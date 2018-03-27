Rural life workshop focuses on succession of land

Details Created on Tuesday, 27 March 2018 10:40 Written by The Register

Manhattan — Despite the bad weather across Kansas there were many that braved the elements to attend the Third Annual Rural Life Workshop Feb. 24 at the St. Robert Bellarmine Parish — St. Isidore Catholic Student Center. Dr. Mykel Taylor, Associate Professor of Agricultural Economics at Kansas State University, dug into the “The Vocation of Agricultural Leader,” document and zeroed in on the ethics of agriculture with about 40 workshop attendees. Dr. Taylor’s presentation, Agricultural Ethics in Kansas Farming, highlighted the ethical concerns of succession of the land, both the succession of the landowner and the succession of the tenant.

Dr. Taylor used her skill to make the document, “The Vocation of Ag Leader,” approachable to all. She reminded the attendees that they have a sphere of influence every day, and how one lives in that space can make a difference in their lives and those of others. Dr. Taylor sent attendees home with concrete examples to try, as well as and points to ponder that can bring them in better relationships to others and to our God. Her examples and discussion led to a breakout in the second hour of discussion groups with discussion questions.

The workshop, which was sponsored by the Catholic Rural Life Commission of the Salina Diocese, was a followup to last year’s discussion of the document “Vocation of the Agriculture Leader­­­” in Russel. “The Vocation of Ag Leader” document is an expansive document calling to all involved in agriculture to be aware of God’s hand in all they do in the production, development and distribution of agricultural products, as well as the obligation to take care of God’s gifts.

The 2017 conference in Russell featured Jim Ennis, Executive Director of Catholic Rural Life, as the featured speaker. Ennis helped craft the “The Vocation of Ag Leader” document. Vocation of the Agricultural Leader was a result of a meeting of the International Catholic Rural Life Association (ICRA) and was inspired by their document Vocation of the Business Leader.

The 2016 conference focused on discussion surrounding Pope Francis’ encyclical letter, “Laudato Si’, On Care of Our Common Home.” The next event for the Salina Diocese Catholic Rural Life Commission is St. Isidore Day on May 15 in Kanopolis.