Grant applications due Dec. 1

Details Created on Friday, 13 October 2017 08:28 Written by The Register

Salina — The Catholic Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications for the 2018 Bishop’s Fund.

Any Catholic entity with innovative ideas or projects within the Diocese of Salina is welcome to apply. The maximum amount of funding for each grant is $5,000. The Bishop and the board of the Catholic Community Foundation will review and determine grant awards at their December meeting. Funding will be available for the 2018 calendar year.

The application process is completely online at the diocesan website, salinadiocese.org. Click here to go to the "Grants" page. All applications are due Dec. 1, 2017.

“This is a helpful way for parishes, schools and ministries to access funding for a project that could not be funded in their annual budget,” said Beth Shearer, executive director of the foundation. “The board is delighted to make these innovative and new projects possible. This follows the original intent of the Bishop’s Fund. We are proud partners with our grantees in fulfilling their missions across our diocese. Together we are strengthening our Catholic community of faith.”

Last year, the Bishop’s Fund awarded $33,272 for various projects. Donors wanting to help the Bishop underwrite important projects established the Bishop’s Fund in 2008. Each year the diocese continues to receive donations to the Bishop’s Fund.

Applications are open to all parishes, Catholic schools and Catholic ministries within the diocese. The following are examples of grants that will be considered.

Technology, increasing and/or upgrading.

Catholic Education for both Catholic Schools and PRE programs.

Parish mission speakers and materials.

Mission work for the poor.

Liturgical enrichment, including seasonal programs.

Seed money to establish or initiate a new project or program.

The Foundation will NOT consider grants to the following:

Operating deficits or retirement of debt.

Ordinary recurring expenses.

Inquiries CAN be directed to Shearer at (785) 827-8746, ext. 42, or beth.shearer@ salinadiocese.org.