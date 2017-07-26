Three new NFP practitioners nearly complete training

Salina — As Natural Family Planning Awareness week nears its conclusion, three instructors are nearing their final exam. The theme for National NFP Awareness Week, which was July 23-29, is “It’s Time! Say ‘Yes’ to God’s Plan for Married Love.” While there are several NFP forms, the three new practitioners are learning the FertilityCare, commonly called Creighton Model. Samantha Baker, Jaclyn Brown and Breanna Elley have been going through the training process under the umbrella of the Pope Paul VI Institute in Omaha, Neb.

Baker, who lives in Ellis, is married to Nathan. They have two children: Anastasia, one and a half years old and Marcus, 2 months old. She became interested in teaching NFP because of her profession. She is a licensed massage therapist who specializes in pre, post, labor and fertility massage. “I have a great passion for this part in my health care profession and was an awesome opportunity to expand my knowledge in FertilityCare,” she said. “FertilityCare is important to learn and for me to teach because of the huge impact it had on me and my personal marriage.” Baker serves clients in Ellis, but is available for long-distance teaching for clients in northwest Kansas.

Brown, who lives in Great Bend, is married to Eric. They have one son, Anthony, who is six months old. She said her physician approached her about becoming an instructor. “I was hesitant at first, but after talking to Reg and Jan Konrade, I went ahead and applied,” she said, referring to the retired directors of the Office of Family Life for the Salina Diocese. “The reason I want to teach NFP is because NFP is unknown to many people who we sit next to in the pew or converse with daily.” Brown holds introduction sessions in Hays, and serves the surrounding areas of both Great Bend and Hays.

Elley, who is engaged to Brandon McLemore, will move to Colby from Nebraska after their wedding in October. She began training while she was a student at Kansas State University, where she studied nursing. “I was particularly attracted to the women’s health aspect of the FertilityCare System,” she said, adding she is a BSN RN. “I have dealt with PCOS for many years, and was very concerned about my health and the possibility of having kids someday. I had gone to many doctors who could not tell me what was wrong with me or just wanted to put me on the birth control pill. Being a nurse and having an inquisitive attitude, I was determined to find more information. It was then that I ran into the FertilityCare System. This system empowered me to know what was going on with my body, and I was finally able to get treated.”

Learning about NFP and teaching the information to couples has been eye opening. “I had trouble conceiving and after charting and seeing a medical consultant, I learned that my body was not producing enough hormones to even achieve pregnancy and then maintaining it once I was pregnant,” Brown said. “I would not have learned that unless I was charting.” She said the information gleaned from charting can address other health issues.

“Dr. Thomas Hilgers has put a lot of time and research into studying many cycles that he has successfully helped women not only achieve pregnancy, but also correct other issues women are experiencing with their fertility, such as PCOS or endometriosis,” Brown said. Even though she is a nurse with medical training, Elley said most of the information gleaned through the training process was new. “At nursing school, we didn’t touch 98 percent of what I learned at training,” she said. “Now, I find it very frustrating that most of our mainstream medical community doesn’t know this information.”

Another surprising aspect for Elley has been the number of non-Catholics she instructs in NFP. “Probably half of my clients aren’t Catholic but are using FertilityCare as an effective means for family planning or women’s health,” she said. “They love it.”

It is easy to assume only engaged or married couples would benefit from information learned while charting, Brown said. “Our young people don’t understand that charting now and learning about their cycles can help them later on in life, especially if they are called to be married,” she said. “I have a lot of adult clients who said they wished they would have (charted) when they were a teenager, then maybe they could have detected (medical) issues early on instead of when they are married and trying to achieve pregnancy.”

The process of becoming a FertilityCare practitioner takes a minimum of 13 months, said Lindy Meyer, responsible practitioner for the Diocese of Salina Fertility Care Center. It begins with an application and interview with the Family Life Office at the Salina Diocese. The candidate next applies for the education program at the Pope Paul VI Institute. Next, the candidate attends Education Phase I, which is a nine-day training. Next is the Supervised Practicum I, where a practitioner-in-training meets with clients under supervision. Next, a seven-day training for Education Phase II. Following those classes, Supervised Practicum II begins, where the trainee continues to meet with clients under supervision. In all, a practitioner-in-training must work with 18 clients in order to complete the training process. Once that is complete, an on-site visit will commence, and then the final exam is taken.

In exchange for the diocese paying for the education, Meyer said practitioners commit to teaching in the diocese for three years. While having three practitioners almost done with the program is exciting, Meyer said the diocese is always seeking more teachers — for any method of NFP. “We are spread out far and wide throughout our diocese, which leaves many areas without a practitioner nearby,” she said. “We need practitioners geographically spread through our diocese so no couple or woman has to travel very far for instruction. In our bigger areas such as Hays, Salina and Manhattan, we really need more than one practitioner to serve the population.”

For more information about NFP, please contact the Office of Family Life at (785) 827-8746 or http://salinadiocese.org/family-life/nfp.