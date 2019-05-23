The Register

May 24, 2019

  • Blessing farmers, seeds, soil at St. Isidore Day.

  • June 1 ordination delayed.

  • Religious sisters honored during May 14 Mass, luncheon.

     

May 30 Evening with the Seminarians

The seminarian appreciation dinner will take place as scheduled May 30. The event is an opportunity to meet all the men who are currently in seminary and celebrate their gift of stewardship to the diocese.

The Vocatio potluck that was scheduled for May 31st has been postponed due to the decision to delay Deacon Michael Leiker’s priestly ordination.