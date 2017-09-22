God’s mercy is present in the good, bad of life

Written by Allison Ochoa

Speaker shares his story of healing at annual Divine Mercy Radio banquet

For The Register

Hays — “How did I get here?” is a question many ask after hitting rock-bottom.

“How did I get here?” is a question far fewer take the time to reflect on amid success, particularly in an industry that runs 24/7 and is driven every second by happenings the world over. Brian Patrick, a 40-year veteran of radio and television and current host of EWTN Radio’s “Morning Glory,” has asked this question in both extremes at different points in his life. Now, looking back on a path filled with twists, turns and moments of abundant clarity, he answers that question with one word: “Mercy.” Patrick shared his message of “Mercy in Motion” at the seventh annual Divine Mercy Radio Appreciation Banquet Sept. 9 in Hays.

From the years of his youth in Pennsylvania to time spent at Father Edward Flanagan’s Boys Town on the outskirts of Omaha, Neb., and from his years spent addicted to illicit substances to his current work for EWTN in an office and studio overlooking Washington D.C.’s Capitol Hill, Patrick said his journey, while an improbable one, is a lesson of mercy in motion. He said his story mimics that of The Prodigal Son in many respects. “I rejected my Catholic faith because I [thought I] knew better than what I’d been taught. That’s really what I did; I squandered the gifts God gave me,” said Patrick. “Finally, I knew I had to surrender to the power of God and surrender to His mercy. “And surrendering is really joining the winning team,” he added with a smile. That surrender came as part of a 12-step program. With Father Ray, a priest of the Precious Blood as his sponsor, Patrick took the first steps toward a new life — a life in and for Christ.

In their first meeting, “Father Ray asked how long it had been since my last confession,” Patrick recalled. “We started talking and three hours later he prayed the words of absolution, ‘All your sins are forgiven,’ and I realized that God’s mercy was far greater than my weakness.” Patrick reminded the audience that God’s mercy is available for the accepting, but he warned, “Unless it moves through us and out to others, it stagnates. Unless I am willing to show mercy to others, it’s dormant in me. Mercy should flow in and out. “Mercy works like love. The more we show mercy and the more we give it, the more we can take it in. How can we solve the bitterness and hatred in our world? By becoming vessels of God’s mercy.” Patrick’s message to the nearly 200 audience members was that each person was in the room because he had experienced God’s mercy and he was aware of Catholic radio’s role in spreading that mercy to the world. His message to the members of the Salina Diocese at large was one of gratitude. “I want to thank you for being true Americans,” he said. “You are the heart of this country. “As we think back on Sept. 11 and as we respond to other challenges [as a nation], you are an example of how we all can live. This is where Americans shine.”