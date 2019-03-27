Special to The Register

How does one handle the news of learning that your brother, a priest, had sexually abused young men during his years as a priest? Before I expose my thoughts, I ask that you please allow me to give you a bit of context of who I am, a little about my family and what loving someone unreservedly means to me. This is raw truth. It is me trying to understand and practice the mercy of God. Christ calls each of us to forgive and to love totally. I am mindful that God has a place in heaven for everyone. This is my personal journey to building my home in heaven where hopefully one day God will unite all of us, even the greatest sinner among us.

I grew up in a very loving home. In our home we prayed the rosary as a family, went to weekday Mass, helped in the Church when the good sisters and priests asked, some of us sang in the choir, my brothers served Mass and I went to Catholic high school. Best of all, we were blessed with a priest in our family. As siblings often do, we had our occasional fight; however, it was up to us to make our own entertainment. I have a lifetime of laughable memories. When we get together it is always fun. We have a unique bond and our love runs deep.

My parents were incredibly loving, supportive and kind. The strong love and faith that mom and dad had cannot be measured or explained. It was their bread and butter which nourished and carried them through life. I am blessed to have been a recipient of such wonderful love and faith. This is instilled in me and carries me daily. This faith is my compass and guide. It is what shields me in the roughest most troubling moments that life can throw your way. It is really the cornerstone of who I am.

Growing up with a brother as a priest provided benefits. There were moments of being introduced to someone special, invited to an event and one could also say it opened opportunistic doors. Of course, having a priest in the family also meant you were likely to meet other priests, sisters and the occasional Cardinal, Archbishop and Bishop of a diocese. I do recall the times a local priest or sister would drop into our home unannounced and my mom being her loving, kind and generous soul would invite them to eat with us. Dad would seat them close to him. Having a priest or sister at the table meant our best behavior was expected, or that which I thought was good in my mind. You have to understand that by having a priest or sister come to your home was unique and a gift.

As a kid, I would bank these visits and use them as my own protective life insurance! My brother may have been a pious priest in my eyes, but me, well, I liked to have fun. When trouble came knocking — and almost always in school — it is then I would pull out the little held life insurance policy and say, “Oh Father/Sister I am so sorry, I promise to not do that again.” I knew that I would be forgiven, and this would just make me laugh inside. I willingly admit that I am thankful to this very day to have had my brother in my back pocket, even though he wasn’t in earshot of my mischievous behavior. Another benefit to having a brother as a priest is having him available to say Mass in the home. When I moved away from home, and when we gathered as a family, my brother would always have a Mass in the home. It was especially great on a weekend for Sunday Mass. The homily was shortened at our request!

I shall now fast forward the clock. In 2002, the Spotlight team from The Boston Globe wrote a lengthy expose on the clergy sexual abuse in Boston. At the time, I was married, had a son and I was really enjoying life. Having a brother as a priest, this story of course, made me pause and think. As a mother of a young boy, my husband and I were very involved in his school. As a part of the volunteer program, we had to provide credentials, be fingerprinted and we had to succumb to a background check. This was all for the safety of the children that were in our care.

My husband and I grew to understand the importance of the sexual priest misconduct and pedophile behavior that was a concern since we lived in a city. This was important to us to protect our own son and explain to him that nobody was to touch his body inappropriately. And we spoke about this as naturally as if we were speaking about the rain falling outside. Sadly, it was a part of our lives. Mind you, it wasn’t an everyday conversation, but one which we discussed throughout our son’s growing years.

Unfortunately, this brings me to a very real moment in my life. One summer, both my brother and I were visiting home at the same time. It was during that visit when I noticed something about my brother. He looked at my son in a very different way. This one glance gave me an uneasy, nervous feeling in my stomach. I cannot explain this feeling (call it a mother’s intuition), but I knew from that moment forward that I didn’t want to leave my son alone with my brother. I will honestly tell you that I did not act upon that feeling at that time, but it stuck with me.

As time passed, I started growing suspicious of my brother. My love never wavered, and our relationship did not change. As a family, we still attended those home Masses with great joy. My son loved having a priest in the family, because he, too, learned the perks quickly (free help in religion class!). I loved having my brother in my corner and trusted that he was praying for us and saying his private Masses for us. Our relationship as siblings carried on as normal, with weekly conversations. During that time, I never questioned his indifferent behavior, which was becoming increasingly noticeable to me.

As time passed, there were other incidents that I noticed, which I cannot speak of freely. It was in 2015, after seeing the movie, Spotlight, it struck me that it was plausible that my brother might be someone who sexually abused another individual. Too many things were adding up. I did not for a minute want to believe that this could even be remotely possible. I even questioned my questions. My thoughts and questions were mine. I took ownership of what I thought to be true and I never uttered a word to anyone within my family. It stayed between my husband and I.

Unfortunately, that unimaginable day arrived. The thought of my brother being someone who could sexually abuse an individual would not leave my mind. I had to have an answer. It was a hot summer day, and I made arrangements to meet with the person who I felt 100 percent certain could give me the answer I was seeking.

I met the person at an outdoor shopping center. I felt that being out and in the open would somehow ease things. I invited and asked the person if they wanted to sit on the bench for a rest. My stomach was hurting, I was anxious, but I had to ask. Without any mincing of words I looked at the person and said, “May I ask you a question? Is my brother responsible for sexually abusing individuals during his time as a priest?” Without hesitation, the person looked at me with sorrow in their eyes and simply uttered, “Yes.” That moment hit hard. I can still see it today. It is something one does not forget. It was the hard truth. It is a moment you do not want to believe. I had this huge pride in my brother, and I loved being able to tell everyone that I had this wonderful brother, the priest. And, yes, at times he sat on a pedestal. My joy turned to sorrow, anger and frustration. I felt so deceived. My heart sunk, my gut was in a mixture of knots and weaves and I wanted to cry.

I took some time to digest what I finally knew to be true. I asked myself, “How do I continue to love my brother?” Sexually abusing anyone is wrong and what he did was criminal — plain and simple. He does not get a pass because he is a priest. What about the individuals that were abused? What must they be going through? I certainly cannot even begin to fathom their story, nor the shame and sorrow they felt.

It crushed me to think that this secret had been hidden. It marks an indelible sorrow on my heart. I think about the deception. I am an individual who does not condone, nor accept this behavior. I grapple each day trying to understand why the person responsible cannot admit to this terrible, terrible sin. I was taught as a Catholic at a very young age to say “I am sorry” and to ask for forgiveness and admit my wrongfulness. Aren’t we all from the same Catholic Church? How does one get past this failure?

I have been angry and frustrated at times at my Church and have wanted to run in the opposite direction. There is not a day that goes by that I do not think about what my brother has done. How can I carry on? I think about the numerous homilies where we were the audience and he spoke of Christ’s love and forgiveness. I think of my parents, who are both deceased. When my brother was ordained as a priest, my parents were overjoyed. What are they thinking now? Does one get angry in heaven?

We know from scripture that Jesus got angry. How do I channel this disappointment and anger? What would I chose to do? As often as I thought of running from the Church, I knew this was not an option. I loved my Church, my parish and the people within. This was my home, and prayer was all I had; this was taught to me at a very young age. If prayer could carry my parents, it definitely could do the same for me. And so, with great hope, I continue to pray.

My love for my brother runs deep. I do not understand what he did, and I will mention again that I do not condone this act. I hate the sin of sexual abuse, but I cannot hate him. That is the truth.

My Catholic faith teaches that we are all called to forgive those who have sinned against us. As a Catholic, we all know that this is hard. My mom used to say, “The hardest part to forgiveness, is remembering and still forgiving.”

Lent is upon us. I decided that during these 40 days I would just let God guide me. You see, I need God in my life to help me find peace. I need to find that place where loving my brother is complete and whole, where questions no longer linger in my mind. Our conversations are no longer as frequent as they once were. I need my space to heal. I tell him that I love him. He doesn’t respond back with the same affectionate tone as he once did. I find that ironic. We sat and listened to many homilies about love and forgiveness, and now I feel that he is not practicing his own words. Truthfully, that kind of makes me laugh. I did learn things from his homilies. I have told him that I hold him accountable for teaching me how to love and forgive. He doesn’t say much when I use his words, but I value what I was taught.

Loving someone is hard, especially when they have hurt and failed you. The priestly sexual abuse that has happened within our world is unacceptable. To the victims, I express my deepest sorrow. I am sorry for what has happened.

It is my belief that we need to be honest and open about the wrongfulness. This will only make us a stronger and better Church. My brother spoke in his homilies that we only have one life on this earth. We have to make things right here. It is then that extraordinary things will happen. I hope I can make a difference by sharing my story with you. The take away is to love unconditionally and without judgment, for one day we will all be judged. Again, something I learned in the many homilies. Thank you, my dear brother.

Let us pray together.

“Lord, heal those who have been sexually abused. Help them to find consolation in times of distress and sadness. Strengthen their heart with joy and hope. For abusers, help them to seek truthfulness and be honest with themselves. Build up the many hurt lives. Wipe away any burden so that they can once again be carefree. Enlighten our final journey home where we will exult with you in the heavenly kingdom. Let the trumpets blare with glory and the angels welcome us with open arms. Sorrow will be with us no more. Amen.”

This article was written by a woman whose brother was a priest that abused minors while he was serving in the Salina Diocese several decades ago.

