Bachand, Louis

Year of birth: 1931

Year of ordination: 1957

Last known status: Deceased 1991

Estimated time frame of abuse: late 1950s-early 1960s

Abuse reported: 2011

Diocesan action: Priest was deceased at time of reported allegation. Diocese conducted an investigation.

Pastoral assignments:

• Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Concordia

• St. Francis Xavier, Junction City

• St. Aloysius Gonzaga, Osborne

• St. Thomas Hospital, Colby

• St. Ann’s Home, Concordia

• Mount St. Joseph Home, Concordia

More than one allegation: No

Year of birth: 1917

Year of ordination: 1944

Last known status: Deceased 2004

Estimated time frame of abuse: 1960s-1970s

Abuse reported: 2002

Diocesan action: Diocesan investigation was ongoing at the time of the priest’s death. Allegations were not substantiated until after the priest had passed away.

Pastoral assignments:

• St. Francis of Assisi, Norton

• St. Peter, Aurora

• St. Anthony, Miltonvale

• St. Peter, Meredith

• St. John the Baptist, Clyde

• Immaculate Conception, Leoville

• St. Edward, Belleville

• St. George, Munden

• St. John the Baptist, Hanover

• SS. Peter and Paul, Clay Center

More than one allegation: Yes

Dreiling, Christian

Year of birth: 1887

Year of ordination: 1915

Last known status: Deceased 1960

Estimated time frame of abuse: 1930s

Abuse reported: 1939

Diocesan action: Diocese conducted an investigation. In 1940, he was placed on diocesan and court-ordered leave, which lasted eight years, due to criminal activity. During his leave, Father Dreiling received five years of treatment. Treatment was found successful, and Father Dreiling was re-instated to ministry from 1948 to his death.

Pastoral assignments:

• Henrietta, Texas

• St. Martin of Tours, Seguin

• Sacred Heart, Oberlin

• SS. Philip and James, Phillipsburg

• Sacred Heart, Selden

• St. Michael, Collyer

• St. John Hospital, Salina

• Sacred Heart, Park

• Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina

• Little Flower Home, Concordia

More than one allegation: Yes

Year of birth: 1936

Year of ordination: 1964

Last known status: Deceased 2018

Estimated time frame of abuse: 2001-2002

Abuse reported: 2002

Diocesan action: Diocese conducted an investigation and removed priest from ministry in 2005. He was ordered by the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith in Rome to live a life of prayer and penance.

Pastoral assignments:

• Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Concordia

• St. John the Baptist, Hanover

• St. Mary, Queen of the Universe, Salina

• St. Paul, Delphos

• St. Mary, Glasco

• St. Peter, Meredith

• St. Theresa, Mankato

• St. Mary, Jamestown

• St. Thomas, Stockton

• St. Isidore, Manhattan

• St. Ignatius of Loyola, Kanopolis

• St. Joseph, Brookville

• St. Mary, Holyrood

• SS. Peter and Paul, Clay Center

• St. Mary, Clifton

• St. Michael, Kimeo

• St. John the Baptist, Clyde

• St. Joseph, St. Joseph

• St. Agnes, Grainfield

• Sacred Heart, Selden

• Immaculate Conception, Leoville

• St. Aloysius Gonzaga, Osborne

• St. Mary, Downs

More than one allegation: No

Mattas, Louis

Year of birth: 1928

Year of ordination: 1960

Last known status: Deceased 2011

Estimated time frame of abuse: mid 1960s and early 1980s

Abuse reported: 2005 and 2007

Diocesan action: Diocese conducted an investigation. The 2005 allegation was unable to be proven. The 2007 allegation was substantiated. Father Mattas was ordered by the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith in Rome to live a life of prayer and penance.

Pastoral assignments:

• St. Michael, Chapman

• St. Columba, Elmo

• St. Patrick, Gypsum

• St. Joseph, St. Joseph

• St. Isidore, Cuba

• St. John the Evangelist, Logan

• St. Mary, Densmore

• St. Mary, Russell

• St. Ignatius Loyola, Kanopolis

• St. Mary, Holyrood

• St. Joseph, Brookville

• St. Mary, Queen of the Universe, Salina

• St. John the Baptist, Beloit

• St. Francis Xavier, Junction City

• St. Augustine, Washington

• SS. Peter and Paul, Morrowville

• St. Andrew, Abilene

More than one allegation: Yes

Year of birth: 1911

Year of ordination: 1938

Last known status: Deceased 1975

Estimated time frame of abuse: 1960s-1970s

Abuse reported: 1968, 1999, 2000-2004

Diocesan action: The 1968 and 1999 allegations were not investigated at that time. The 2000-2004 allegations were investigated.

Pastoral assignments:

• Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina

• St. John Hospital, Salina

• St. Mary of the Assumption, Clifton

• St. Bernard, Clara

• SS. Peter and Paul, Morrowville

• St. Francis Xavier, Junction City

• Immaculate Conception, Leoville

• Sacred Heart, Selden

• SS. Peter and Paul, Clay Center

• Seven Dolors, Manhattan

• Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina

• St. Joseph, Brookville

More than one allegation: Yes

Moeder, John

Year of birth: 1931

Year of ordination: 1957

Last known status: Deceased 2012

Estimated time frame of abuse: late 1970s

Abuse reported: 2018

Diocesan action: Priest was deceased at time of reported allegation. Diocese conducted an investigation.

Pastoral assignments:

• Sacred Heart, Plainville

• St. Andrew, Abilene

• St. Phillip, Hope

• Seven Dolors, Manhattan

• Sacred Heart, Esbon

• St. Mary, Smith Center

• St. Mary, Jamestown

• Nazareth Motherhouse, Concordia

• St. Anthony, Miltonvale

• St. Peter, Meredith

• St. Joseph, McDowell Creek

• St. Edward, Belleville

• St. George, Munden

• St. Isidore, Cuba

More than one allegation: No

Year of birth: 1887

Year of ordination: 1910

Last known status: Deceased 1951

Estimated time frame of abuse: 1943-1945

Abuse reported: 2004

Diocesan action: Priest was deceased at time of reported allegation. Diocese conducted an investigation.

Pastoral assignments:

• St. John the Baptist, Beloit

• Diocese of Wichita

• Nazareth Motherhouse, Concordia

• St. Paul, Angelus

• Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Concordia

• Archdiocese of Detroit

• Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina

• St. Thomas Hospital, Colby

More than one allegation: No

Reif, Robert

Year of birth: 1939

Year of ordination: 1967

Last known status: Laicized 2006

Estimated time frame of abuse: 1970s-1980s

Abuse reported: 1986, 2002, 2005

Diocesan action: Diocese conducted an investigation. Suspended from ministry and sent away for treatment from 1986-1987. Was granted a leave of absence in 1988 and did not return to the Diocese of Salina.

Pastoral assignments:

• St. Andrew, Abilene

• Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina

• SS. Philip and James, Phillipsburg

• St. Francis, Claudell

• Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Goodland

• St. Isidore, Manhattan

• Sacred Heart, Park

• St. Anthony, St. Peter

More than one allegation: Yes

Year of birth: 1962

Year of ordination: 1995

Last known status: Convicted and Laicized 2012

Estimated time frame of abuse: 2012

Abuse reported: 2012

(*abuse occurred with a vulnerable adult/person with disabilities, as defined by Substantive Norms for More Grave Delicts, Art. 6, § 1, 1°)

Diocesan action: Diocese conducted an investigation. Removed from ministry in 2012 and began laicization process.

Pastoral assignments:

• St. Mary, Queen of the Universe, Salina

• St. Theresa, Mankato

• St. Mary, Smith Center

• Sacred Heart, Esbon

• SS. Philip and James, Phillipsburg

• St. John, Logan

• Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina

More than one allegation: No

Schleiter, Robert

(Diocese of Wichita)

Year of birth: 1926

Year of ordination: 1954

Last known status: Laicized 1969; Deceased 1995

Estimated time frame of abuse: 1950s

Abuse reported: 1957, 1980, 2003

Diocesan action: Diocese conducted an investigation. Priest was asked to leave the Salina Diocese in 1957, and he did. In 1980, no response to the allegation. In 2003, the same individual who reported in 1980 reported again, and the diocese responded appropriately.

Pastoral assignments:

• SS. Peter and Paul, Cawker City

• St. Mary, Downs

• St. Francis, Claudell

• Diocese of Wichita

More than one allegation: Yes

Year of birth: 1912

Year of ordination: 1940

Last known status: Deceased 1975

Estimated time frame of abuse: 1960s-1970s

Abuse reported: 1994, 2002

Diocesan action: Priest was deceased at time of reported allegation. Diocese conducted an investigation.

Pastoral assignments:

• Immaculate Conception, Grinnell

• Sacred Heart, Park

• St. John the Baptist, Hanover

• St. Peter, Aurora and missions

• Sacred Heart, Oberlin and missions

• Immaculate Conception, Minneapolis

• St. Michael, Kimeo and missions

• St. John the Evangelist, Herington

• St. Paul, Angelus

More than one allegation: Yes