I couldn’t believe what I was seeing, during the long Lent of 2002, as news story after news story was shown on TV about the abuse of trust and abuse of power and the sexual abuse of minors by Catholic priests. I was a college student at that time, and I had grown up in the Church all my life. This wasn’t the Church I knew or the priesthood I had witnessed by many faithful priests all those years.

I remember those days, praying through those news broadcasts to God through tearful eyes and clenched teeth that God needed to call now, more than ever, new men to become Catholic priests. Men that now would gain no esteem from others, no honor from the world. Only suspicion and ridicule from their peers, and Lord if no one else will answer that call, then call me.

Oh, how right I was. When I decided to enter the seminary, former girlfriends said I must be homosexual, friends told me that there are other ways to serve God, strangers said I must be a molester. The truth was that I knew words would not heal the wounds the Judas priests had created, but instead the Church needed men capable of running into a burning building to help others. I had believed for a while that Jesus had plucked me like a brand from the fire, and now he was asking me to go back into the blaze.

Joining the seminary in 2004 meant background checks, psychological exams and being asked my sexual orientation at my seminary entrance interview. I met hundreds of seminarians that had heard the same call in the midst of the flames. I met dozens of priests committed to teaching men to become wounded healers, and that the wounds of others would be our life long work.

Only once, when I was a 27-year-old seminarian, did a priest in another diocese break the boundaries and make a pass at me. I reported him to the seminary and got a call from Bishop Paul Coakley saying that he believed me and the offending priest’s bishop also believed me. I saw that priest a year later as a 28-year-old priest, and he told me I had it all wrong; that I had ruined his priesthood, that many unjust things had happened to him because of what I reported.

For a day and a half, I was torn up with doubt if I had really destroyed his priesthood. I talked to my pastor at the time, and he said that he knew the offending priest and he had been in and out of the priesthood many times already. What a relief! Someone knew the offending priest’s name. I wasn’t carrying this secret all by myself, but someone knew and believed me. That’s why it’s so important these names be published.

Those in a 12-step program have a saying, “We are only as sick as our secrets.” These names have been a secret for too long! The victims have been carrying shame and guilt that they don’t deserve to carry because they didn’t create it. The cross that they have been carrying is now being put on the shoulders of those that should bear it. We also are now carrying that cross with them so that they are no longer alone.

The Catholic Church has a long history, and often times the Church is judged based on the actions of those in it that do not follow Christ’s teachings. This is another one of those times. The Catholic Church has been declared dead and buried many times in its history. The problem is that when God sees something that he loves dead and buried, he doesn’t leave it there. Instead, he brings about its resurrection. In many ways, that resurrection has been happening since 2002. The priest I reported has left the priesthood.

Background checks and trainings are in place for all Church employees who work with children. Any employee that has a new allegation against them is turned over to law enforcement. We are going through another long Lent, and I would rather be going through the pain of setting this broken bone straight than any other time in Church history.

Father Joshua Werth was ordained as a priest for the Salina Diocese on June 6, 2009. He is the pastor at St. Bernard Parish in Ellsworth and St. Ignatius Loyola Parish in Kanopolis. He is also the chaplain at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility.

