Mike Leiker to be ordained a deacon April 7 in Salina

Salina — A man without a bishop. That’s how seminarian Mike Leiker refers to himself as he prepares for his April 7 diaconate ordination. All are invited to the 10 a.m. ordination at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Salina. Because Salina has no acting bishop, Bishop Carl Kemme, bishop of the Diocese of Wichita, will ordain Leiker.

The son of Dolores and the late Delbert Leiker of Hays, he grew up as a parishioner at St. Joseph Church in Hays. He attended Thomas More Prep/Marian High School, graduating in 1992, and continued to Fort Hays State University to complete a bachelor’s and master’s degree. Following college, Leiker said he drifted away from his religious roots. Eventually, he took a position at Pittsburg State University in southeast Kansas. It was there his reversion to his Catholic roots began. A fellow faculty member was interested in the Catholic church and began asking Leiker questions. “From having the education, elementary and high school, you don’t forget those things,” he said. “They’re rooted in your heart. The first hour of work, we would talk religion.”

The discussions continued, and when his coworker asked Leiker what Mass he attended, he didn’t have an answer. “I said I probably wouldn’t (go to Mass). I had stuff to do,” Leiker said. “He asked ‘Why wouldn’t you want to go to Mass?’ That made me think.” Leiker said he decided to attend Mass with the family that weekend, and the faith discussions continued. “A month later, they asked ‘What’s daily Mass like?’ Liker said. “So we met before work one day and so would go to 6:30 a.m. Mass almost every day.”

The flip switched then. Instead of going simply to assist a friend and offer insight, Leiker said he returned to his faith out of desire, not obligation. He began a friendship with the pastor, which led to assisting with parish catechesis. In an effort to promote the program, Leiker was asked to share his faith journey back to the Catholic Church. He shared his personal story at the weekend Masses. “There was a really good response from people,” he said. “They said my story gave them hope for a friend or family member who doesn’t go to Church anymore.”

As he became involved in his parish and attended Mass daily, Leiker said he was searching for his purpose. He explored teaching jobs at a Catholic university. “I was asking ‘God, where do you want me to go, what do you want me to do?’ I’ll go try it out,” Leiker said. “After I gave that talk at the Masses, I wanted to go home and watch football and take a nap, but I couldn’t sleep. I felt like I needed to try the seminary.”

As a resident of the Diocese of Wichita, he chatted with the vocation director there. However, at the age of 40, he exceeded the 35 year age maximum for seminarians for that diocese. At the time, Bishop Michael Jackles had been appointed to another diocese, and Bishop Kemme was not yet appointed. There was no bishop to waive the age requirement. “(The vocation director) said ‘You’re from the Salina Diocese, so he emailed Father Kevin (Weber) and Father Gale Hammerschmidt and Bishop Edward Weisenburger, and they responded almost immediately,” Leiker said.

It was late March of 2014 — during spring break — when he interviewed with Bishop Weisenburger. “It was just … boom! By May I was accepted, and looking for a home for my dog,” Leiker said. After spending eight years teaching in southeast Kansas, he shifted back into the classroom as a student. He completed one year of pre-theology at Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology in Hales Corner, Wisc., and is currently finishing his third complete year of theology.

Leiker said the seminary has offered him the opportunity to deepen his faith. He said Very Reverend James Lobacz guided him in expanding his knowledge of not only academics, but t he practical matters of the vocation of the priesthood. “Father Jim encouraged me to explore the different parishes and to visit with the pastors about their management styles, joys and difficulties of the priesthood, and their spiritual life,” Leiker said. “By doing so, there has been phenomenal pastoral insight outside of the seminary that I am extremely grateful for. “Sacred Heart has really given me the opportunities to deepen my knowledge of myself, as well as my spiritual life, and faith in order for me to become a prayerful, happy and healthy priest for Diocese of Salina.

Throughout his seminary tenure, Leiker spent the summer of 2015 in Ellis, assigned to St. Mary Parish, spent the summer of 2016 recovering from a surgery, and the summer of 2017 in a domestic Spanish immersion program at Pitt State, where he once was a faculty member. In addition to teaching at Pitt State, Leiker taught exercise physiology at the University of Tennessee at Martin, completed his doctorate at the University of South Dakota and ran a successful timing and scoring business for track and field events.

Leiker said he is looking forward to the ordination just a few weeks away. “What I’m really looking forward to is this summer, really getting into the ministry part,” Leiker said. “I”m looking forward to spending another summer in the diocese. I’m looking forward to getting my feet wet in a parish and getting a bigger taste of what’s to come.”

He is also excited to complete his final year of studies at Sacred Heart Seminary. “I’m looking forward to being back home,” Leiker said of this summer. “I’m excited. Also a little nervous about the unknowns that will come about in the ministry, but that’s where you have to trust.” Unknowns such as seeking to become a seminarian with a diocese without a bishop. Being directed to his home diocese, and welcomed by that bishop. And finally, approaching his diaconate ordination, without a bishop assigned to his home diocese.

Leiker said he’s excited for Bishop Kemme to ordain him. “It’s neat in a way, because that’s where I started,” he said. “This ordination will bring it full circle. I started seeking my vocation without a bishop, and I’m starting the ordination processes without a bishop. God has provided the whole time.”