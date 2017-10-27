Support our seminarians by donating to our annual collection

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ:

“Behind and before every vocation to the priesthood or to the consecrated life there is always the strong and intense prayer of someone: a grandmother, a grandfather, a mother, a father, a community. This is why Jesus said: ‘Pray therefore the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest’ (Mt 9:38). This is echoed beautifully by Pope Francis who reminds us “vocations are born in prayer and from prayer; and only through prayer can they persevere and bear fruit.”

As I now prepare to leave the Diocese of Salina, I realize that of the many wonderful people I leave behind, our beloved seminarians are high on my list. The fact that we have ten good men currently discerning a possible call to priesthood after the ordination in June of three other good men we now call father, gives me great hope for our diocese. Their generous response to the Lord’s call is humbling. One of the questions I have been asked as I leave for Arizona is how have I been able to find such good men willing to enter the seminary. They are indeed good men and I have truly been proud to be their Bishop. In the end, I would say that it has been the prayers and support of those within our diocese that have provided us with such a blessing. It cannot be denied that along with the blessing, however, is the challenge of paying for their education. It is a wonderful challenge to have, but a challenge nonetheless.

The annual seminarian collection will take place in all our parishes on the weekend of Nov. 11-12. This special collection assists us with current seminarian expenses. The current annual cost for seminary education begins at $40,000 for each seminarian! The total cost to the Diocese runs around $400,000 this year. While endowed funds generate approximately $100,000 each year for seminary education, your support is also necessary, and I now ask for your help.

In today’s issue of The Register is your personal copy of this year’s seminarian poster. I ask that you place it in your home where you will see it daily to help remind you to remember these men in your prayers. I would also share with you that we continue to have men make inquires about priesthood. We are blessed to have Father Kevin Weber and Father Gale Hammerschmidt as our co-vocation directors and they do excellent work with recruitment as well as guiding vocations.

As we ask for your generosity, we also ask you to keep in mind the generosity demonstrated by our seminarians, who are giving God and his Church the gift of their lives. Again, I humbly invite you to prayerfully consider a gift to this very important collection for these fine men of the Diocese of Salina.

Please click on this link if you would like to contribute to the Seminarian Education Fund.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Edward J. Weisenburger

Administrator, Diocese of Salina