Diocesan Administrator Selected

Details Created on Friday, 01 December 2017 14:42 Written by Karen Bonar

Salina — The eight priest consultors of the Diocese of Salina elected Father Frank Coady to serve as diocesan administrator.

Father Coady, 67, is the director of three offices for the diocese: Office of Liturgy, Office of Deacons and Office of Lay Ministry Formation. He has been the pastor of St. Thomas More Parish in Manhattan since 2015.

He was sworn in as diocesan administrator Dec. 1.

When the bishop’s office becomes vacant, the consultors are temporarily responsible for the governance of the diocese until they elect a diocesan administrator from among the priests of the diocese. The priests’ council is dissolved, and the power of the vicars general ceases.

The elected administrator is bound by the obligations and possesses the power of a diocesan bishop with a few exceptions. He cannot initiate new programs but oversees operations of the diocese with the assistance of the consultors.

Father Coady said he will work on the confirmation schedule, and assign priests to handle confirmation, as well as arrange the Rite of Election for those in the RCIA program.

“I’ll (also) have to arrange for a visiting bishop to do our ordinations next spring if we don’t have a bishop by then,” he said.

The consultors are: Msgr. James Hake, Msgr. Barry Brinkman, Father Keith Weber, Father Michael Elanjimattathil, Father Kerry Ninemire, Father Joseph Kieffer, Father Kevin Weber and Father Frank Coady.