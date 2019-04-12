Hays — Teresa Schrant, who has taught for 37 years at Holy Family Elementary School in Hays, received the Distinguished Teacher Award at the Kansas Association of Independent and Religious Schools (KAIRS) Conference Feb. 11 in Topeka.

Teresa Schrant

Schrant, who began her career in 1981 when HFE was St. Joseph’s School, dedicated her career to faith-filled work and initiatives over the years. She made an effort to bring liturgical and cultural events to the school; these events have become part of HFE’s tradition and heritage. Examples include the annual Pet Blessing in October, Mary’s Baby Shower in December and Pancake Races in February.

Additionally, Schrant creates beautiful scenes in the school trophy case that correspond to liturgical and seasonal times of the school year. She also organizes the school spelling bee annually during Catholic Schools Week. Another project Schrant undertakes is photographing the students and special events throughout the school year and assembles a beautiful photo book of her fourth graders’ school year experience.

“Schrant is a teacher leader in our school building that supports the needs of students and staff while helping create a culture of excellence with fun and celebration sprinkled in appropriately,” HFE principal Rachel Wentling said.

The KAIRS organization represents 35,000 students in Kansas and hundreds of teachers. Schrant’s award was nominated and represented the educators of the Salina Diocese.