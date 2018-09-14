The Register

Victoria — In a church with the namesake of his mother, Bishop Jerry Vincke greeted faithful from across the diocese Aug. 26 at the Basilica of St. Fidelis. “This church is more beautiful than I thought it would be,” the newly ordained installed bishop said of the basilica, which is also dubbed “The Cathedral of the Plains.” The afternoon gathering consisted of a prayer service, a gospel reading and a reflection by Bishop Vincke. “I think many of you know today is a special day for me because today is my mother’s 92nd birthday, and her name happens to be Fidelis,” he said. “I talked to her this morning, she sends her love to all of you as well.”

Bishop Vincke said shared his gratitude about his parents and the Catholic faith they instilled in him. He recalled once as a young adult, he was traveling with his parents, and his mom insisted the first order of business was to locate a church for Mass. “I said ‘Why don’t we get there first and then we’ll try to find a church?’ and she said ‘Oh no, we’re going to church first. That’s what we do,’ ” Bishop Vincke said. “Her model was always God first, family second, whatever we desire third. That’s a great recipe for life as well.” Yet faith can be difficult at times, especially recently when many faithful are shaken from renewed clergy abuse allegations. “The Church is going through a very difficult time. It is being purified,” he said. “There have been acts that are criminal and sinful and have caused great harm to individual victims and the community of believers. We admit as Christ’s body that we have done wrong and we are sorry. We are sorry on behalf of the Church for the wrong that has been done. “I know we have lost confidence in many ways of some Church leaders. We beg for God’s mercy and we pray for healing for those who would hurt the members of the Church. We can’t allow this to happen again.”

The path forward seems obscure, he acknowledged. “It would be easy to despair. It would be easy to hide in our rooms and do nothing,” Bishop Vincke said. “That’s what evil wants us to do. We trust that Jesus will bring good will bring good out of evil.” Bishop Vincke reiterated words he spoke at Vespers (evening prayer) Aug. 21, the night before he was ordained bishop. “(In my parish), every morning in prayer I would pray ‘Lord, help me to love the people I encounter, help me to love the people at my parish,’ ” Bishop Vincke said. “Of course that’s not always easy to love at times, especially the people we love the most — even spouses. “As I enter this position, I promise to do the same. To love the people of this diocese, in good times and in bad.”

He reflected on lessons he learned from his father during childhood. Bishop Vincke recalled specifically a time when he was 12 and one of his chores was to assist his sisters with dish duty, rather than with outdoor manual labor. One evening, he took a break during the television newscast to catch the sports scores. “About 6:20, the sports came and I wanted to watch it,” he said. “My mom ordered me to go back into the kitchen and I didn’t go back into the kitchen.” And argument followed, and his father, Henry, became involved. “He would not tolerate (arguing with my mom) and he was going to spank me, but I wouldn’t let him,” Bishop Vincke said. “We ended up in a wrestling match. I finally got away from my dad and I was so hyper in that moment, I started shooting baskets on the rim on the barn. “The next thing you know, my father is lying on the living room floor, having a heart attack.”

As an adolescent, he felt responsible for his father’s heart attack. His father was hospitalized for a week, but he was too ashamed to visit his father in the hospital. “Finally when he came home, it was so awkward,” Bishop Vincke said. “A few days after he came home, he put his arm around me, and said ‘Son, don’t worry about it, I’m ok, we’re going to be OK.’ ”

One year after he was ordained a priest, Bishop Vincke said his father was diagnosed with liver cancer. The time he spent with his father during his illness was a blessing. “The last week of my dad’s life, I was the one who took care of him while he was dying,” Bishop Vincke said. “I was there, holding his hand when he died. I was with him that whole last week of his life.” On a retreat, his director pointed out God’s goodness in balancing out an awkward week from his adolescence with a week of closure during adulthood. “It really beautiful lesson about how God redeems everything,” Bishop Vincke said. “The past, things we’re embarrassed about, things we’re ashamed of. God always brings good out of evil.”