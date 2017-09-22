Stewardship renewal weekend is Sept. 23-24

Salina — Stewardship is a way of life — more than just a sign up weekend. However, it starts and continues annually with the stewardship renewal weekend. Stewardship is a choice. Stewardship is a faith response endorsed by the bishops of the United States. This year, the Salina Diocese invites and challenges all members of the Catholic community to accept this faith response and renew their stewardship commitment to their local parish. Stewardship Renewal weekend is September 23 to 24 in parishes across the Salina Diocese.

A Christian steward is someone who receives God’s gifts gratefully, cherishes and tends them in a responsible and accountable manner, shares them in justice and love with others, and returns them with increase to the Lord. As stated in the manual, “Stewardship – A Disciple’s Responses – a Pastoral Letter on Stewardship, the Tenth Anniversary Edition:” “Each member of the Church shares in the responsibility for its mission; each is called to practice stewardship of the Church.” The life of a Christian steward is lived in imitation of the life of Christ. They reflect God’s love to all and give out of love. It is challenging. However, both here and hereafter, the life of a Christian steward is filled with intense joy.

The reward is not only sharing in the kingdom of heaven, but also being served and healed by those the steward has served and healed. Remember the parable of the loaves and fishes: Jesus ordered the disciples to distribute seven loaves and fishes among the crowd of many. Everyone ate and was satisfied and seven baskets were left over. As much as was given to others was returned to the giver. Ideally, each person has grown over the year and is in a different place than the prior year. Therefore, every parishioner in the Diocese is given the opportunity to evaluate, update, and renew his or her stewardship commitment. This provides an opportunity to reflect on the many ways God has blessed a person’s life. So many blessings have likely occurred over the year. God’s blessing comes with no expectation in return. However, a person in love with God wants to give back.

God intends each person to play a unique role in carrying out his divine plan. The challenge is for each person to understand his or her role and then respond generously to God’s call. Christian stewardship applies to everything — all personal talents, abilities, and wealth. The Salina Diocese, like many dioceses, refers to this as time, talent, and treasure.

Forms to reflect on and evaluate each of these areas will be available in the parishes over the Stewardship Renewal Weekend. The time form is the opportunity to plan and set aside a specific amount of time to share with God in prayer. This is time spent becoming closer to Him. The talent form is the opportunity to evaluate and share God-given talents unique to each individual with the local parish. Since every person is different, participation will take many different forms depending on the talents of each person. Peter tells us “As each one has received a gift, use it to serve one another as good stewards of God’s varied grace” (1 Pt 4:10). This sharing with the local parish personalizes each parish. Church is a community of each person working together. The treasure form gives the opportunity to plan and commit financial support that is proportionate and sacrificial. Consider this from St. Paul in his letter to the Corinthians, “Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows bountifully will also reap bountifully … God loves a cheerful giver” (2 Cor 9:6-7). The emphasis is on giving according to a person’s means, not a specific amount.

The pastoral letter suggests one-half of an individual’s commitment of time, talent, and treasure should be given to the local parish; the other half can then be divided among other religious, educational and charitable organizations. All Christian stewards must consider prayerfully the gifts they have received from God and make a decision, before the weekend, about what will be given. Contact the local parish office with any questions about Stewardship Renewal.