Junction City — The smell of sunscreen lingered in the air as the echo of the diving board springs reverberated across the water, punctuated by a splash. The water in the creek rushed over rocks as it flowed around the arts and crafts area, past the volleyball and frisbee games and into the heart of Rock Springs Ranch. Nearly 300 youth gathered May 25-28 for the Annual Junior CYO Camp, sponsored by the Office of Youth Ministry of the Salina Diocese. “Religion is woven in,” said Cyrus Vajnar, 14, who will be a freshman at Hays High School in August. “They have a theme every year.”

The theme is often the same as CYO convention, which was “Come as You Are.” “I liked that theme because it helped me be myself at the camp,” he said. Experiencing traditional camp activities such as canoeing, trap and rifles is always fun. Yet it was the Monday evening “Pit Mass” that Vajnar said resonated with him. “I like the outdoor Mass because (the setting) was unique and special,” he said. “I like the fire pit and the trees around it. It was a different experience of God.”

This is the third year he has attended camp. The idea of a religion-based camp was introduced by his friends. “I thought it could be fun,” said Vajnar, a parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Hays. “As a kid, I used to think that church was boring. I didn’t know anything about it or pay attention. “Going to CYO or camps, it makes faith more interesting. Now I’m listening to the readings and Gospels; I know what it means.”

Fellow camper Lani Richards, from Salina, agreed the dynamic was different during Mass with her peer group. “A weekend Mass, they’re often talking to the older people,” she said of the homily content. “Going to Mass with a whole bunch of people your age — when the priest was talking to you — they were talking more to our age group.”

Sister Barbara Ellen Apaceller, CSJ, who directs the camp, said she invites the newly-ordained to celebrate the Monday night Mass. Encircled by youth, Father Andy Hammeke spoke of the importance of trusting God. “Our plans may be great, but God’s plans are greater,” Father Hammeke said. He encouraged the youth to pray, asking God to help each of them desire God’s will for their life. “It might mean he is calling you to be a priest or sister or married,” Father Hammeke said. “God created you and knows you. “Holiness is our will being one with God’s.”

But can holiness exist at summer camp? What does it sound like? “Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee…” chorused the campers as a breeze blew across the patio and around the flag pole where they gathered to pray the Rosary prior to the evening meal. An encounter with Christ and the pursuit of holiness is the goal of camp, said 20-year-old Emma Girton, from Clay Center. This year was her second serving as a counselor for the youth. She said the youth come, hungry for knowledge.

“It’s an age where they really start questioning why they believe what they believe — they start making their faith their own,” Girton said. “It’s good if they can feel solidarity with others who are doing that.” “I think in general, we have more counselors who have background in theology — either seminarians or theology majors. I think it’s really great, because all the kids have a lot of questions, and they’re really thirsty for the faith. I think the more people who are there that can answer the questions, the more faith experiences they can have.”

She attended camp as a middle school student, and it was intimidating. “I was really shy, and CYO camp really scared me,” Girton said. “I was always really nervous to go.” Yet each year she grew in her faith experience. She and her co-counselor Allison Bockwinkel, from Oakley, took advantage of a lull in activity to share their faith experiences with their campers. “I feel like they’ve added more faith elements every year, and that’s positive, and it excites me,” Girton said.

In addition to adding more faith instruction, she said the experience as a camper helps middle school students connect with the universal Church. “I think camp helps them understand the idea they’re part of the diocese, which helps them understand the Church they’re part of is bigger than their parents or their home parish,” she said. “It starts setting the seeds that this is a worldwide thing, not just something their family does no Sundays. It’s world-wide, and it’s the truth.”

Sharing faith with fellow campers was a unique experience the first time 14-year-old Josh Juenemann attended the camp.

“You’re surrounded by people who believe the same thing as you,” he said. Juenemann lives in Oberlin and said this is his third year to attend camp. “Every time I get home from camp, I pray more,” he said. “I see everything differently about religion every time I come back (to camp).” Juenemann said participating in Junior CYO Camp throughout his middle school years is increasing his excitement for Prayer and Action and other high school activities sponsored by the diocese.

While the days boasted ideal camp weather, evening storms swept through Kansas. “We’re so appreciative of the parents and everyone who prayed for good weather,” Sister Barbara Ellen said. “The rain has come at night.” All of the scheduled daytime activities were able to proceed as scheduled. The only exception for rain was the final day of camp.“Right before lunch, there was going to be a downpour,” she said. The resulting rain flooded the creeks, resulting in a delay for parents to pick up campers. “We had to wait two hours for them to clear the creeks for the parents to come pick them up,” Sister Barbara Ellen said. “I told the kids their parents couldn’t come in and they couldn’t get out. They were happy, they wanted to stay another day (at camp), they were having so much fun.”