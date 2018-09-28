Salina — The Salina Diocese will participate in #iGiveCatholic for the first time this year. Declared “the most successful Catholic crowdfunding event to date” by the National Catholic Register, the goal of the #iGiveCatholic Giving Day is to rally our Catholic community in support of the organizations that shape our souls: our parishes, schools ministries and not-for-profit organizations. Currently, parishes and not-for-profit organizations across the diocese are enrolling. Enrollment closes Oct. 31.

What is #iGiveCatholic?

It is an online giving day that coincides with #GivingTuesday, which is the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It also kicks off a traditionally charitable season. The goal of #iGiveCatholic Giving Day is to inspire the Catholic community to come together as faithful stewards and to “give Catholic” on Giving Tuesday.

When is #iGiveCatholic?

This year, it is Tuesday, Nov. 27 from Midnight to 11:59 p.m. CST.

How does it work?

#iGiveCatholic is an online platform with searchable profiles of participating parishes, schools, ministries and not-for-profit organizations affiliated with the 28 participating dioceses. All donations are processed through iGiveCatholic.org. Participating organizations and donors can track event progress via leaderboards.

What forms of donations are accepted?

Credit card donations are accepted through the #iGiveCatholic website. Check or cash donations can be manually input by organizations. Donor-Advised Fund holders at foundations may recommend grants from their funds.

I will not have access to the internet on #iGiveCatholic giving day. Is there another time I can give?

Yes. Gifts may be made in advance for #iGiveCatholic. Between Nov. 12-26, a donor can go to iGiveCatholic.org to make a gift. Advanced gifts will be charged at the time of donation and credited to the participating organization’s leaderboard during the giving day.

Are gifts tax-deductible?

Yes. All donations are tax-deductible and fund your chosen charity. You will receive an automatic receipt.

Is there a minimum gift?

The minimum donation is $25.

Can a donor give to multiple organization?

Yes! Donors can visit the organization profile pages of the organizations they wish to donate to and make separate donations.

Are there fees for making a gift to #iGiveCatholic?

All donations will be paid to the chosen ministry, net of vendor and credit card transaction fees, which total 6.2% plus 30 cents. Donors have the option to cover these fees at the time of the donation, and they will receive a tax deduction on the full donation amount.

Can I make my donation using my cell phone?

Yes. Launch the web browser and visit iGiveCatholic.org to donate from your smartphone.