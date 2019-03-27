Special to The Register

As a seminarian studying to become a Catholic priest, I have wrestled with many questions concerning the sexual abuse crisis: “How did this happen? How could it have been prevented?” And “What can be done now to ensure a crisis like this does not occur again?” Each new list of accused priests deepens the wound in the Church as these lists acknowledge that many lives have been damaged due to these crimes and that the whole Church must deal with the consequences. However, in the midst of this bleak time for the Church, a ray of hope remains in the darkness: Jesus Christ.

One way that Christ has shined forth as a ray of hope is in my desire to answer questions about the crisis. One monk in the seminary reminded me that in the search to find answers it is important to remember that evil is the ultimate source of this crisis. The devil is seeking to destroy the Church by damaging the lives of victims, the souls of priests, and the faith of the people of God. At times it may seem as though the devil is doing a pretty good job. But in the midst of all of this it is important to remember the words of Jesus Christ: “You are Peter, and upon this rock I will build my Church, and the gates of the netherworld shall not prevail against it.” Despite the failure of some priests to live the Gospel message, the vast, vast majority of priests are valiantly cooperating with the Holy Spirit to bring healing to the world and souls to Christ. These men who have remained faithful to their calling are a great source of hope for me as a seminarian and encourage me to persevere in following God’s will.

Another way in which the sexual abuse crisis has impacted me is in the way it has shaken my confidence. I find it unlikely that hardly any of the priests who sexually abused victims entered the priesthood believing they would commit such acts. This leads me to ask, “As a priest, will I be able to avoid doing evil that brings scandal to the Church?”

Once again the answer to these fears of failure is the hope found in Jesus Christ. Only through his grace can I find the ability to faithfully serve as a priest. The foundation of my prayer this year has been one of surrender which I learned from Bishop Jerry Vincke: “Holy Spirit, I give you permission to do whatever you want with me.” Through my surrender to him, God has transformed these worries into a deeper reliance on him.

Finally, hope shines forth because in my experience, seminaries today take this crisis very seriously and are attempting to address it in the formation of their men. Seminary formation consists of a very holistic regimen in which a man’s human, spiritual, pastoral and academic qualities are all developed. We realize today how important it is for a man to completely develop in order to live a healthy, holy life. Men in the seminary are closely evaluated to discern if they have developed the appropriate skills to lead others to Christ. The work being done in the seminary today helps me to hope that one of my fellow seminarians was correct when he said, “We will be the generation that brings healing.” Please pray that God gives us the grace to do just that.

Luke Friess is a seminarian for the Salina Diocese. He is currently at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

