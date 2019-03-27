Special to The Register

I will never forget the day that I learned that my cousins had been sexually abused by a close family member. I remember where I was, who I was with, but most of all I remember how I felt. I felt my heart instantaneously break. These were children who had been taken advantage of by an adult. These were children who didn’t understand why this happened to them. As much as I was angry at the man who had done this horrible act to these innocent children, I was more worried about how to help my cousins and their parents. Their lives were turned upside down with interviews, investigations and fear which controlled their lives for many months. Just because these children were no longer being abused does not mean that their lives went back to normal. They needed help from professionals to begin a journey of healing.

So often, when people talk about the abuse scandals within the Catholic Church, they tend to forget about the victims and focus on the one committing the crime. Answering these heinous crimes with hate and venom does not serve the victims or promote healing. We, as children of God, need to love and care for members of the flock who have been hurt. Victims of abuse suffer more than is ever imaginable to those who have not. Healing is not just going to church and praying, which is incredibly important for both the victim and their family. Healing also means seeking professional help from counselors and support groups as well as finding support and love from family, friends and community members. When a person is wounded, the entire Body of Christ is wounded too. Therefore, victims need to seek healing, not only for their own sakes, but for the sake of the entire Body of Christ, the Church. Let us not forget that this world we live in is not perfect and evil is real, but do not lose hope, for that is where the devil finds his way in. The only way we — children of God, victims, family, friends and loved ones — can find solace is by having faith, possessing hope and loving unconditionally.

This article was written by a young lay woman from the Salina Diocese.

