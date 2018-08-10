         In this issue.

The Register

Vincent — Quietly standing guard over the rolling hills of eastern Ellis County, St. Boniface Church in Vincent has been the site of numerous celebrations in its 111-year history. One of the most recent milestones to be witnessed by the parishioners in the simple country church was the baptism of Wyatt Merle Bliss in early July.

While every baptism is a joyous occasion, Wyatt’s family had an additional reason to celebrate as his July 8 reception of the sacrament marked the fourth generation of the Huser family to be welcomed into the Catholic Church in the St. Boniface parish. The son of Taylor and Kasandra (Huser) Bliss, Wyatt joins his mother, his maternal grandfather Kevin Huser, and his maternal great-grandfather Leon Huser, in the list of the many family members who have been baptized in the parish with Kasandra.

“We honestly didn’t even realize it until that day when we were taking the picture of the four generations,” said Kasandra. “My dad said, ‘Hey! Do you realize the four of us were all baptized here?’ ” Leon was baptized at St. Boniface in 1943. Kevin’s reception of the sacrament followed 23 years later in 1966, and Kasandra was welcomed into the Church in 1991.

The Bliss family now lives in western Ellis County, near Ellis, but Kasandra’s heritage as a parishioner of St. Boniface led the couple to decide to have Wyatt baptized in Vincent. “This little church has been so successful over the years despite being small, so having four generations of our family baptized here was pretty special,” she said.

Considering the mobile nature of today’s society, particularly the migration of people away from rural areas, having four generations of a family celebrate a sacrament in the same parish might seem unusual. However, in many of the towns in western Kansas, familial legacies in the Catholic parishes are common.

Father John Schmeidler, OFM Cap., Pastor of St. Boniface Catholic Church and the Basilica of St. Fidelis in Victoria, performed Wyatt’s baptism and agreed that there is something exceptional in the small rural parishes in the western part of the Salina Diocese as well as the role the sacraments play in the lives of the faithful in this area. “There is a uniqueness here that has helped these parishes form communities,” he said. “They take pride in those communities. “There is a sense that these people will stand with each other and support each other. Baptism is the entry into that community.”

New generations of western Kansas families, like the Husers, Blisses and many others, continue to carry those communities forward. Wyatt and all the newly baptized can rely on the rich Catholic heritage of those families and the broader communities to strengthen them along their journey of faith in the years to come.