Salina — If not you – who? If not now – when?

At all Masses April 6 and 7, Catholics who had not yet responded, were invited to make their commitment to the 2019 Bishop’s Annual Appeal – Call to Share. The $1.4 million appeal directly touches everyone in the diocese.

Call to Share, announced in mid-February has received commitments of almost $1.2 million, or nearly 86 percent of goal from 2,690 families, or about 15 percent of registered families.

“I wish to share my deepest gratitude to all who have already made a sacrificial pledge to the Call to Share appeal,” Bishop Jerry Vincke said. “Respectfully, every family is encouraged to participate to its ability and make a gift of personal significance, knowing that every gift allows us to meet critical needs of our Church.”

Support of the appeal works in direct and indirect ways to touch every family. Often, people mention the work of the appeal doesn’t impact them.

In the most direct of way the appeal touches each person. Support of the formation and care of the clergy accounts for nearly 50 percent of the goal of Call to Share. Together, through these gifts, the diocese educates seminarians to prepare for ordination and service to the faithful as pastors and other administrative leadership positions. It ensures those priests who have often served in multiple assignments are assured of a retirement deserving of their­­ decades of service.

Further, support to 15 Catholic schools works to help ensure K-12 education is available to the children. Many Catholics grew up in a period where Catholic school was an expectation supported by families with and without children of their own.

“Nearly 90 percent of the funds we raise are spent in direct benefit to individuals and parishes in every corner of the diocese,” Bishop Vincke said. “The remaining balance is what we collectively need to support general diocesan administrative operations, as well as our endeavors to establish a new communication office and focus on evangelization.”

All families are asked to prayerfully consider the importance of the Church, its role in the family and the difference it can make through a gift that works with thousands of others to address these needs.

For more information contact Beth Shearer at (785) 872-8746 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. You can also make a pledge or gift online at https://salinadiocese.org/development/bishops-annual-appeal.