Tucson’s new bishop

Details Created on Wednesday, 13 December 2017 10:09 Written by Karen Bonar

The Register

Tucson, Ariz. — Three resounding knocks reverberated throughout the quiet interior of St. Augustine Cathedral. The door was opened by the cathedral’s rector, and Bishop Edward Weisenburger was invited into his new cathedral. The choir swelled with “Festival Alleluia” as Bishop Weisenburger made his way down the aisle of the cathedral to be installed as the seventh bishop of the Tucson Diocese Nov. 29. In his homily on the Gospel of John 15, Bishop Weisenburger highlighted the importance “ ‘It’s not you who chose me but I who chose you (Jn 15:16),’ ” Bishop Weisenburger continued to paraphrase Christ. “I don’t want you for a servant, I want you as a friend.” The focus of friendship is important, he said.

“He doesn’t want us for a slave or servant,” Bishop Weisenburger said. “What’s the motivation of a slave? Fear. What’s the motivation of a servant? Salary. “All through his Gospel, (Jesus) uses endearing examples. A friend will do anything for another friend because his motivation is love.” The difficulty for culture today, however, is that the phrase is too common. “We let it run in one ear and out the other. We don’t let it sink in,” Bishop Weisenburger said. “How incredible it is that the creator of the universe wants to be in a relationship with us as friends. Where everything that we do for him is done in love, just as everything he has done for us has been in love.”

The Installation Mass began with the Rite of Installation, with the reading of the Apostolic Mandate by Archbishop Christophe Pierre. Archbishop Pierre gave the mandate to Bishop Weisenburger, who showed it to the College of Consultors, the Chancellor, priests of the diocese and the congregation. Next, Bishop Weisenburger was led to the cathedra (the bishop’s chair) by Archbishop Pierre and Archbishop John Wester, of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe Metropolitan. He was then handed the crozier (the pastoral staff) and became the main celebrant of the liturgy.

On Oct. 3, Bishop Weisenburger was announced as the replacement for Bishop Gerald Kicanas, who submitted his retirement in 2016 at the age of 75. Bishop Weisenburger honored his predecessor during his homily. “I cannot let the day pass without one final time saying thank you to that magnificent shepherd for 16 years poured out sacrificial love for us — Bishop Kicanas,” Weisenburger said, as the members of the overflowing cathedral gave the retired bishop a standing ovation. “Does it not feel good to say thank you when the thanks are so deserving?”

“Brothers and sisters, as I step into this new role, let it be one of holy friendship,” Bishop Weisenburger continued during his homily. “Let us be committed to this very true Biblical friendship with one another which will entail a loving relationship with God as well as a loving relationship with one another. “Let us be in friendship with all. For surely, that is the way love grows, the kingdom is built and the great Diocese of Tucson will step into its next age. Brothers and sisters, let the friendship begin.”

The night before the installation, Bishop Weisenburger gathered with priests and congregants to pray Solemn Vespers in the cathedral, including about a dozen priests from the Salina Diocese. Bishop Weisenburger took the opportunity to share with those gathered to share his belief about a bishop’s role in the church. “The bishop is a man ultimately of relationships,” he said. He pointed out the word “pontiff” is one that most apply to the pope as “supreme pontiff,” but the term “pontiff” actually means bridge builder.

Bishop Weisenburger said the three essential relationships a bishop is called to build are: his fellow bishops, his clergy and the people of his diocese. “We can look to Church history, to councils of the Church. In every instance, we find no bishop is a lone ranger,” he said. “It is in communion with the body of bishops that the great issues of Church life and teaching were discerned and taught.”

“I was humbly surprised to discover on my ordination to the episcopacy the wonderful fraternity among bishops. They are men who not only showed me the ropes with great kindness. There are men here tonight quietly encourage and some who quietly and respectfully challenged me and some instances allowed me to encourage or challenge them. I believe it is in this fraternal brother hood that we find strength that sustains us in our vocation.”

He urged the congregation to pray for all bishops, “especially the one standing in front of you tonight.” A relationship with fellow bishops is critical, Bishop Weisenburger said, but building a relationship with the priests of his diocese is even more critical. “A bishop is a man called to be in communion with his priests,” he said.

Bishop Weisenburger pointed to the document Christus Dominus from the Second Vatican Council. “A bishop must do as the Second Vatican Council taught, regard his priests as sons and friends,” he said. “For it is in this way a bishop will have a clear and accurate vision of the means, challenges, blessings, strengths, hopes of the flock. For me to be able to work in the diocese with our priests — is a great joy. “Brothers and sisters, pray for all of your bishops, but especially for the one standing before you tonight. That we may be faithful in our bonds of fraternal affection, fraternal care for our priests.” He continued that while bishops and priests are important relationships to foster, the relationship with the people of a diocese is the most important relationship a bishop should nurture.

“Brothers and sisters, bishops severed from the people of God, bishops without strong relationships with God’s chosen ones have little hope of representing Christ in our midst,” Bishop Weisenburger said. “Pray that all your bishops, especially the one standing before you tonight, will be led by the spirit to build powerful relationships with you — the people of God — so our Church will know the best of ministry. “Allow me to say this one last time — pray for all your bishops, especially the one standing before you tonight. That we will be led by the spirit to build well these critical relationships. In the end, it is exactly these bridges we build that will lead us to the Christ.”