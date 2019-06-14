Manhattan — The recently renovated Seven Dolors Church in Manhattan was recognized twice in May for excellence in preservation work. On May 9, the Manhattan/Riley County Preservation Alliance presented an Award of Excellence in Historic Preservation to Father Kerry Ninemire, pastor, in Manhattan. Representatives from BHS Construction were also present. Formerly known as Green Construction, the company was the one who originally built the church in 1920.

The second award received was a Preservation Merit Award from the Kansas Preservation Alliance. This was awarded May 17 in Topeka to Father Ninemire, parish finance manager Stacie Levendofsky and representatives of BHS Construction. Ten preservation awards were handed out in Topeka; Seven Dolors was the only church to receive this award. Seven Dolors Church was rededicated Nov. 4, following a roughly $2 million, nearly seven-month renovation process. In addition to money raised from parishioners, Catholic Extension, which is based in Chicago, provided financial assistance. The church needed to raise $120,000, and Catholic Extension would match $60,000 toward the project.