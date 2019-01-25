Salina — Sixty years ago, with the mission of serving children and growing social services, Catholic Charities was born in the Salina Diocese. The organization will celebrate its anniversary Jan. 29 in its Salina office, 1500 S. 9th Street, with a reception at 5 p.m. and comments from the Executive Director and Bishop Jerry Vincke at 5:30 p.m. The event — which will pay tribute to volunteers, donors, employees, priests, religious sisters, board members and people who received services — will kick off a yearlong celebration for the organization, with the theme “Cherishing our Past, Strengthening our Future.” “All of these people helped Catholic Charities form a firm foundation,” said Executive Director Michelle Martin. “We can’t celebrate 60 years without honoring those who came before us and made it possible.” Salina — Sixty years ago, with the mission of serving children and growing social services, Catholic Charities was born in the Salina Diocese. The organization will celebrate its anniversary Jan. 29 in its Salina office, 1500 S. 9th Street, with a reception at 5 p.m. and comments from the Executive Director and Bishop Jerry Vincke at 5:30 p.m. The event — which will pay tribute to volunteers, donors, employees, priests, religious sisters, board members and people who received services — will kick off a yearlong celebration for the organization, with the theme “Cherishing our Past, Strengthening our Future.” “All of these people helped Catholic Charities form a firm foundation,” said Executive Director Michelle Martin. “We can’t celebrate 60 years without honoring those who came before us and made it possible.”

Today, Catholic Charities operates three offices — Hays, Manhattan and Salina — with 20 staff members. Last year these employees provided more than 7,500 services through its 18 different programs. During the past five years, the agency has seen an increasing need in emergency assistance services throughout the diocese. “As we reach out more beyond our offices in Salina, we have found there is a great need, especially among the working poor,” Martin said. “People who are living one paycheck away from financial disaster — an unexpected car repair, an extra-large utility bill, a serious illness or a lost job. We see people each week who are being forced to choose between food and prescriptions. It’s important for families to get help before being evicted or having their utilities disconnected.” Catholic Charities will help households with a $150 maximum per year for rent, utilities or prescriptions.

Msgr. Alfred Wasinger was tasked with opening a Catholic Charities in Salina to help with the growing social service needs in the late 1950s. This coincided with the closing of the St. Joseph Orphanage in Abilene. When it operated at full capacity, the St. Joseph Orphanage could house 71 children at a time. It also contained a school that was attended by children from Abilene in addition to those who lived at the orphanage. With only 10 children in the orphanage in 1958, it closed, which was the impetus to form Catholic Charities. In 1958, the original Mowery Clinic was purchased at 425 W. Iron Ave. in Salina and renovated to suit the needs of a children’s home. A five-year-old girl was the first to arrive at the residence at 425 W. Iron just after Christmas in 1958.

Social service was a whole new arena for Msgr. Wasinger, and he sought advice from Catholic Charities USA who suggested that Wasinger utilize the Sisters of Saint Joseph. He sent several to further their education in social work. During that first year, there were five employees at Catholic Charities. Primarily, it served as a receiving home for neglected children and helped unwed mothers through their pregnancies, with the goal for the moms to deliver healthy, full-term babies. In the early years, reports indicate there were far more babies than adoptive couples, but that reversed in the 1970s. Throughout the six decades of its service, care of pregnant women and children has been a staple service of Catholic Charities. Eventually, the St. Joseph Children's Home in Salina was licensed by the state of Kansas, and its services were separated from those of Catholic Charities. Yet, they still shared employees and a board of directors. In 1969, Sister Mary Lou Roberts, CSJ, began working at St. Joseph's Children's Home. After receiving her master's degree, she joined Catholic Charities while continuing to also work at the Children's Home. In 2018, Sister Mary Lou celebrated her 60th Jubilee. She dedicated almost half of those years to serving Catholic Charities. "We had so many adventures with the kids in the summer," Sister Mary Lou said. "We went on vacations and had cabins at the local lakes. We became a family. We celebrated birthdays, holidays, went to church and ate our meals together."

In 1964, the Catholic Charities offices were established in the former home of Dr. Brungardt at State and Ninth streets in Salina. When the Children's Home closed in 1991, Catholic Charities moved back to 425 W. Iron and remained there until 2017. "We are so grateful to the anonymous donor who made relocating possible. The new space is such a blessing," Martin said of the 2017 opening of the new Catholic Charities office. "The old building needed extensive repairs. Our new location gives us more room and a more efficient use of the space. We now also have a volunteer-run thrift store which generates revenue to help sustain our core programs and services. We also have a wonderful training room where we partner with the Saline Adult Education Center (SAEC) to offer a 6-week employment boot camp called Partners 4 Success a couple of times each year and also provide English as a Second Language (ESL) classes on Tuesday and Thursday evenings."

Throughout the decades, Catholic Charities has tried to address the significant challenge of how to serve those in the rural areas of the diocese. Traveling to access services can be difficult for people living in poverty. Catholic Charities responded by opening offices and establishing a mobile outreach ministry in 2015. “Since starting with Catholic Charities, it has been my goal to reach more people throughout the diocese especially in the underserved and rural communities,” Martin said. “When we first started the mobile outreach ministry, we were not sure where we would get the funds to support such efforts. God has a way of placing the right people in our lives at the right times. We received a donated van, and the program was launched. Now, each office has a used vehicle for mobile outreach in all three of our offices.” The mobile outreach vans travel each month to Ellsworth, Lincoln, Wilson, Sylvan Grove, Minneapolis, Concordia, Osborne, Beloit, Russell, WaKeeney, Norton, Colby, Junction City, Ogden, Clay Center, Herrington and Abilene.

The Hays office initially opened in 1983 at 1201 Fort Street with one counselor. It moved to 2707 Vine Street in 1993 before moving to its present location at 122 E. 12th St. in 2016. Catholic Charities began providing services in Manhattan in 2000 through a social worker who offered pregnancy and adoption services from the Manhattan Mercy Hospital. The next year, an office was opened at 1115 Westport to provide counseling, pregnancy support, adoption services and Natural Family Planning courses. In 2006, Catholic Charities relocated to 323 Poyntz and expanded services through a federal grant to establish a family strengthening program. Although the grant ended in 2015, the need for services in Manhattan continued to expand. In addition to the pregnancy support, adoption, counseling and mobile outreach services, the Hays and Manhattan offices also offer predatory debt relief (KLPP), immigration services, disaster relief and emergency assistance with rent, utilities and prescriptions.

Despite all these changes over the years, one thing has remained constant — the importance of strengthening families. In the 1960’s, Msgr. Wasinger noted that instead of helping families after there is a problem, Catholic Charities should strive to strengthen families to prevent problems and improve the home environment. That was a daunting task in the 1960s and remains such today. Catholic Charities is working to incorporate more one-on-one case management into its service Martin said. “One-on-one case management is very important to help create change in lives,” she said. “Incorporating more case management into programs and finding ways to improve efficiencies to allow staff members to have more time to interact with clients is the direction we want to continue to head during this next decade. Long-term case management is taxing on our small staff but is an integral part to creating successful change.” As the need for services has expanded, so has the budget. “Our donors are amazing!” Martin said. “Without the support of the parishioners of the Salina Diocese, the work done at Catholic Charities would not be possible. “We are excited to unveil a few upcoming highlights at our anniversary celebration.”

All are invited to attend the 60th Anniversary Celebration from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 29 at the Catholic Charites office, 1500 S. Ninth Street, Salina. Bishop Jerry Vincke and Michelle Martin will speak about the past, present and future of Catholic Charities in the Salina Diocese.