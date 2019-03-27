This article was written by three individuals who were abused by a Salina diocesan priest.

The Merchant of Manhattan

Storytelling is an ancient and universal activity of all human societies. Every culture has its own stories which are shared as a means of entertainment, education, cultural preservation and instilling moral values. Sometimes, we erroneously think of certain stories as being fictional, with an element of exaggeration and maybe even a bit of fantasy. However, the story we are about to tell you is true, the characters are real and the events in the story did take place.

Of course, every compelling story has a setting, characters, a plot, conflict or a point of greatest tension and resolution. Allow us to tell you our story.

Setting:

The story primarily takes place in Manhattan during the 1950s and 1960s. Seven Dolors Grade School and Msgr. Luckey High School figure prominently in the story.

Characters:

The central figure is Msgr. William H. Merchant, a Catholic parish priest associated with Seven Dolors Church and Superintendent of Seven Dolors Grade School and Msgr. Luckey High School from March 14, 1954 to 1968.

The three other main characters are your storytellers. Each of us were raised in a Catholic home by loving parents, were altar boys, attended Seven Dolors Grade School and graduated from Msgr. Luckey High School. We were well acquainted with Monsignor Merchant.

Your own Bishop Vincke makes a late, but important, entrance into the story.

Plot:

The plot is relatively simple: Msgr. Merchant was a pedophile and sexual predator who ruthlessly exploited grade school and high school children over an extended period of time. In our collective opinion, Msgr. Merchant’s avocation was masquerading as a Catholic priest while pursuing his true vocation as an aggressive sexual predator. His position as the Superintendent of Schools offered him a replenishable supply of victims to satisfy his perversity.

Conflict:

There is no single point of greatest tension or conflict in this story; rather, there were numerous points of tension and conflict. We will spare you the sordid details of Msgr. Merchant’s criminal behavior other than to tell you he molested and sexually assaulted male children. This is an incontrovertible fact. We spent our formative years in a toxic environment created by Msgr. Merchant. This was a man charged with nurturing the moral values of children, but instead, he engaged in despicable, self-indulgent sexual gratification with a sense of entitlement and total impunity.

Is this story an isolated occurrence? The record is abundantly clear on this matter: The John Jay Report, a reputable study commissioned by the Catholic Church, states that sexual abuse between 1950 and 2002 was such that “the problem was indeed widespread and affected 95 percent of the dioceses and 60 percent of the religious communities.” It also states 4 percent of all Catholic priests were active sexual predators. The current number of Catholic priests accused of moral, canon and criminal sexual crimes is estimated to be 6,275. We can only conclude it was priests like Msgr. Merchant who were the progenitors of the calamitous situation now facing the Catholic Church.

You don’t need to solve the mysteries of Stonehenge to conclude sexual abuse in the Catholic Church has been institutionalized, rationalized, hidden, dismissed and tolerated by many in leadership positions. It is astounding to us there are still those who adhere to the notion the Church should not be pilloried in the public square; such a notion stretches the boundaries of irony beyond recognition.

Resolution:

We are not certain there will ever be a definitive resolution to this story.

Msgr. Merchant died of unknown causes. He was never disciplined, censured, laicized, prosecuted or punished for his sex crimes.

Your storytellers attended college, secured undergraduate and advanced degrees and went on to have relatively normal and satisfying personal and professional lives. We all moved to different states for employment reasons. But make no mistake about the stain and residue of pain, embarrassment and shame inflicted upon us by Msgr. Merchant ever coming clean. It will not.

Epilogue:

After more than half a century, we decided to pen a letter to your bishop regarding Msgr. Merchant. We did so with a considerable amount of reservation and low expectations. We assumed Bishop Vincke would dismiss or ignore our correspondence. We know it has been a long-standing practice and policy of the Catholic Church to sanitize the harsh realities of alleged sexual abuse by the clergy by letting the lawyers do the dirty work of attacking and disparaging the very victims of abuse.

We could not have been more wrong about the Most Reverend Gerald Vincke. He was quick to respond, candid, explained his understanding of events surrounding Msgr. Merchant and offered his genuine apology. You are fortunate to have a bishop with such an abundance of integrity and moral courage. He is a true spiritual leader. Take care of him, for it is unlikely you will ever again find someone of his quality.

We are assuming there are other individuals within the Diocese of Salina that have also suffered at the hands of a Catholic priest. If you are among them, it would be our recommendation and encouragement that you communicate directly, if possible, with Bishop Vincke. Besides leading from the front, the bishop is a rare individual of superior intelligence, honesty, compassion and a refined sense of discretion. Your bishop knows it is very difficult to leave the shadows of sexual abuse for the light of dealing openly with this type of issue. Nevertheless, with trust in his guidance it can be done.

+ + + + + + +

The Merchant of Venice is a play written by William Shakespeare in which Antonio defaults on a large loan provided by the money lender, Shylock. At trial, Shylock demands his “pound of flesh” as specified in the loan agreement if default occurred. Shylock explains the pound of flesh “will feed my revenge.” Your storytellers seek neither a pound of flesh nor revenge. Rather, we desire the truth to be known about Msgr. Merchant with the expectation it might assist others.

Click here for this complete issue of the Register.