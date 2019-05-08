Salina — The sixth annual “Evening with Our Seminarians” will take place May 30. The evening begins with a social at 6 p.m. at the Salina Country Club, 2101 E. Country Club Rd., Salina, followed by Vespers (evening prayer), then a meal and a short program. The event is open to the public, but reservations are required. The cost is $50 per person, with reservations required by May 23.

All of the diocese’s seminarians, several priests and Bishop Jerry Vincke will be on hand to meet with guests. “I am deeply inspired by how many parishes pray for vocations to the priesthood,” Bishop Vincke said. “I am so thankful that people across the diocese are praying for and supporting our seminarians as they continue their formation to become priests The seminarian dinner gives an opportunity to meet these seminarians and hear how they are discerning their call and growing spiritually and intellectually toward ordination.”

Katie Platten, Mary Thompson and Cathy Boos are co-chairs for this year’s event. “This event is primarily for all of us to honor and celebrate the commitment these young men have made to the priesthood,” Platten said. “It is also a great way for parishioners to get acquainted with our seminarians, while helping to raise funds to support current and future seminarian education for our diocese.”



The event began in 2014 as part of a matching grant. The event has become popular with attendees, and continues to draw more than 200 people to the evening. Platten added many will buy a table and fill it with family and friends, but individual tickets are available as well. “This is a fun way to meet not just seminarians, but also others from across the diocese, who support the seminarians,” she said. On June 1, transitional Deacon Mike Leiker will be ordained to the priesthood.



The Diocese of Salina currently has 12 seminarians in formation and expects to have 14 next year. In addition, young men continue to inquire about the seminary. "As with all education, the cost of seminary formation continues to rise," Bishop Vincke said. "The funds raised from this event are used exclusively for seminarian education and formation." Cost is $50 per person. For more information, contact Beth Shearer or Lois Yost at (785) 827-8746. To register, click here.