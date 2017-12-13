Why do Catholics believe that Mary was conceived without sin?

Details Created on Wednesday, 13 December 2017 10:03 Written by Jeff Easter

Q: Why do Catholics believe in the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary?

A: In discussing the Catholic belief of the Immaculate Conception, which we celebrate every year on Dec. 8 (a Holy Day of Obligation), we can start with something of an odd question: If you could create your own mother, would you make her just like everyone else? Or would you make her special and unique, possessing every good quality and having no flaw? Well, Jesus Christ is the only person ever who created his own mother. As God, the second person of the Blessed Trinity, He existed before his mother and is the author of her existence and her creator. It’s within that context, and considering her unique mission as mother of the Messiah, that we believe God gave her unique privileges and graces. So, with that in mind, let’s dive into the Dogma of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

This dogma was formulated and definitively pronounced by Blessed Pope Pius IX on Dec. 8, 1854. He taught, “that the most Blessed Virgin Mary, in the first instance of her conception, by a singular grace and privilege granted by almighty God, in view of the merits of Jesus Christ, the savior of the human race, was preserved free from all stain of original sin.” Put more succinctly, we believe that Mary was free from all sin, both original and personal, from the very first moment of her existence and remained that way throughout her entire life. Put positively, this means that Mary was created in a state of sanctifying grace, similar to Adam and Eve before the fall.

We, on the other hand, are created in the state of original sin, which means we are initially deprived of sanctifying grace, which we ordinarily receive at Baptism. This was a unique privilege granted only to Mary, for she was given a unique role to play in God’s plan for our salvation. She is “full of grace,” as Gabriel said at the Annunciation, in a way that no one else ever has been.

Looking now at some of the reasons why we believe this, we can return to the initial question. It seems perfectly reasonable that Jesus, being all powerful, would protect his mother from the stain of sin and preserve her in God’s grace. He honored his mother in a way that only he could. We can see this hinted at in Genesis 3:15, where God says to the serpent (the devil), “I will put enmity between you and the woman.” The woman is the mother of the messiah, the one who will “crush the serpent’s head.” Jesus specifically calls Mary “woman” twice in the Gospels, at Cana and Calvary, drawing our attention to this early prophecy. This enmity means that she is totally opposed to the work of the devil, which is sin. Every time we sin, we are NOT at enmity with the devil, we’ve sided with him against God. But Mary has never been separated from God by sin; she has always been perfectly holy and in union with God.

We can also reflect upon Mary’s role as the Ark of the New Covenant (Revelation 11:19-12:5), and how entirely unfitting it would have been for her to be stained by sin. In the Old Testament, the Ark of the Covenant was covered in the purest gold and was considered the holiest object of Israel; it was the dwelling place of God with His people. Mary’s body was the physical vessel of Jesus Christ, God incarnate. The very body in which God himself dwelt for nine months should be completely pure and holy, free from all stain or imperfection. And so Mary was.

Now let’s look at two common objections to this Catholic belief. Romans 3:23 says, “all have sinned.” This seems to say that every single human being is a sinner, which leads some Christians to believe Mary sinned. But we can’t forget that Jesus was also 100 percent human, so if this passage absolutely applies to everyone, then it would have to apply to him as well. Clearly he is an exception; but if there can be one, there can be two. Finally, some wrongly believe that Mary’s sinlessness means she didn’t need Jesus to save her, but it doesn’t. We believe Mary was saved by Jesus Christ, but in a unique and privileged way. By the grace won on Calvary, she was saved from ever falling into any sin.

Father Andrew Rockers is the associate pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Goodland (with mission parishes in Sharon Springs, St. Francis and Bird City). E-mail questions to him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or write Faith & Reasons 2901 E. 13th St. Hays, KS 67601.