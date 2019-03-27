Special to The Register

“When will it end?”

This is the question that has been asked by a number of parishioners with the latest report of clergy who have abused the good nature of another by sexual exploitation. It is with hope that not only the abuse will end, but also that the need to report is never again necessary.

Having been a priest for almost 46 years and a pastor for almost as long, anyone who is involved in people’s lives know how devastating it is when one has been abused. Abuse truly has a life long effect. Many of the times, a series of counseling sessions can certainly assist one in being reconciled with oneself, that is, coming to a point in realizing that you are still a worthwhile human being, known by God, never forgotten, even though there was someone close that you trusted, and they abused your confidence. The sin is not on you, it is on the abuser; however it hardly feels like that.

Since I have been at St. Andrew in Abilene, I have felt the need to address this question to the congregation on two separate occasions. I wonder myself, “When will it end?” While the issue has been difficult to address, as well as to admit that one of my brother priests have harmed another in such a way, it is yet a significant part of the healing process. As a pastor and priest, it is realized this issue exists in many, many different congregations, in the family and in the work place.

I appreciate our bishops and the Holy Father addressing this issue. While the Catholic Church is a high profile entity that makes headlines, it is my hope the Catholic Church and its leaders step out in front of this issue and be the driving force for healing, not only within the Church, but perhaps for our country as well. When the woman was caught in adultery, Jesus invited the one without sin to cast the first stone. They all walked away, with only the woman and Jesus left from the crowd. Perhaps each of us may realize that no one is without sin and we have the need to seek forgiveness and reconciliation. We can only pray for this grace to touch all.

Father Don Zimmerman was ordained as a priest for the Salina Diocese on June 2, 1973. He is the parochial administrator at St. Andrew Parish in Abilene.

