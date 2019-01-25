The Horinek Family Salina — In conjunction with World Marriage Day, the Office of Family Life and NFP is hosting a date night Sunday, Feb. 10. at St. Mary, Queen of the Universe Parish in Salina. The event will include a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner, a talk by Clint and Sarah Horinek and live entertainment by Les Lankhorst. Mass will be offered at 4 p.m. for couples who wish to attend Mass prior to the festivities. “We are hosting this event as an opportunity for couples — married, engaged and discerning marriage, to come out and celebrate the gift of the vocation of marriage and family life,” said Corey Lyon, the Director of the Family Life Office for the Salina Diocese. “Often times we forget that marriage is a vocation that needs to be celebrated and supported. Rightly lived, the vocation of marriage comes with sacrifice, pain and difficulty, but also great joy and love.” Every year, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth encourages the faithful to participate in the nation wide initiative “National Marriage Week USA.” The celebration coincides with “World Marriage Day,” which is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of February. Salina — In conjunction with World Marriage Day, the Office of Family Life and NFP is hosting a date night Sunday, Feb. 10. at St. Mary, Queen of the Universe Parish in Salina. The event will include a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner, a talk by Clint and Sarah Horinek and live entertainment by Les Lankhorst. Mass will be offered at 4 p.m. for couples who wish to attend Mass prior to the festivities. “We are hosting this event as an opportunity for couples — married, engaged and discerning marriage, to come out and celebrate the gift of the vocation of marriage and family life,” said Corey Lyon, the Director of the Family Life Office for the Salina Diocese. “Often times we forget that marriage is a vocation that needs to be celebrated and supported. Rightly lived, the vocation of marriage comes with sacrifice, pain and difficulty, but also great joy and love.” Every year, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth encourages the faithful to participate in the nation wide initiative “National Marriage Week USA.” The celebration coincides with “World Marriage Day,” which is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of February.

The Horinek ’s will pull from the 2019 theme for World Marriage Sunday, “Marriage: Made for a Reason.” “In the culture in which we live, we are being bombarded from every angle with different ways to define marriage,” Sarah said. “Through the sharing of our story, we hope to communicate just a small picture of a couple striving to live the covenantal relationship of marriage through the joys and sufferings of everyday life.” Married for 13 years and living in Beloit, they have six children, ranging in age from 12 to four years old. Their youngest, Benedict, is a cancer survivor, as well as severely mentally and physically handicapped. They said it’s important to take time as a couple to spend time together, which is the purpose of the event. “Today people live increasingly busy lives, and often the time and effort required to successfully nurture a relationship can fall by the wayside,” Sarah said. “Making intentional time for our spouse to focus and celebrate our marriage can remind the couple that they are creating a unique and special space for one another. This commitment can rejuvenate the couple to be better moms and dads able to focus more on the needs of their family because their personal emotional needs have been met by the other.”