wisconsin. I look forward to bringing the love of Christ to everyone I meet this summer including my teammates!

Claire Zarybnicky, Hanover: This summer I am excited to have the opportunity to share the faith with the young people in our diocese through Totus Tuus. I truly look forward to teaching others about the love Christ has for each individual as they dive deeper into the midst of Catholicism, as well as learning more about the beauty of the Catholic faith through the encounters I have. Not only this, but the bond I will form with my teammates and the experiences we have with one another will create strong friendships that will last a lifetime. ­­­

*Seminarian for the Diocese of Salina.