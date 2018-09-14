By The Register

Arlington, Texas — Sister Jacinta of Jesus, O.C.D., professed her final vows at the Carmel of the Most Holy Trinity in Arlington, Texas, Aug. 18. The community — Discalced Carmelite Nuns — is a cloistered contemplative religious order. Their main apostolate is to pray for priests, the poor, unemployed, sick and suffering, the hungry and those who ask for prayers, according to the order’s website. The community gathers each morning for Mass, and seven times throughout the day to chant the Liturgy of the Hours.

Born Jody Geinger in St. Francis to Tony and Joan (Banowetz) Geinger, Sister Jacinta graduated from St. Francis Community High School in 2002 and with a degree in agriculture from Fort Hays State University in 2006. She is the granddaughter of Willard “Pete” and Wanda Geinger, of St. Francis, and the late Frank and Elizabeth Banowetz of Edna. Sister Jacinta has one sister, Kari Toon, who lives in Victoria with her husband, Nate, and five children (with a sixth on the way). She lived and worked as a soil scientist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Salina while discerning her religious vocation and exploring potential religious orders.

Sister Jacinta, 35, entered the Carmel of the Most Holy Trinity on Nov. 12, 2012, and took her first vows in 2015. According to their website, “Once we enter, we do not leave the monastery grounds except for necessary medical care... nor does anyone else come inside the cloister except for necessary maintenance. But the walls, the grilles, the hiddenness do not cut us off from the sufferings of the world or mean that we fail to appreciate its good and beautiful values; rather our unique vantage point lets us penetrate into the very heart of things. We are free... free to reflect, to ponder life in the light of God’s Word, to concentrate on love.”

The principal celebrant of the religious profession and solemn vows and veiling ceremony was Bishop Michael Olson, bishop of the Diocese of Fort Worth, Texas. The sisters are separated from the congregation by a metal grille. The bishop and concelebrating priests, as well as family and friends watched the profession from the other side, which is part of the sisters’ private cloister.

The Rite of Religious Profession includes a calling by the prioress, followed by a question from Bishop Olson “What do you ask of God and his Church?” “I ask for the privilege of making the total consecration of my life to the service of God and his people as a cloistered Carmelite Nun, until death ... so that with my sisters, I may spend all my days giving praise to God, and offering prayer and sacrifice for the good of all mankind,” Sister Jacinta responded.

The bishop followed up with five questions, affirming the resolve of the request. The Litany of Saints was then sung while Sister Jacinta lay prostrate on the floor. Following the litany, she placed her hands in the hands of her Mother Prioress and professed her vows. She signed the document of profession, which was placed on the Altar for the duration of Mass. Bishop Oldon then blessed and consecrated the newly professed sister. “Now, Father, we ask you to send your Holy Spirit upon this bride whom we consecrate to you today,” he said. “Increase the flame of love he has kindled in her heart. May she be strengthened by her vows, and being always one with you in fervent love, may she bear much fruit for the glory of your name.”

Next, Sister Jacinta received her black veil, to replace the white one worn during temporary vows. The bishop blessed it, and then it was placed on her head, covering her face. “Receive this veil and wear it as the sign of your consecration,” Bishop Olson said. “This symbol of modesty and reference shows that you have given yourself completely to Jesus Christ, in truth and humility, with all the strength of your heart.” The veiling ceremony concluded with the placing of a crown of roses on Sister Jacinta’s head, followed by the sisters exchanging the sign of peace.

In addition to her immediate family, several supporters from the Salina Diocese attended the vows, including Sue and Jerry Hellmer, Mary and Charlie Haines, Vera Roach, Esther Gall and Rob and Maureen Riordan. “I pray for the Salina Diocese every day,” Sister Jacinta said. “I pray for the bishop, priests, seminarians and religious. I am especially praying for the new bishop.” Sister Jacinta was involved with Vocatio of Salina, which supports vocations throughout the diocese. During her time in Salina, she prayed on the 16th of each month for vocations. “I still pray for vocations on the 16th of every month with the 31 Club of Vocatio,” she said. “I consider the Salina Diocese the source of my vocation.”