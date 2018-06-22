      In this issue.

Retrouvaille retreat for struggling marriages returns to Wichita

Details Created on Friday, 22 June 2018 10:31 Written by The Catholic Advance

Wichita — Retrouvaille is returning to the Diocese of Wichita next month. The ministry is designed to help couples at any stage of marital distress. “It’s for couples who aren’t blissful in their marriage. Any couple struggling ... looking at their spouse saying, ‘Who is this person?’ ” said Dacia Rocco, a Retrouvaille volunteer who lives in St. Louis, Mo. She and her husband, Kieran Gutting, oversee the ministry in the Midwest.

Rocco said she hears couples talk about how they have lots of kids, never go on dates anymore, are struggling with finances and some who have been unfaithful. “As we would say, your train in your marriage is a journey,” she said, “and somebody who’s taken a detour off the train tracks can certainly benefit from Retrouvaille.” The couples’ marriage doesn’t have to be in a disastrous condition to benefit from the marriage-building ministry, she added.

“You don’t have to have filed divorce papers in order to come or you don’t have to have been separated,” Rocco said. “You can be, like, you know, we’re really struggling and we don’t know each other as well as we should.” Or, she said, the marriage may be suffering from an “elephant in the room” the married couple can’t talk about anymore, other communications problems, or one of the spouses is living a ‘single’ life.

The challenges may have caused the couple to distance themselves from each other and realize their marriage is not the living sacrifice it once was, she said. All couples involved in Retrouvaille at one time had troubled marriages, Rocco said. “We volunteer to help teach tools to couples so that they can learn the beauty of being able to rebuild their marriage, to be able to see the beauty of God’s healing and God’s mercy and God’s hope.”