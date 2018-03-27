Parenting from Love

Karen Bonar

The Register

Manhattan — When parents find out their child is viewing or addicted to pornography, it can be devastating. “I had the belief that teaching (my son) about God was going to be enough. That belief blinded me to the truth,” said Lori Doerneman. She walked in on her teenage son viewing pornography, and said it was the wake-up call she needed as a mother of eight. It propelled her into a search for answers, and do better for her younger children.

The first and most important thing for parents to do if their child is viewing pornography is to react in love. “Reacting in love goes against every natural feeling as a parent,” she said. “Our belief is that we have a strict religion … but how did Jesus love? What did he do with the woman caught in adultery? “All he did was give love and mercy. His reaction to sexual sin caused her conversion. He restored their dignity. React in love.”

The theme was one woven throughout the two talks presented at the March 11 event at St. Thomas More Parish in Manhattan. Sponsored by the Office of Family Life, “Let light shine out of darkness” — Empowering FAMILIES to overcome the darkness of an over sexualized culture, brought in Lori and Eric Doerneman from The Parenting Dare and Dave DiNuzzo from TrueManhood.com.

“If you don’t think (pornography) affects you in any way, I want to challenge your thinking,” said DiNuzzo, who also teaches theology at St. John Catholic School in Beloit. “It affects all of us. Maybe not because you use it. Maybe not because you search for it, but because it is an ill in our culture and it is rampant and it is everywhere.”

DiNuzzo used St. John Paul II’s Theology of the Body to discuss sexuality. “The man should be enticed by the woman. She was created good,” DiNuzzo said. “You should be attracted. This is normal. When it becomes distorted is when the problems enter in.”

This theology is something he emphasizes with his four young children. “They may make bad choices, they may be exposed to things that are bad for them, but because they are the son or daughter of God, they are good,” DiNuzzo said.

He said it’s important to teach his children about authentic love, which is best exemplified by the sacrifice of Christ on the cross. “That act of love is something we should do as a disciple of Jesus,” DiNuzzo said. “When this relationship is perfect, the complementarity allows us to honor the other person. We don’t use people.”

As a young child, DiNuzzo said his innocence was shattered when at age 10, he saw nudity on television. “The blurry screen came images of people doing things to other people and they were naked and I was enticed,” he said. “It created a cause and effect. The cause was I saw something enticing that I wanted and liked. That spurred into years and years for searching it out.”

It can be easy to think of sexuality as something that needs to be suppressed. DiNuzzo likens it to fire. “Fire heats. It cooks. It brings light, when it’s in context” he said. “When it gets out of control, it damages, it hurts, it burns, it kills, it destroys. “When (our sexuality is) in context, when chastity is there, living our sexuality in an ordered way, it works. Our theology does not stamp out sexuality.”

When a child is exposed to pornography young, Lori said they will often go back within weeks or a month to see if the content is still where they found it. “The age of exposure is age 8 because our kids are receiving all sorts of information and they’re too young,” Lori said. “If I have kids, it’s my job to educate them so they can recognize and reject the counterfeit and appreciate the authentic love that we have.”

That means talking early with children about their body and sexuality. She suggests starting at age 2, teaching a child their body parts (see sidebar, this page). She also suggests setting a weekly alarm to remind parents to discuss any concerning content they saw. “When I talk to kids age 10-14, don’t ask ‘Did you see things?’ ask “What did you see?” because they are going to see things,” Lori said.

Brain chemistry plays a big part in addiction, and she said dopamine is released when humans do things that they need to survive. “Eating and having sex,” she said. “When we do these two things, our bodies and brains light up with this pleasure hormone (dopamine).”

When it comes to pornography, Eric Doerneman said the brain lacks a moral compass to decipher the difference between a unitive act of marital love and the solitary experience of pornography. “The very natural flooding (of dopamine) that happens when you have sex is amazing. It protects our survival,” Eric said. “It’s when the brain that thinks something that’s not important for survival (like pornography/masturbation) is (essential to survive), that’s when the issues arise. Porn is fake sex.”

As he was in the spiral of pornography use, Eric said he would panic. He knew pornography use and masturbation were immoral, yet he felt unable to stop his habit. “Your brain is wired in survival mode. It thinks this porn is a good source of sex, that you need it to survive,” Eric said. “When you cut it off, you experience severe withdrawal symptoms. These can be relieved when you start to get bak into the cycle.”

Lori said as a parent, it was difficult to watch her child struggle to break free from his addiction. “I’m telling you straight up, it was a long journey,” she said. “If you have a child or a husband or a wife who is in this addictive cycle, it might take longer than you anticipate to get out.”

She said prayer and fasting are powerful tools parents can employ as they assist their children through the struggles. Also, education is important. “Discuss what happens in the brain through addiction,” she said. “Kids hate being controlled, and an addiction controls the brain.”

In addition to preventative talk, DiNuzzo suggests transferring some of the energy. When he feels the testosterone surge, he knows he’s being tempted. “I know the sensation of the temptation,” he said. “I immediately go away from the device. For me, I take that testosterone and I transfer it and i do 25 push ups.” Additionally, an accountability partner who utilizes Covenant Eyes is helpful.

In her quest to shelter her younger children from an over sexualized culture, she has a few rules at her house. No. 1 is no iPods, iPads, laptops or smart phones in high school. Her adult children who have smartphones all have Covenant Eyes on their phones. Her next rule is no overnight sleepovers at friend’s houses. Additionally, they are not allowed to play at a friend’s house unless they have filtered internet. The third rule is any friend who comes over must leave their phone with Lori.

Likewise, in the DiNuzzo house, he said the children do not have unfettered access to the television or internet. They also do not have smart phones or devices. “I have very open conversations with my children,” DiNuzzo said. “My 10-year-old and my 9-year-old understand. I’ve taught them what pornography is in an age appropriate way. “Everyone is going to be exposed to pornography at one time or another,” DiNuzzo added. “What matters is how we respond to it.”

For more information: TheParentingDare.com and TrueManhood.com.