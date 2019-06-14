The Register

Antinino — For the first time in a long time, the lights at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Antonino were on around the clock. The parish hosted 24-hour Eucharistic Adoration May 23-34, which coincides with the feast day of the parish’s namesake. The idea was in part due to the feast day, and also in response to Pope Francis’ call for prayer for victims of the clerical abuse crisis as well as the Salina Diocese’s own Bishop Jerry Vincke’s call for evangelization. Eucharistic Adoration was held from 7 p.m. on May 23 through 7 p.m. on May 24. “I thought it was a great idea,” said the parish’s pastor, Father Earl Befort, O.F.M.Cap., of the idea, which was brought to him in January. “It was a way to celebrate the feast of Our Lady Help of Christians but would also provide us an opportunity to pray for the sick, the elderly, the young,and anyone in need of prayer. It was also a way to pray in thanksgiving for the way God has blessed us over the past 110 years.”

Parishioner Larry Reichert said there was at least one adorer signed up for each of the 24 hours, but often there were more in attendance. “We had several farmers come in during the day,” he said. “Due to all the rain, they couldn’t get out in their fields. We also had some who saw people coming in and out of the church, so they stopped in for a while. We even had some of our townspeople who aren’t Catholic who saw the lights on for 24 hours — because we’d turned on every light we could — and wondered what was going on!”

To Father Befort, the event presented the parishioners and the larger community a chance to embrace the significance of Jesus’ presence in the Eucharist, something that he thinks people may forget in the busyness of daily living “[An event like this] makes them aware of the importance of the Eucharist, of adoration and of prayer, things that may get lost amid the shuffle of life,” he said. “This was a great break for our parishioners and it really stressed the importance of these things. It was very valuable.”

Father Befort said after witnessing the response to the Adoration celebration in Antonino, he is planning to recommend and encourage it in the other parishes he serves. “It was a blessed thing for us in Antonino,” said Reichert, “and it seems to have really made an impression on the community.”