      In this issue.

Annual Catholic Charities fundraiser is July 22 in Salina

Details Created on Friday, 22 June 2018 11:30 Written by The Register

Salina — For the Catholic Charities 13th Annual Fundraiser, the goal is not only to hit the $100,000 donation match, but to welcome new faces to the event. “We’ve set a new goal: to get 20 new individuals or couples there who haven’t been to the event in a long time or at all,” said Eric Frank, Director of Development for Catholic Charities. The annual fundraiser is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. July 22 at the Salina Country Club, 2101 E. Country Club Rd., Salina.

This is the third year for the venue, which has been a popular one, Frank said. This is also the second year for the hefty $100,000 match. “It was a lot of work to get to the 100,000 match,” Frank said. “You think $100,000 is a lot of money, and it is, but it doesn’t go too far when you’re doing this kind of work. “Thank God we have people that care enough, because this fundraiser is such an important part of our overall picture to get things in place financially for next year.”

The result of Catholic Charities’ 2017 move to Ninth Street in Salina resulted in additional visibility and room for clients and volunteers alike, which yielded additional clients who need assistance, said Executive Director Michelle Martin. “We have so many more volunteers, other classes going on, partnering with other agencies,” Martin said. “It’s a much more active place.”

“We have grown so fast, so quickly in the new location,” Frank added. “We have so much exposure. We’re trying to keep up. “We’re moving forward with our programing in ways we couldn’t while we were working on the new building. There are many new opportunities coming up.”

As exciting as the new partnerships are, Martin said she has what could seem like a silly goal: To be able to give moms a full box of diapers when they come in need of assistance. “A child goes through about two boxes of diapers per month,” she said. “Right now, we count out 10 or 12 diapers from a box and give that to clients who are in need, because that’s all we have to give. My vision is to be able to give a full box of diapers.”

Catholic Charities offers assistance throughout the Salina Diocese to those in need, regardless of religious background. “It’s amazing about the difficulties people face in their lives,” Frank said. “That’s what we’re there for — to help them sort it out. To give them bearing and to give them hope while they’re here, so when they walk out of the door they have some kind of reassurance that we are in it with them. To give them hope to find ways to alleviate some of their problems. We can’t do it all, but we’re doing what we can, when we can.”

The evening includes a social with cash bar, dinner and live auction. The evening is free, but RSVPs are required; seating space is limited. “We want our donors to help us move it forward next year and the next,” Frank said. “We need your help. We can’t do this by ourself.”

To RSVP, please go online to CCNKS.org or call (785) 825-0208 x 215.