Plainville — In front of school children and farmers, Bishop Jerry Vincke asked a simple question to grade schooler Ayden McCune: “Do you want to become a saint?” The answer: “No” surprised the bishop and the crowd gathered. Father Brian Lager, pastor at Sacred Heart Parish, later explained “We talk about how many of the saints have died, which might not make it appealing.” “Ayden, you want to become a saint,” Bishop Vincke assured him. “Yes you do. That’s what the Lord wants for you — to become a saint.”

The May 15 gathering was in honor of St. Isidore, the patron saint of farmers. “He grew up in a very poor family. He spent 40 years working for the same landowner,” the bishop explained. “This landowner owned land and (St. Isidore) farmed the land.”

There are lessons to be gleaned from the life of the saint, he said. “Guess how he started every day?” Bishop Vincke said. “He started every day with praying. He went to Mass every day. He started off the day with God first. It is a great lesson for all of us. No matter where you are in life, no matter what you’re doing, always put God first.”

The annual St. Isidore Day celebration is hosted by the diocesan Rural Life Commission. The event includes Mass, blessing of the field and agricultural-related tours. Because Plainville has a grade school, the 75 school children attended Mass, and Bishop Vincke invited them up at the end to help him pray over and bless the “seeds and soil.” “There’s a lot of farmers here today, so we’re going to pray for them … for the farmers and for the seeds,” Bishop Vincke explained to the school children. “Do you know whose prayers God hears the most? It’s children’s. Your prayers go to God’s ears like that, as soon as you say something,” he said with a snap of his fingers.

Following Mass, the Bishop and farmers visited the wheat field of Bill and Karen McCune, north and a little west of Plainville.

“Father Brian (Lager) blessed one set of seeds, and you blessed the other,” Bill McCune said to the bishop. “We’ll see which yields better results.” He said he always has his pastor bless the seeds prior to planting them. “We’re really honored to have (St. Isidore Day) in Plainville,” McCune said. “We were real proud of that.” He said he appreciates the diocese taking the time to recognize the farming profession. “It’s no different than honoring our soldiers or police officers,” McCune said. “So many people are part of our everyday lives.”

Once the blessing of the field concluded, the group of about three dozen went on a tour of the Wilkens Manufacturing facility in rural Stockton. The company was founded in 1973 by Art and Mae Wilkens. Steve Wilkens guided the tour of the 128,000 square foot facility. “The floor walks the loads out, and will unload in 10 to 12 minutes,” he explained. “You can haul just about anything except sand, rock and water.” His parents began converting the floor of trailers in 1973, using them in their own farming operation near Goodland. While the beginning involved modifying existing trailers, the facility now “builds it from tires to tarp,” Wilkens said.

There are about 70 employees in the Stockton facility, with an additional three dozen split between locations in Pennsylvania and Minnesota. The trailers range from 42 to 57 feet long, and the Stockton facility averages building one trailer per day, and can create eight tarps per day. The tarps top the trailers, to keep the grain or other material from being blown. “I thought it was neat, I learned a few things,” said Alex Vodraska of Dorrance. He said the tour of the Wilkens plant was informative. “I’d heard of the (walking floor), but never had the opportunity to see them,” he said.

The next stop of the day might seem out of place in an agricultural tour, but Vodraska said the tour of the Rooks County Health Center in Plainville was relevant. “For rural areas, a hospital is pretty important,” he said. “The rural hospital and the technology, it’s helped tremendously.” The new RCHC was built in ????, explained Eric Sumearll, Communication and Development Director. “Some people said ‘Nobody will come here,’ and within two years the board was planning for expansion,” Sumearll said.

The hospital is considered a “critical access hospital.” It includes a walk-in clinic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. six days a week, as well as has a new MRI facility. “If you’ve had an MRI in rural Kansas, you probably had one in a mobile trailer,” Sumearll said, and added the strong Kansas wind affects the trailer, creating rocking that can make patients nervous as they are inside of the MRI unit. The unease contributes to feelings of claustrophobia, he said, which can lead to the need to sedate some patients during the MRI. “We built this for the machine,” Sumearll said as he showed off the MRI unit at RCHC. The new MRI and Nuclear Medicine suite was completed February 2017.

The room is built with large picture windows that allow natural light, as well as the option for patients to select their own mood lighting. They may also choose to bring a jump drive with personal pictures to watch during the test, as well as select their preferred music. “It’s very difficult to recruit quality physicians to rural America,” Sumearll said, pointing out separate sleeping quarters for physicians who travel into RCHC. “We want them to know they will get the rest they need while they’re here.”

In addition to having an orthopedic surgeon come in from Colorado regularly, the hospital utilizes telemedicine with a “stroke robot.” If a patient arrives with signs of a stroke, the hospital staff will stabilize the patient, and the robot allows a neurologist in Denver to review the stroke protocol and make recommendations to staff in Plainville, Sumearll said. “In rural Kansas, we can’t do this alone,” he said. “That machine along with the CT and regional airport has saved multiple lives.”

Another option available at RCHC that is often absent in rural communities is a labor and delivery facility. The hospital has two “L&D” rooms, with the ability to deliver up to 100 babies a year. The current delivery rate is about 55 annually, which is more than many rural hospitals, Sumearll added. “We believe family should start in your community,” he said. “If nobody has been born in your county, how will it sustain?” Nancy Sterling is a nurse who works in the labor and delivery rooms.

“We can be low intervention,” she said, and noted moms are not required to be attached to monitors throughout labor and delivery. “If they need more intervention, we can do that,” Sterling added, noting the hospital’s C-section rate is less than 20 percent. The national rate is 30 percent.

The facility is currently in its second expansion since the 2008 opening of the new facility. This phase includes the expansion of rehabilitation facilities, including the addition of a zero depth entry aquatic therapy pool. The rehabilitation area includes physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and cardiac rehabilitation. The anticipated opening of the expansion is in early September. With a variety of services, Sumearll said many patients are local, but about 25 percent are from outside of the county. “As a smaller place, we can offer person to person care and the same feeling of family,” he said. “We’re proud that this facility is amazing, but we hope down the road more communities have these types of facilities.”

Once the tours concluded, the Rural Life group gathered for dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Plainville. During the dinner and business meeting, new officers were elected for the next two years (see biographies, right). Vodraska agreed the day was enjoyable, and said farming is “a challenge.” “We never know what to expect,” he said. Taking a day to celebrate farming is valuable. “Farming is important,” Vodraska said. “A lot of people don’t realize without farming, we wouldn’t be here. We’d have nothing to eat if nobody grew the food and raise the livestock.” McCune said he values the opportunity to honor farming. “We’re very grateful for what our ancestors did here in western Kansas,” he said. “They set up a lot of Catholic parishes, schools and communities. I think we have a duty to them to uphold not only our farms, but our Catholic communities as well.”