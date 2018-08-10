         In this issue.

|
August 10, 2018
Salina — The Aug. 22 ordination and installation of Bishop-elect Gerald “Jerry” Vincke will be streamed live on the diocesan social media and website.
The ordination, which begins at 2 p.m. in Sacred Heart Cathedral, will be filmed by a Wichita production company, and shown on EWTN at a future, to be announced, date. The ordination will not be broadcast live on EWTN because events from the World Meeting of Families in Dublin, Ireland were already scheduled to be broadcast.
To view the live feed, visit the diocese’s website at http:\\salinadiocese.org or facebook.com/SalinaDiocese.
All events surrounding and including the ordination are by invitation only, due to limited seating.
These prayer services will be held on Sunday, but they are NOT a Mass and will not fulfil a Catholic’s Sunday Mass obligation.
