         In this issue.

Ordination will be live Aug. 22

Details Created on Friday, 10 August 2018 12:10 Written by Karen Bonar

By the Register

Salina — The Aug. 22 ordination and installation of Bishop-elect Gerald “Jerry” Vincke will be streamed live on the diocesan social media and website.

The ordination, which begins at 2 p.m. in Sacred Heart Cathedral, will be filmed by a Wichita production company, and shown on EWTN at a future, to be announced, date. The ordination will not be broadcast live on EWTN because events from the World Meeting of Families in Dublin, Ireland were already scheduled to be broadcast.

The public is invited to Vespers (evening prayer) with Bishop-elect Jerry and the clergy of the Salina Diocese. The evening will begin with prayer at 7 p.m., and be followed with a light reception. All are invited to attend. The bishop's ordination and installation Aug. 22 is, however, by invitation only and not open to the public, due to limited seating.

To view the live feed, visit the diocese’s website at http:\\salinadiocese.org.

What you will see:

The new bishop will be presented his miter — the tall, pointed ceremonial cap that bishops and the pope wear.

The bishop also will be presented his crosier, the pastoral staff that he uses during formal liturgies. It is symbolic of a shepherd’s staff, indicating that he is the pastor of the entire diocese and that its priests are an extension of his ministry. The word “pastor” is Latin for “shepherd.”

Meet the new bishop:

The public will have an opportunity to meet Bishop Vincke at special prayer services. That service will be at 3:00 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Basilica of St. Fidelis in Victoria.

This prayer service will be held on Sunday, but is NOT a Mass and will not fulfil a Catholic’s Sunday Mass obligation.