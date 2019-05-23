The Register

May 24, 2019

  • Blessing farmers, seeds, soil at St. Isidore Day.

  • June 1 ordination delayed.

  • Religious sisters honored during May 14 Mass, luncheon.

     

June 1 ordination delayed

Dear all,

I want to say thank you for the prayers and support over the years and for considering attending the ordination on June 1. It is with deep regret that I inform you that Bishop Vincke feels it is necessary to delay the ordination. The reason for the delay is that he wants to make sure that I am physically, emotionally and psychologically healthy to meet the demands of the priesthood.

I am taking this as an opportunity to learn more about myself and grow in God’s love.
Please keep my family, Bishop Vincke and myself in your prayers.

Blessings, Deacon Michael Leiker