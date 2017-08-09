Popular EWTN host to speak at annual banquet

Details Created on Wednesday, 09 August 2017 17:31 Written by The Register

Hays – Brian Patrick, a popular host of the Eternal Word Television and Radio Network will be the featured speaker at Divine Mercy Radio’s annual banquet from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Little Theatre of Holy Family Elementary, 1800 Milner in Hays. His talk is titled “Mercy in Motion.”

Patrick will talk about his personal experience of God’s mercy, a gift that has led to his becoming the most noted personalities at EWTN. Patrick will tell his story and also talk about some of the interesting people he has interviewed over the years.

“It will be a different talk than we’ve had in the past,” said Donetta Robben, Executive Director of Divine Mercy Radio. “Brian Patrick will be entertaining, humorous and spiritually motivating. When we hear these personal stories, it makes us realize how God is working in our own lives.”

Currently Patrick is co-host of EWTN’s “Morning Glory,” which airs at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday on Divine Mercy Radio, KVDM in Hays and KRTT in Great Bend, both at 88.1 FM. He’s the former news anchor of EWTN’s News Nightly, and the former host of the “Sonrise Morning Show.” He also anchored “Crossing the Goal” with Danny Abramowicz, a former star player in the National Football League, Curtis Martin, founder of FOCUS Missionaries and Peter Herbeck, Vice President of Renewal Ministries. Patrick has been in the radio-TV field for nearly 45 years.