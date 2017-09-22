Divine Mercy Radio celebrates seven years on air

Details Created on Friday, 22 September 2017 11:35 Written by Allison Ochoa

For The Register

Hays — Divine Mercy Radio celebrated seven years on the air with its annual Appreciation Banquet Sept. 9, in Hays. In addition to keynote speaker Brian Patrick of EWTN Radio’s “Morning Glory,” the event featured an update on the station and its newest expansion ventures.

“This past year we filed with the Federal Aviation Administration to build a 500-foot tower north of Ellis to expand the wattage of KVDM,” reported the station’s Executive Director Donetta Robben.

“Currently, the application is under review. So, we’re waiting. If it’s God’s will that KVDM expand, it will.”

Robben also shared information on a new technology that is increasing the station’s reach.

“Recently Divine Mercy Radio began streaming on the Amazon Echo — a voice-activated device that is quickly gaining ground in the tech world,” she said. “To listen to Divine Mercy Radio on the Amazon Echo, all one has to do is say, ‘Alexa, enable the Divine Mercy Radio Skill.’ After the skill is enabled, anytime you want to listen to Divine Mercy Radio, all you have to say is, ‘Alexa, play Divine Mercy Radio,’ and the familiar voice of our spiritual director comes on the air saying, ‘This is Father Fred Gatschet with Divine Mercy Radio. Thanks for listening.’ ”

According to industry forecasting, it is estimated that by 2020, 75 percent of American homes will have a voice-activated smart speaker like Amazon Echo.

In her message of appreciation to the listeners and supporters of the station, Robben stated, “Because of all of you … Divine Mercy Radio is continually seeking ways to reach more souls with the joyful message that Jesus Christ suffered and died so that heaven can be attainable for us.

“Heaven is real and so is hell. It’s in everlasting life that the real climate change will take place! We need to reach as many souls as possible in our lifetime so that souls choose heaven for their everlasting dwelling place.”

Divine Mercy Radio, an affiliate of EWTN, is broadcast on 88.1 KVDM in Hays, and on 88.1 KRTT in Great Bend. In addition to the over-the-air broadcast and the broadcast through Amazon Echo, listeners can tune in via the Listen Live feature on the station’s website, dvmercy.com, from anywhere in the world.