Dear all,

I want to say thank you for the prayers and support over the years and for considering attending the ordination on June 1. It is with deep regret that I inform you that Bishop Vincke feels it is necessary to delay the ordination. The reason for the delay is that he wants to make sure that I am physically, emotionally and psychologically healthy to meet the demands of the priesthood.

I am taking this as an opportunity to learn more about myself and grow in God’s love.

Please keep my family, Bishop Vincke and myself in your prayers.

Blessings, Deacon Michael Leiker