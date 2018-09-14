The Register

Manhattan — Nearly nine inches of rain fell early the morning of Sept. 3, causing Wildcat Creek to rise rapidly. The resulting flood displaced more than 300 residents.

When Lani Bresler woke up at 6:30 that morning, a neighbor was pounding on the door and her dog was barking.

“I went to put my slippers on, and there was water was over the top of my feet,” she said. “When you go to put your slippers on, you don’t expect to put your feet in water.”

She quickly woke her husband, John, and looked out of her bedroom window into the backyard of her duplex. Her neighbor’s storage shed was about two feet deep in the floodwater.

“I ran (to the door) barefoot because my slippers were under water,” Bresler said. “As I was going out, I could feel the sloshing under neath me. It smelled terrible.”

Greeting her at the door were college students in hip waders, with the water up to their hips as they made their way down Highland Ridge Drive.

The volume of rainfall in that storm was the most rain ever recoded at one time, according to the City of Manhattan’s website. It also said the nearly 9 inches of rain is more than projections for a 100-year flood event.

“We just started shoving everything up on upper shelves and moving things as fast as we could,” she said. “(We wanted to) get our equipment up off the floor, our computers and everything.”

By the afternoon, the water began to recede and the couple began to asses the damage.

The lingering odor from the sewage-laced water permeated the bulk of their furniture, including a recently purchased mattress.

“This is all a complete loss. All of this is going to go in the dumpster,” Bresler said, holding back tears.

She and John spent much of Sept. 4 cleaning and organizing smaller personal items that could be salvaged, including her china.

“Yesterday, I was packing up all of my china, I just didn’t think we’d be starting over,” Bresler said. “It just feels weird because you just get used to being in your environment, and now most of this stuff is going in a dumpster. It’s just stuff, but it’s your comfort zone.”

In the aftermath of the flood, several emergency shelters opened, including one at St. Thomas More Parish Hall. Permanent Deacon Wayne Talbot, pastoral associate, said 17 people stayed at the parish Monday night, and four remained Tuesday.

“We are just glad to be answering the call to serve in some small capacity during a stressful time in people’s lives,” Deacon Talbot said. “It is our mission as Christian disciples to reach out and walk the walk.”

This is the second or third time since the parish built the structure it was utilized in cooperation with the Red Cross as a shelter during an emergency.

The temporary shelter at the parish was then combined with Pottorf Hall in one of the city’s parks Sept. 5.

On Sept. 4, Gov. Jeff Collyer issued a state of disaster emergency declaration that included Riley County. The declaration makes state and federal aid possible, as well as assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Following the flooding, all of the submerged bridges were examined, and deemed safe for travel. The City of Manhattan worked to examine 93 properties with 106 buildings and a total of 381 dwelling units. Final estimates on number of individuals directly and indirectly affected were not available at presstime.

Ashley O’Haver, Advancement Coordinator for Manhattan Catholic Schools, said the school is working to assist four families of students affected by the flood. There are two families from Seven Dolors Parish, one from St. Thomas More and one family who moved to town recently.

“One family had almost total damage to their house. They had 3-4 inches of water in their home,” O’Haver said. “Two families had their cars washed away completely. The fourth family we have heard she lost her vehicle, and we’re unsure of the extent of damage to her house.”

She said many families in the school have offered assistance in many forms, ranging from physical labor to gift cards to assist with meals or construction supplies to offering a vacant “in-laws suite” in their home.

“At our school, we’re a family, and people come forward because they want to take care of our family members,” O’Haver said. “I think this shows that the values we teach our students and our families have helped them want to help others.”

Michelle Martin, the Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, was on hand Sept. 7 at the St. Thomas More Parish Hall as part of A Multi Agency Resource Center. Multiple agencies were on hand from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assist flood victims. Services ranged from assisting with replacing legal documents and driver’s licenses to providing toothbrushes.

“We brought plastic totes to assist those who had to move as a result of the flood,” Martin said. “We also handed out laundry detergent and gift certificates to the Dollar Tree so people could get necessary hygiene items.”

Catholic Charities staff also provided applications for a variety of financial assistance options.

Martin said about 150 households attended the event, with the Catholic Charities table assisting about 110 families.

She said learning about the damage from flood water was surprising.

“What I didn’t know was how devastating and dangerous the mold can be,” Martin said. “It can be toxic and deadly. One lady thought her trailer was ok, but her walls were squishy and they would be eventually full of mold. Water does so much damage to everything.”

She said her office will apply for additional money through Catholic Charities USA, and also that money is available from the Catholic Charities Disaster Relief Fund.

Those who need assistance may contact the Manhattan office at (785) 323-0644 or stop by the office at 323 Poyntz, Suite 102 in Manhattan from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Those who wish to aid the flood victims may make a donation to the Catholic Charities Disaster Relief Fund by sending a check to P.O. Box 1366, Salina, KS 67402-1366 or donate online at https://ccnks.org/disaster- relief-1.