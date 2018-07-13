       In this issue.

Bishop-elect Vincke to be ordained Aug. 22 at Sacred Heart Cathedral

By The Register

Salina — Plans are underway for the ordination and installation of Bishop-elect Gerald “Jerry” Vincke. The Aug. 22 event will be by invitation only, due to limited seating at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Salina. Bishop-elect Vincke celebrated a farewell Mass June 24 at his parish, Church of the Holy Family, in Grand Blanc, Mich.

There are many aspects in preparing to become the episcopal leader of a diocese, including selecting a motto. The phrase Dives in misericordia — “Rich in Mercy” — from Ephesians 2:4 will shape his episcopacy. Choosing a motto that included mercy seemed fitting, especially because in 2016, he was one of the “Missionaries of Mercy” commissioned by Pope Francis during the Year of Mercy.

“For the Year of Mercy, we started hearing confessions every day,” Bishop-elect Vincke said. “We also had two ‘24 hours with the Lord’ in which we offered confessions for 24 hours straight with Eucharistic Adoration.” He added that the consecutive hours of confession were rotated with his associate pastor. “It was amazing to see so many people come back to the confessional after being away from this Sacrament for some time,” he said.

Because seating will be limited at the ordination and installation, a live broadcast is being planned. Details will be released as they become available. Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kan., as head of the province that includes the Salina Diocese, will ordain the new bishop.

In order for the faithful across the diocese to meet the newly-ordained bishop, two prayer service and receptions are planned. The first is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26 at the Basilica of St. Fidelis in Victoria. The second is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Salina. All are invited.