Students appreciate opportunity to be heard by head of diocese

Details Created on Friday, 22 September 2017 13:12 Written by Karen Bonar

The Register

Salina — Listen.

That was the simple task Bishop Edward Weisenburger and Sister Barbara Ellen Apaceller, CSJ, undertook during three sessions with youth and young adults throughout the Salina Diocese. “The objective was not for us to give them answers,” Sister Barbara Ellen said. “We wanted to listen to help us and the bigger Church meet their needs.” At the Diocesan CYO convention in April 8 and Aug. 30 in Hays and Sept. 5 in Manhattan, the duo took notes as the youth talked.

“It was very unique to be able to have the opportunity to speak with them on a personal level to talk about the state of the Church and the youth,” said Reese Leiker, sophomore at Fort Hays State University, and president of the Catholic Disciples at the Comeau Catholic Campus Center. “It is important for us to voice our concerns about things happening in everyday life, we’re trying to live out our faith on a college campus. “Culture is hurting the youth and church and creating vice. How the Church and youth will take on these new challenges is one it’s never faced before. It has to go about it carefully and gracefully.”

In November of 2016, the bishop was tasked with getting feedback from the youth. The summary (please see above) was sent to Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill, Associate General Secretary of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), in advance of the 2018 Synod of Bishops, with the theme of “Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment.” Bishop Weisenburger expressed his great appreciation for what the young people had to tell him. “Their candor, love for the faith and commitment to the Church are wonderfully refreshing,” he said. “Daily the media hits us with news of young people drifting from the Church. To hear the love for the Church as well as the zeal of such fine teenagers, college students and young adults was an experience of renewal for me. Our future is bright.”

Corbin Sedlacek, a sophomore at Kansas State University in Manhattan, said he was surprised students had the opportunity to sit and talk directly with the bishop in an informal setting. “Being able to sit and talk to him and just listen is very important,” Sedlacek said. “We gave our own thoughts about what was going on in the Church and what could be improved.” Sister Barbara Ellen said the youth were candid. “They were very open and honest in regards to what they liked and the questions they had about the Church,” she said. “The high school kids mentioned they like the young priests and seminarians at the activities. Some of the girls said they felt left out because there’s not (vocational discernment) for them.” Sister Barbara Ellen said she called the president of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Concordia the night she heard that comment. As a result, the CSJ convent in Concordia is hosting a “Come and See” weekend retreat Oct. 7-8.

Leiker said he was most surprised about the discussion of social media. “One of the most interesting topics was how the Church uses social media and how it could do it better,” he said, and added more than 100 students packed in the center’s common room. Sedlacek said students expressed concern about the role of young adults in the Church. “A couple individuals who recently graduated felt they didn’t have a place to go in the church, a community,” he said. “Children have religious ed. There’s CYO for high school and student centers for college …. but young adults are almost lost.” Additionally, life after graduation is uncertain. “We talked about being unsure about what the Church teaches in terms of living our lives once we graduate,” Sedlacek said. “Some are confused how to be a Catholic doctor or lawyer or teacher.”

One resounding comment Sister Barbara Ellen remembers is the role of religious education. “Some kids said ‘Our teachers think we want fun and games, but we want facts about our faith so when others ask us we can answer their questions,’ ” she said. “In order to evangelize, they want tools to evangelize. They’re serious about their faith and they want to have a relationship with Jesus Christ.” Also important is Eucharistic adoration and Reconciliation. “So often, people say ‘The youth is the future of the Church,’ ” Sister Barbara Ellen said. “They are not. They are the young Church today and they want to be heard.” Leiker said the session was successful. “There was a lot of input. People were definitely open to that kind of forum and environment,” he said. “Nobody was bottled up. People were talking about very vulnerable things and it went over very well.”