Because transparency is essential to the healing process following the clergy sexual abuse scandal in the Church, the Salina Diocese is publishing this list of substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor (or vulnerable adult). This list is complete as of the publication of this issue of The Register. Any new allegations of misconduct will be investigated. A current and updated list of substantiated allegations will be maintained on the diocesan website, https://salinadiocese.org.
|Bachand, Louis
Year of birth: 1931
Year of ordination: 1957
Last known status: Deceased 1991
Estimated time frame of abuse: late 1950s-early 1960s
Abuse reported: 2011
Diocesan action: Priest was deceased at time of reported allegation. Diocese conducted an investigation.
Pastoral assignments:
• Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Concordia
• St. Francis Xavier, Junction City
• St. Aloysius Gonzaga, Osborne
• St. Thomas Hospital, Colby
• St. Ann’s Home, Concordia
• Mount St. Joseph Home, Concordia
More than one allegation: No
|Dion, Maurice
Year of birth: 1917
Year of ordination: 1944
Last known status: Deceased 2004
Estimated time frame of abuse: 1960s-1970s
Abuse reported: 2002
Diocesan action: Diocesan investigation was ongoing at the time of the priest’s death. Allegations were not substantiated until after the priest had passed away.
Pastoral assignments:
• St. Francis of Assisi, Norton
• St. Peter, Aurora
• St. Anthony, Miltonvale
• St. Peter, Meredith
• St. John the Baptist, Clyde
• Immaculate Conception, Leoville
• St. Edward, Belleville
• St. George, Munden
• St. John the Baptist, Hanover
• SS. Peter and Paul, Clay Center
More than one allegation: Yes
|Dreiling, Christian
Year of birth: 1887
Year of ordination: 1915
Last known status: Deceased 1960
Estimated time frame of abuse: 1930s
Abuse reported: 1939
Diocesan action: Diocese conducted an investigation. In 1940, he was placed on diocesan and court-ordered leave, which lasted eight years, due to criminal activity. During his leave, Father Dreiling received five years of treatment. Treatment was found successful, and Father Dreiling was re-instated to ministry from 1948 to his death.
Pastoral assignments:
• Henrietta, Texas
• St. Martin of Tours, Seguin
• Sacred Heart, Oberlin
• SS. Philip and James, Phillipsburg
• Sacred Heart, Selden
• St. Michael, Collyer
• St. John Hospital, Salina
• Sacred Heart, Park
• Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina
• Little Flower Home, Concordia
More than one allegation: Yes
|Hough, Roger
Year of birth: 1936
Year of ordination: 1964
Last known status: Deceased 2018
Estimated time frame of abuse: 2001-2002
Abuse reported: 2002
Diocesan action: Diocese conducted an investigation and removed priest from ministry in 2005. He was ordered by the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith in Rome to live a life of prayer and penance.
Pastoral assignments:
• Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Concordia
• St. John the Baptist, Hanover
• St. Mary, Queen of the Universe, Salina
• St. Paul, Delphos
• St. Mary, Glasco
• St. Peter, Meredith
• St. Theresa, Mankato
• St. Mary, Jamestown
• St. Thomas, Stockton
• St. Isidore, Manhattan
• St. Ignatius of Loyola, Kanopolis
• St. Joseph, Brookville
• St. Mary, Holyrood
• SS. Peter and Paul, Clay Center
• St. Mary, Clifton
• St. Michael, Kimeo
• St. John the Baptist, Clyde
• St. Joseph, St. Joseph
• St. Agnes, Grainfield
• Sacred Heart, Selden
• Immaculate Conception, Leoville
• St. Aloysius Gonzaga, Osborne
• St. Mary, Downs
More than one allegation: No
|Mattas, Louis
Year of birth: 1928
Year of ordination: 1960
Last known status: Deceased 2011
Estimated time frame of abuse: mid 1960s and early 1980s
Abuse reported: 2005 and 2007
Diocesan action: Diocese conducted an investigation. The 2005 allegation was unable to be proven. The 2007 allegation was substantiated. Father Mattas was ordered by the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith in Rome to live a life of prayer and penance.
Pastoral assignments:
• St. Michael, Chapman
• St. Columba, Elmo
• St. Patrick, Gypsum
• St. Joseph, St. Joseph
• St. Isidore, Cuba
• St. John the Evangelist, Logan
• St. Mary, Densmore
• St. Mary, Russell
• St. Ignatius Loyola, Kanopolis
• St. Mary, Holyrood
• St. Joseph, Brookville
• St. Mary, Queen of the Universe, Salina
• St. John the Baptist, Beloit
• St. Francis Xavier, Junction City
• St. Augustine, Washington
• SS. Peter and Paul, Morrowville
• St. Andrew, Abilene
More than one allegation: Yes
|Merchant, William
Year of birth: 1911
Year of ordination: 1938
Last known status: Deceased 1975
Estimated time frame of abuse: 1960s-1970s
Abuse reported: 1968, 1999, 2000-2004
Diocesan action: The 1968 and 1999 allegations were not investigated at that time. The 2000-2004 allegations were investigated.
Pastoral assignments:
• Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina
• St. John Hospital, Salina
• St. Mary of the Assumption, Clifton
• St. Bernard, Clara
• SS. Peter and Paul, Morrowville
• St. Francis Xavier, Junction City
• Immaculate Conception, Leoville
• Sacred Heart, Selden
• SS. Peter and Paul, Clay Center
• Seven Dolors, Manhattan
• Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina
• St. Joseph, Brookville
More than one allegation: Yes
|Moeder, John
Year of birth: 1931
Year of ordination: 1957
Last known status: Deceased 2012
Estimated time frame of abuse: late 1970s
Abuse reported: 2018
Diocesan action: Priest was deceased at time of reported allegation. Diocese conducted an investigation.
Pastoral assignments:
• Sacred Heart, Plainville
• St. Andrew, Abilene
• St. Phillip, Hope
• Seven Dolors, Manhattan
• Sacred Heart, Esbon
• St. Mary, Smith Center
• St. Mary, Jamestown
• Nazareth Motherhouse, Concordia
• St. Anthony, Miltonvale
• St. Peter, Meredith
• St. Joseph, McDowell Creek
• St. Edward, Belleville
• St. George, Munden
• St. Isidore, Cuba
More than one allegation: No
|O’Donohoe, Thomas
Year of birth: 1887
Year of ordination: 1910
Last known status: Deceased 1951
Estimated time frame of abuse: 1943-1945
Abuse reported: 2004
Diocesan action: Priest was deceased at time of reported allegation. Diocese conducted an investigation.
Pastoral assignments:
• St. John the Baptist, Beloit
• Diocese of Wichita
• Nazareth Motherhouse, Concordia
• St. Paul, Angelus
• Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Concordia
• Archdiocese of Detroit
• Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina
• St. Thomas Hospital, Colby
More than one allegation: No
|Reif, Robert
Year of birth: 1939
Year of ordination: 1967
Last known status: Laicized 2006
Estimated time frame of abuse: 1970s-1980s
Abuse reported: 1986, 2002, 2005
Diocesan action: Diocese conducted an investigation. Suspended from ministry and sent away for treatment from 1986-1987. Was granted a leave of absence in 1988 and did not return to the Diocese of Salina.
Pastoral assignments:
• St. Andrew, Abilene
• Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina
• SS. Philip and James, Phillipsburg
• St. Francis, Claudell
• Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Goodland
• St. Isidore, Manhattan
• Sacred Heart, Park
• St. Anthony, St. Peter
More than one allegation: Yes
|Scheer, Allen*
Year of birth: 1962
Year of ordination: 1995
Last known status: Convicted and Laicized 2012
Estimated time frame of abuse: 2012
Abuse reported: 2012
(*abuse occurred with a vulnerable adult/person with disabilities, as defined by Substantive Norms for More Grave Delicts, Art. 6, § 1, 1°)
Diocesan action: Diocese conducted an investigation. Removed from ministry in 2012 and began laicization process.
Pastoral assignments:
• St. Mary, Queen of the Universe, Salina
• St. Theresa, Mankato
• St. Mary, Smith Center
• Sacred Heart, Esbon
• SS. Philip and James, Phillipsburg
• St. John, Logan
• Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina
More than one allegation: No
|Schleiter, Robert
(Diocese of Wichita)
Year of birth: 1926
Year of ordination: 1954
Last known status: Laicized 1969; Deceased 1995
Estimated time frame of abuse: 1950s
Abuse reported: 1957, 1980, 2003
Diocesan action: Diocese conducted an investigation. Priest was asked to leave the Salina Diocese in 1957, and he did. In 1980, no response to the allegation. In 2003, the same individual who reported in 1980 reported again, and the diocese responded appropriately.
Pastoral assignments:
• SS. Peter and Paul, Cawker City
• St. Mary, Downs
• St. Francis, Claudell
• Diocese of Wichita
More than one allegation: Yes
|Senecal, Eugene
Year of birth: 1912
Year of ordination: 1940
Last known status: Deceased 1975
Estimated time frame of abuse: 1960s-1970s
Abuse reported: 1994, 2002
Diocesan action: Priest was deceased at time of reported allegation. Diocese conducted an investigation.
Pastoral assignments:
• Immaculate Conception, Grinnell
• Sacred Heart, Park
• St. John the Baptist, Hanover
• St. Peter, Aurora and missions
• Sacred Heart, Oberlin and missions
• Immaculate Conception, Minneapolis
• St. Michael, Kimeo and missions
• St. John the Evangelist, Herington
• St. Paul, Angelus
More than one allegation: Yes
|Van Speybroeck, Arthur
Year of birth: 1875
Year of ordination: 1902
Last known status: Left Diocese of Salina sometime after 1908
Estimated time frame of abuse: 1907
Abuse reported: 1907
Diocesan action: Diocese conducted an investigation. Priest left Diocese of Salina after the allegation.
Pastoral assignments:
• St. John the Baptist, Herington
• Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Concordia
• St. Joseph, St. Joseph
• Immaculate Conception, Grinnell and missions
More than one allegation: Yes
|Walsh, John
Year of birth: 1929
Year of ordination: 1955
Last known status: Deceased 2009
Estimated time frame of abuse: 1972-1978
Abuse reported: 2002
Diocesan action: Diocese conducted an investigation. Priest retired immediately following the allegation.
Pastoral assignments:
• St. Francis Xavier, Junction City
• St. John Hospital, Salina
• St. Martin of Tours, Seguin
• St. Francis Cabrini, Hoxie
• St. Joseph, Damar
• Holy Ghost, Sharon Springs
• St. Peter, Wallace
• St. Thomas, Stockton
• St. Francis, Claudell
• St. John the Baptist, Clyde
• St. Mary of the Assumption, Clifton
• St. Joseph, St. Joseph
• Sacred Heart, Park
• St. Agnes, Grainfield
• St. Francis of Assisi, Norton
• St. Joseph, New Almelo
• St. Michael, Chapman
More than one allegation: No