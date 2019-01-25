Mr. Kyle Haugh Salina — For the first time, a lay person will oversee the financial operations of the Salina Diocese. Kyle Haugh began Dec. 1 as the Chief Financial Officer of the Salina Diocese. He assumed the duties from Father Keith Weber, who was named Chancellor mid-December. “Father Keith did an excellent job as our Chief Financial Officer,” Bishop Jerry Vincke said. “However, I felt that Father Keith should be able to focus more on his priestly duties and that a lay person could fill the role as the CFO.” Some of Haugh’s functions will remain the same as his predecessor, such as oversee the financial operations and reporting of the diocese, chair the Finance Council and Art and Architecture Commission board meetings and participate as a member on the boards of other diocesan and charitable organizations. With more than 35 years experience as an auditor, forensic accountant, financial fraud investigator and litigation consultant and expert witness, he brings a variety of experience to his new position. Salina — For the first time, a lay person will oversee the financial operations of the Salina Diocese. Kyle Haugh began Dec. 1 as the Chief Financial Officer of the Salina Diocese. He assumed the duties from Father Keith Weber, who was named Chancellor mid-December. “Father Keith did an excellent job as our Chief Financial Officer,” Bishop Jerry Vincke said. “However, I felt that Father Keith should be able to focus more on his priestly duties and that a lay person could fill the role as the CFO.” Some of Haugh’s functions will remain the same as his predecessor, such as oversee the financial operations and reporting of the diocese, chair the Finance Council and Art and Architecture Commission board meetings and participate as a member on the boards of other diocesan and charitable organizations. With more than 35 years experience as an auditor, forensic accountant, financial fraud investigator and litigation consultant and expert witness, he brings a variety of experience to his new position.

Haugh is spending his first few months familiarizing himself with diocesan operations and goals. “With the help of Father Keith, I am getting up to speed on many of the unique aspects relating to the financial and administrative operations of the diocese, including the interplay between Canon Law and Civil Law,” Haugh said.

Once he has a more firm grasp on the daily and annual operations, he will be able to look toward long-range planning and goals. “The parishes are focused on their parish and school,” Haugh said. “It is my goal to help take a broader look at the mission of the diocese.” Haugh, who has lived in Salina for 13 years, is a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton with his wife, Trina. They have two grown children. He is a native of Long Island, N.Y., and graduated with a degree in accounting from the University of Illinois in Champagne-Urbana, Ill. “Kyle is doing an excellent job,” Bishop Vincke said. “He brings fresh ideas and perspectives to our diocese. I am hoping that we will be able to serve our parishes even more now that we have a full-time CFO.”