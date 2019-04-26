Plainville — All are invited to join in celebrating St. Isidore, one of the patron saints for the Salina Diocese, May 15 at Sacred Heart Church in Plainville with Bishop Jerry Vincke.

Farmers and ranchers are invited to bring seeds and soil to Mass for a special blessing. Following Mass, all are invited to drive to Stockton for a blessing of the flock/field. Following the blessing, two tours will be available. The first is Wilkens Manufacturing in Stockton. The location manufactures walking floor and self unloading trailers. The next tour will be of the Rooks County Hospital in Plainville at 4 p.m. The event will conclude with dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Plainville at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, please contact Father Rich Daise, (785) 462-2179 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The event is sponsored by the Salina Diocese Rural Life Commission. The commission will sponsor a Rural Life Workshop, “Thriving (not just surviving) in Ag” at Sacred Heart Parish in Colby Aug. 17. It will also host the annual Rural Life Day at St. Frances Cabrini parish in Hoxie Aug. 18. The Msgr. John George Weber Century Farm Awards will be presented during Rural Life Day.